For many years, there was debate about whether chronic fatigue syndrome was a 'real' disorder. It took time, but patients were eventually validated, and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) was shown to be a disease that can cause various symptoms including fatigue, pain, cognitive difficulties, sleep problems, gastrointestinal issues, and post-exertional malaise. The causes of ME/CFS are still unclear and there is no way to treat it. But the gut microbiome has been shown to play a crucial role in many aspects of human health and disease, and now scientists have shown that the gut microbiomes of patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) differ from those of healthy individuals. Two studies reported in Cell Host & Microbe have outlined these differences, showing that they might be used to diagnose ME/CFS. The gut microbiome may also present a treatment opportunity.

1 DAY AGO