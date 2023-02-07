Read full article on original website
Cowgirls travel to Wamego for date top-ranked Lady Raiders
With the regular season winding to a close, both in league and overall the Wamego and Abilene girls’ basketball teams will meet for one of two final Friday games this year. The Lady Raiders enter this contest at 15-1 overall, ranked as the #1 team in Class 4A while Abilene comes in at 2-13.
No. 9 Kansas gets 20th win, easily topping Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Even an elite scorer like Jalen Wilson needs a confidence boost sometimes. He got one on Saturday, scoring 18 points to help No. 9 Kansas roll past Oklahoma 78-55. Wilson, who entered the day leading the Big 12 with nearly 21 points per game, bounced back...
KU's Wilson named to Naismith Trophy midseason team
ATLANTA – Kansas redshirt junior Jalen Wilson has been named to the 2023 Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Midseason Team, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. There are 30 total student-athletes named to the midseason squad and Wilson is looking to become the third Jayhawk to win the Naismith Men’s Player of the Year Trophy joining Danny Manning (1988) and Frank Mason III (2017).
Prater leads Jayhawks past TCU, 73-55
LAWRENCE – Chandler Prater scored a career-high 19 points while Taiyanna Jackson recorded her 15th double-double of the season as the Kansas Jayhawks defeated TCU, 73-55, on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks improve to 15-7 overall and 5-6 in Big 12 play, while TCU drops to 6-17...
Kansas to host ESPN College GameDay on Feb. 18
LAWRENCE – ESPN announced Saturday morning that College GameDay Covered (CGD) by State Farm will broadcast live at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 18 in advance of the Baylor-Kansas matchup. This will mark the second-straight season and 11th time that ESPN’s College GameDay will broadcast from historic Allen Fieldhouse, which...
Philadelphia, Kansas City reveling in golden eras in sports
PHOENIX — Hall of Fame third baseman Mike Schmidt remembers the halcyon days of Philadelphia sports in the early 1980s when, during a span of consecutive seasons, the city's four professional sports teams all played for championships. The Flyers lost to the Islanders in the Stanley Cup Final. The...
Kelly: Salina among communities receiving Safe Streets grants
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly recently announced 12 Kansas communities will receive a combined total of $5 million in federal funds through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program to produce local transportation safety plans to identify and address transportation safety concerns. Salina is among...
🎥 Kan. Gov. will win cheesesteaks, more if Chiefs win Super Bowl
TOPEKA – On Thursday Governor Laura Kelly announced she will be taking on Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania in a bet ahead of Super Bowl LVII featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. If the Chiefs win, Governor Shapiro will send her soft pretzels from Philly Style Hand...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Not a drop to drink
Governor Laura Kelly mentioned Kansas’ water crisis in her 2023 State of the State Address, but so far she has proposed few specific policies to alleviate the problem. Will this be the year that Kansas policymakers step up?. Some 90 years ago, the state endured the catastrophic Dust Bowl...
Urging Kan. law change, Olympic gymnast shares story of abuse
TOPEKA — Olympic gymnast and Missouri native Terin Humphrey says it is time to support sexual abuse survivors by passing legislation that would remove the statute of limitations for civil and criminal cases. Humphrey appeared Thursday in the Senate chamber to receive a tribute from lawmakers and champion reform...
Senator Jerry Moran remembers Salina native Jack Vanier
WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) today released the following statement after the passing of Salina native John “Jack” Vanier, a long-time supporter of Kansas State University, former president of the Kansas Livestock Association, and an advocate for rural Kansas:. “Jack and Donna were involved in...
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
AAA: Make Sunday’s big game about friends, family, football, not fatalities
WICHITA – Festivities for Sunday’s big game are fast approaching, with scores of Chiefs fans and others making plans for where to watch and what they will eat and drink. AAA Kansas advises party planners and football fans to prepare by designating a sober driver or arranging for alternate transportation options before the party starts.
AAA: Kansas has 10th cheapest gas in the United States this week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. —Shawn Steward with AAA Kansas notes that those filling up are seeing numbers go down in recent days. "We have seen some relief, as gas prices have started to drift downward over the past week, which is always a good thing for drivers, when you go to fill up your tank," Steward said. "Here in Kansas, we're at $3.16 a gallon, on average, and that's down four cents from where we were a week ago."
Kan. law allowing city zoning in unincorporated areas challenged
TOPEKA — Rep. Tim Johnson recalled fervor of protests three years ago when Leavenworth County residents rebelled against being bombarded by City of Basehor zoning regulations applicable to property up to three miles outside city limits. “There were pitchforks, people holding torches and they had one of the local...
Andy Reid aims to lead Chiefs past former team in Super Bowl
PHOENIX — Andy Reid already proved he can win the big game in Kansas City after coming up short several times throughout his 14 seasons in Philadelphia. Leading the Chiefs to a victory over the Eagles in the Super Bowl on Sunday would further cement his Hall of Fame credentials and add to his legacy.
Chiefs brain trust remains big reason for success
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Kansas City Chiefs have two assistants on their coaching staff that have been head coaches in the NFL, and another one that has been interviewed — and passed over — for top jobs too many times to count. That's some pretty good brainpower...
Two KC Current draft picks named to U.S. Women’s U-23 National Team
CHICAGO – Kansas City Current 2023 NWSL Draft picks Michelle Cooper and Alexa Spaanstra have been named to the U.S. Under-23 Women’s Youth National Team that will travel to Paris from Feb. 12-21 for training and two games against the France U-23 WNT. The games will take place...
Kansas doc, legislator working to raise tobacco age limit to 21
TOPEKA — Physician John Eplee hasn’t accepted hesitancy of Kansas lawmakers to raise the threshold for purchase, possession and consumption of cigarettes to 21 years of age from the current standard of 18. Eplee, who also serves as a Republican state representative from Atchison, said Thursday he was...
USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas
KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0, according...
