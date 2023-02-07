Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buildingsaltlake.com
Unique office-to-residential conversion underway in heart of SLC’s historic districts
The construction phase has started on the renovation and repurposing of an historic office building on South Temple and 500 East, across the street from the recently-completed Hardison apartments at E Street. The project, which we briefly covered in 2018, will also add a new five-over-two residential structure and a ground-floor swimming pool along 500 East.
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Bay Ventures Acquires Salt Lake City Site
Wells Fargo currently occupies the land that has been rezoned for a residential development. Harbor Bay Ventures will be replacing an underutilized office building in Salt Lake City with a residential building. The firm acquired more than 1.2 acres in Salt Lake City’s Sugar House neighborhood from Wells Fargo. Cushman & Wakefield’s Kip Paul and Michael King represented the seller. The site is home to a Wells Fargo office building, which is still partially occupied with short-term leases but will be vacated by the end of 2023, Paul told Multi-Housing News. Paul also told MHN that the building was an underutilized property for Wells Fargo, with an apartment building on the site likely to be much more profitable than maintaining the office building. The site is currently zoned for the development of 229 residential units, but Harbor Bay has yet to announce its plans. The nearby interstates 215 and 80 offer commutability, while the S-Line, the latest addition to Salt Lake City’s light rail system, is located nearby. The site is several blocks from the more than 110-acre Sugar House Park, which features plenty of green space and several outdoor amenities, close to many retail and restaurant options.
tourcounsel.com
The Gateway | Shopping mall in Salt Lake City, Utah
The Gateway is a large, open-air retail, residential, and office complex in Salt Lake City, Utah, United States. It is centered on the historic Union Pacific Depot on the west side of Downtown Salt Lake City between 50 North and 200 South streets and between 400 and 500 West streets. Rio Grande Street has been the site of many special events and becomes a one-way street and heads north through the center.
No spying! Chick-fil-A balloon drops into Salt Lake City neighborhood
Seeing as how everyone is a little antsy when it comes to mysterious balloons these days, some were wondering what was happening when a chicken restaurant dropped into a Salt Lake City neighborhood.
utahstories.com
Is Salt Lake City Covering Up Homeless Deaths?
The Situation For the Homeless Remains Dire “Nobody Wants to Step Up” says Ty Bellamy. Ty Bellamy’s journey to becoming one of Salt Lake City’s most recognized homeless advocates has been a long and hard road. In 2021, Bellamy championed a homeless camp called “Camp Last Hope”. This camp was located on abandoned rail lines located at 900 South and 500 West. The camp provided safety and support for homeless individuals during the winter of 2021. This camp was abated by the Salt Lake City Health Department in February 2021.
Tonyburgers Has a Location in Downtown Salt Lake City, Utah
Their burgers are touted as being famous and delicious. Hamburgers are a popular menu item in the United States. There are cheap hamburgers, and there are expensive hamburgers. Fast food restaurants regularly serve hamburgers, and there are many hamburger restaurant chains.
kslnewsradio.com
Woman sets herself on fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY – At around 5 p.m. on Friday, a woman lit herself on fire in downtown Salt Lake City. According to Salt Lake City Fire Department Division Chief Dan Walker, the woman was taken to a burn unit. The situation is still under investigation. The woman’s identity...
ksl.com
Park City ranked No. 3 ski destination in North America
PARK CITY — The license plates aren't kidding: Utah really does have "The Greatest Snow on Earth." Or at least, the third-greatest, according to Tripadvisor's latest rankings. Park City was awarded No. 3 Best Place to Ski in North America after Whistler, Canada, and Jackson, Wyoming. Park City also...
Gephardt Daily
South Ogden police investigate fatal crash involving motorcycle, truck
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a fatal accident involving a motorcycle and a truck that shut down traffic Saturday night in South Ogden. The crash occurred at the intersection of 4700 South and Washington Boulevard, South Ogden city officials said in a...
tourcounsel.com
Newgate Mall | Shopping mall in Ogden, Utah
Newgate Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Ogden, Utah. Opened in 1981, it features Burlington Coat Factory, Dillard's, and a Cinemark movie theater. It is managed by The Woodmont Company. Homart Development Company built Newgate Mall in 1981. Its original anchor stores were Sears and Mervyn's. Sears had operated...
KSLTV
Woman sets self on fire in downtown Salt Lake City, SLCFD says
SALT LAKE CITY — A video circulating Instagram and Twitter shows what appears to be a woman running in Salt Lake City, engulfed in flames. The source of the video told KSL that it was taken near 300 South and 300 West. Dan Walker of Salt Lake City Fire...
UPDATE: Ivy Circle shooting victim dies, police identify 14-year-old suspect
Two people have been hospitalized after two separate shootings occurred Saturday night, according to the Salt Lake City Police Dept.
kjzz.com
At least one person killed after motorcycle, truck crash in Weber County
WASHINGTON TERRACE, Utah (KUTV) — At least one person has died after a fatal motorcycle crash in Weber County. Officials closed southbound lanes at 4700 Washington Blvd. in Washington Terrace while they were on the scene to investigate. More from 2News. Additional details were not initially provided by officials....
Cow rescued from under snow in Summit Co.
A cow was rescued by firefighters from the South Summit Fire Department after she got stuck in her corral in Oakley on Feb. 11.
Gephardt Daily
Head-on crash in Park City sends 2 to hospital
PARK CITY, Utah, Feb. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A head-on collision sent two people to the hospital, which taxed Park City emergency responders shortly after they extricated a woman from her vehicle after a rollover on an icy road. The head-on on Highland Drive at 4:30 p.m. Thursday...
An American Lawyer of Japanese Heritage in Utah Left an Impressive and Strong Legacy
Jimi Mitsunaga was an early minority lawyer in the state. Jimi Mitsunaga was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. He worked hard throughout his life and left an impressive legacy. He was a man of vision who served his community and state well.
‘Massive’ Utah drug trafficking bust involves foreign nationals, says U.S. Dept. of Justice
A federal judge has put the leader of a large, Utah-based drug trafficking organization behind bars, according to a press release from the U.S. Dept. of Justice.
Dirty Dough continues growing with 14 new locations in Utah; 5 in Utah County
Dirty Dough has been whipping up something big, with 14 new locations coming to Utah and 37 new locations being built nationwide. Five stores will open soon in Utah County — two in Provo and one apiece in Orem, American Fork and Payson — along with two Weber County locations in Ogden and Roy.
Gephardt Daily
Fundraising account shares details about victim of Murray auto-pedestrian accident
MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 11, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A fundraising account has been set up to help the children of a pedestrian killed in Murray on Thursday. The victim was Dixie Marie Edgar, 44, according to Murray City Police. The accident was reported to Murray City Police at 5:53...
Utah city ranked as the nation’s least glamorous city
When it comes to living the high-life of ritz and glamour, you'll want to avoid one Utah city in particular.
Comments / 0