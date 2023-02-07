Read full article on original website
labroots.com
Dual Treatment Regimen for Colorectal Cancer
Colorectal cancer (CRC) can develop in any part of the colon, the large intestine, or the rectum, the area of the body connecting the colon to the anus. Abnormal growths, known as polyps, can form in the colon or rectum. While initially benign, polyps can grow into cancer if left untreated.
TODAY.com
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
labroots.com
Report Sheds Light on Cannabis Consumers' Cultivar and Terpene Preferences
Researchers recently conducted a study of cultivar classification, and terpene content was associated with subjective cannabis effects. There are many common claims that cultivar classification and terpene content produce different subjective effects that are so far are unsubstantiated. This is the first study to examine whether classification (sativa or indica)...
labroots.com
New 10-Point Scale Predicts Death from Social Frailty
Social isolation, living in a neighborhood with poor cleanliness, and lower perceived control over financial situations can predict early death in those aged 65 years and older. The corresponding study was published in PNAS. Studies show that social factors can predict health outcomes. For example, loneliness is linked to higher...
labroots.com
Understanding Latest Permian Mass Extinction Using the Heavy Metal, Mercury
During its approximately 4.5 billion years of existence, the Earth has experienced five major mass extinction events that are responsible for reshaping the planet both physically and biologically. The largest of which is known as the Latest Permian Mass Extinction (LPME), which occurred over 250 million years ago and is estimated to have killed off 80-90% of all life on the Earth. But what events led to such a massive cataclysm, and can it happen again?
labroots.com
Could Machine Learning Be Used to Find Extraterrestrial Life?
That is a grand question that scientists have been trying to answer for quite some time now. The search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI) looks for evidence of alien civilizations. Scientists try to detect technosignatures – evidence of technology – that could have been produced by intelligent alien lifeforms. It is believed that these technosignatures would take the form of radio waves. Humans use radio waves to send information over long distances in our own Solar System, and thus many SETI efforts use antennas to search for radio signals an alien race might be transmitting.
labroots.com
Hypertension Drug May Slow Aging
New research published in the journal Aging Cell has demonstrated that rilmenidine, a drug used to treat hypertension, slows aging and extends lifespan in the model organism C. elegans. In the study, the researchers searched for compounds that induced a gene expression signature similar to caloric restriction. Caloric restriction is...
labroots.com
Machine Learning Used to Re-Examine Old Signals from Outer Space
Astronomy can be both a fun and frustrating experience, but with the right equipment it can also be a very rewarding experience. The technological advancements in studying cosmos have grown exponentially over the last few decades and it’s only going to advance even further. One such method is with...
labroots.com
Personalized Brain Modeling Can Offer Insights into Seizure Activity
Researchers of the Human Brain Project (HBP) have published a new study in Science Translational Medicine highlighting advanced brain modeling methods for epilepsy patients. The methodology used in the EPINOV clinical trial (Improving Epilepsy surgery management and progNOsis using Virtual brain technology) involved personalized brain modeling, an approach that HBP has developed over several years and is supported by the digital research infrastructure EBRAINS.
labroots.com
Connectomics - Understanding Neural Connections & Information Flow in the Brain
Neurons in the human brain form an astonishing number of connections; it's thought that there are anywhere from tens of billions to trillions of links. Scientists that are seeking to understand those connections are creating a new field of neuroscience called connectomics, and are mapping the cellular network of the brain to create connectomes. In an ideal connectome, one could see how every neuron in the map was connected to every other neuron, explained Professor Wei-Chung Allen Lee of Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital.
labroots.com
Extracts from Two Plants May Inhibit COVID-19 Infection
Researchers have discovered that extracts from two different wild plants can each interfere with the ability of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, to infect cells. These findings, which utilized a cell culture model, come from a massive assessment of different botanical extracts. In this effort 1,800 extracts and 18 compounds were screened for efficacy against SARS-CoV-2. Flowers from tall goldenrod (Solidago altissima) plants and the stems of the eagle fern (Pteridium aquilinum) were each able to block SARS-CoV-2 from entering human cells. The work has been published in Scientific Reports.
labroots.com
Discovering Life on Other Worlds using Lasers
Are we alone in the universe? Is anyone else out there? These are fundamental questions that humankind has been asking since time immemorial. But if we’re going to hope to answer them, then we need the proper tools to do it. An international team of researchers led by the...
labroots.com
Single Dose of Common Antibiotic Reduces Maternal Sepsis Risk
A single dose of a common antibiotic could reduce postpartum sepsis risk. The corresponding study was published in The New England Journal of Medicine. “These findings have the potential to change clinical practice by providing a safe, effective and low-cost approach to reduce the global burden of maternal sepsis and death,” said Diana W. Bianchi, M.D., director of NIH’s Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the primary funder of the trial.
labroots.com
Discovery of a New Type of Water Ice
Scientists at University College London and the University of Cambridge have discovered a new type of water ice with the same density as liquid water. A paper outlining their results has been published in the journal Science. The team of researchers used the process of ball milling to produce this...
labroots.com
Revealing the Links Between Chronic Fatigue Syndrome & Gut Microbes
For many years, there was debate about whether chronic fatigue syndrome was a 'real' disorder. It took time, but patients were eventually validated, and myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) was shown to be a disease that can cause various symptoms including fatigue, pain, cognitive difficulties, sleep problems, gastrointestinal issues, and post-exertional malaise. The causes of ME/CFS are still unclear and there is no way to treat it. But the gut microbiome has been shown to play a crucial role in many aspects of human health and disease, and now scientists have shown that the gut microbiomes of patients with myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome (ME/CFS) differ from those of healthy individuals. Two studies reported in Cell Host & Microbe have outlined these differences, showing that they might be used to diagnose ME/CFS. The gut microbiome may also present a treatment opportunity.
labroots.com
Wearable device provides real-time cardiac imaging
While one of the most vital organs, the heart is constantly at risk from a range of conditions, whether heart disease, heart rhythm issues, or other types of cardiovascular disease that affect the heart’s ability to work properly. In fact, cardiovascular disease is so prevalent that an adult dies of cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds in the United States.
