CLARKSVILLE, TN – Last month, the business-focused social media site LinkedIn released its annual “Jobs on the Rise” list, highlighting the “25 fastest-growing job titles over the past five years.” This year’s list ranked “Diversity and Inclusion Manager” as the third fastest-growing job in the U.S., and according to LinkedIn, “a search of ‘diversity and inclusion’ among current job openings shows hundreds of thousands of results.” More and more employers are adding this type of position to their organizations, but who exactly is qualified to fill these new roles?

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO