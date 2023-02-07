ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

buildingsaltlake.com

Unique office-to-residential conversion underway in heart of SLC’s historic districts

The construction phase has started on the renovation and repurposing of an historic office building on South Temple and 500 East, across the street from the recently-completed Hardison apartments at E Street. The project, which we briefly covered in 2018, will also add a new five-over-two residential structure and a ground-floor swimming pool along 500 East.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
multihousingnews.com

Harbor Bay Ventures Acquires Salt Lake City Site

Wells Fargo currently occupies the land that has been rezoned for a residential development. Harbor Bay Ventures will be replacing an underutilized office building in Salt Lake City with a residential building. The firm acquired more than 1.2 acres in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood from Wells Fargo. Cushman & Wakefield’s Kip Paul and Michael King represented the seller. The site is home to a Wells Fargo office building, which is still partially occupied with short-term leases but will be vacated by the end of 2023, Paul told Multi-Housing News. Paul also told MHN that the building was an underutilized property for Wells Fargo, with an apartment building on the site likely to be much more profitable than maintaining the office building. The site is currently zoned for the development of 229 residential units, but Harbor Bay has yet to announce its plans. The nearby interstates 215 and 80 offer commutability, while the S-Line, the latest addition to Salt Lake City’s light rail system, is located nearby. The site is several blocks from the more than 110-acre Sugar House Park, which features plenty of green space and several outdoor amenities, close to many retail and restaurant options.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
tourcounsel.com

The Gateway | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah

The Gateway is a large, open-air retail, residential, and office complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is centered on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City between 50 North and 200 South streets and between 400 and 500 West streets. Rio Grande Street has been the site of many special events and becomes a one-way street and heads north through the center.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahstories.com

Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?

The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Woman sets herself on fire in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY – At around 5 p.m. on Friday, a woman lit herself on fire in downtown Salt Lake City. According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker, the woman was taken to a burn unit. The situation is still under investigation. The woman’s identity...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Park City ranked No. 3 ski destination in North America

PARK CITY — The license plates aren't kidding: Utah really does have "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Or at least, the third-greatest, according to Tripadvisor's latest rankings. Park City was awarded No. 3 Best Place to Ski in North America after Whistler, Canada, and Jackson, Wyoming. Park City also...
PARK CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

South Ogden police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a truck that shut down traffic Saturday night in South Ogden. The crash occurred at the intersection of 4700 South and Washington Boulevard, South Ogden city officials said in a...
SOUTH OGDEN, UT
tourcounsel.com

Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah

Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital

PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road. The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday...
PARK CITY, UT

