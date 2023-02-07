Read full article on original website
APSU to offer new graduate degree concentrations in diversity and community leadership
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Last month, the business-focused social media site LinkedIn released its annual “Jobs on the Rise” list, highlighting the “25 fastest-growing job titles over the past five years.” This year’s list ranked “Diversity and Inclusion Manager” as the third fastest-growing job in the U.S., and according to LinkedIn, “a search of ‘diversity and inclusion’ among current job openings shows hundreds of thousands of results.” More and more employers are adding this type of position to their organizations, but who exactly is qualified to fill these new roles?
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
Your Week, Your News podcast: Skyline 500, Duke’s Thai Food, Convention Center | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Someone once told me you have two options in your 20s: get really good at smoking meat, or start a podcast. Personally, I like the idea of both, and it just so happens that when I’m not throwing a brisket on the pit, I have the opportunity to report on Clarksville’s latest happenings at Clarksville Now. So why not talk about that?
Cumberland Winds celebrates Black History Month with ‘Jazzing Words and Tunes’
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Continuing its annual tributes to Black History Month, Clarksville’s own Cumberland Winds, directed by Mike Ritter, returns to the intimate setting of the Roxy Regional Theatre to present “Jazzing Words and Tunes: African American Poetry and Music” on Wednesday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m.
Peach Cobbler Factory joins Chamber Area of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The latest business to join the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is the Peach Cobbler Factory. Co-owners of the new business, husband and wife Philip Ladd and Wendy Ladd, said they are excited to bring the Peach Cobbler Factory to Clarksville. “We have 12...
Joseph E. Foley
(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
‘American Idol’ premiere this month will feature Clarksville teen Haven Madison
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A teenage Clarksville singer/songwriter will be featured in the premiere episode of “American Idol,” auditioning in front of the all-star panel. Haven Madison, a student at Clarksville High School, will face judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie, according to a...
Linda Herrera
Linda Lea Herrera, age 74, of Clarksville, TN went to be with our Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after courageously battling lung cancer. Linda was surrounded by her loving family when she passed. Linda entered this life on May 1, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to the late Bernie and...
Christopher Thomas Taylor
Christopher Thomas Taylor, age 23, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Monday, February 6, 2023. Born January 21, 2000, in Gainesville, FL, to Thomas Taylor Jr. and Michele Schmitt Taylor, Christopher was preceded in death by his grandfather, Thomas H. Taylor and aunt, April Torres. In addition to his parents, Christopher...
Owner of Strawberry Alley Ale Works, The Mailroom on our changing downtown | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – While growing up near downtown, Wes Cunningham enjoyed visiting the restaurants and shops. Today, he’s the owner of not one but two downtown restaurants: Strawberry Alley Ale Works and now The Mailroom. This week, Cunningham joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s...
Earl William Voyles
Earl William Voyles, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at his residence. Earl was born on January 12, 1942, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Herman Voyles and Daisy Combs Voyles. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Magill. Earl is...
