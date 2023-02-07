Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
D'Angelo Russell Reveals His Reaction After Finding Out He Was Traded To Lakers
D'Angelo Russell reacts to Lakers reunion.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carmelo Anthony's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Carmelo Anthony sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record in Pink Nike LeBron 20
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing pink and silver Nike shoes.
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook Refused To Leave Court After He Got Subbed Off For LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers have been an overall poor team this season, and there's no doubt that they have had an up-and-down year. We saw Anthony Davis miss a fair bit of time this year, and that has resulted in them losing quite a few games during his absence. Based on new reporting, it seems as though there has also been some turmoil in the locker room recently.
Yardbarker
Mo Bamba seems glad to be traded to Lakers in savage Instagram post
Mo Bamba didn’t waste a second getting the heck out of Dodge (or in this case, Orlando). The former lottery pick Bamba was traded by the Magic at Thursday’s deadline to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package that included another notable veteran. The move ended Bamba’s tenure in Orlando after five career seasons.
iheart.com
Kyrie Has Been In Dallas One Day & Is Already Doing Kyrie Things
Kyrie Irving had just arrived in Dallas yesterday and immediately had an awkward press conference. He had deleted his apology on social media that he had posted earlier in the season for the promoting of a film that had antiemetic content. He was asked multiple questions about it by media...
NBA world reacts to wild Lakers-Magic trade
The Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic came together for an interesting swap of assets ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Orlando sent former first-round pick Mo Bamba to Los Angeles, while the Lakers sent back veteran guard Patrick Beverley. The Magic also fetched additional second-round draft compensation and cash considerations, in addition to Beverley. Read more... The post NBA world reacts to wild Lakers-Magic trade appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NBA Guard D’Angelo Russell’s Girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas
D’Angelo Russell is back with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2023 after that cringeworthy saga with Nick Young in 2016. Since then, much has happened in the point guard’s professional and personal life. Not only does he have a special someone in his life, but he also recently became a new dad. D’Angelo Russell’s girlfriend, Laura Ivaniukas, gained fame as a model and a fitness influencer on Instagram. So, we reveal more about her background in this Laura Ivaniukas wiki.
Video caught LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce erupting in pride as he broke the scoring record
Undoubtedly, one of the best moments of LeBron James breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night was seeing how his family reacted. Of particular note was watching his teenage sons, Bryce and Bronny, who had the pleasure of sitting courtside as the Los Angeles Lakers star neared tremendous basketball history.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Was Unhappy Because The Nets Traded James Harden And Frustrated With Ben Simmons' Lack Of Development
The 2022-23 NBA season has been full of ups and downs for the Brooklyn Nets. At the start of the season, the Nets had the dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the roster and even had high hopes for Ben Simmons. For what it's worth, the Brooklyn...
The Picture Of Michael Jordan's Clutch Shot vs. LeBron James' Record-Breaking Fadeaway Shows The Difference Between Eras: "No Phones Out vs. All Phones Out”
An NBA fan pointed out the difference in how fans at the arena reacted to Michael Jordan's game-winner in Utah and LeBron James' shot against the Thunder.
Yardbarker
Three possible targets for a potential Khris Middleton trade
Some around the NBA believe the Milwaukee Bucks could use All-Star Khris Middleton as a chip in a potential blockbuster deal before the trade deadline. There is no denying how important Khris Middleton has been to the Milwaukee Bucks’ success over the last seven seasons. In that time, he has made three trips to the All-Star game and helped the team win a championship two years ago. However, his performance this season could open the door to placing him in a potential trade to improve the team’s NBA Finals chances.
Yardbarker
Reggie Miller Absolutely Roasts Anthony Davis During Bucks Game
During a surprisingly close Crypto.com Arena home game against the Milwaukee Bucks, your Los Angeles are more than holding their own, despite only fielding eight healthy bodies. LA is pretty depleted, due to a combination of injuries and trade machinations. The 25-30 Lakers are currently without LeBron James or new additions D'Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Mo Bamba, and Davon Reed. The team's five fresh faces have all been added via trade since yesterday.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat
But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
NBA world reacts to player’s horrible outfit
It’s not uncommon for players to arrive at the arena on gamedays wearing rather outlandish outfits. And on Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took that to the extreme ahead of his matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers in LA – especially when it came to his shoes. On Tuesday night, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Read more... The post NBA world reacts to player’s horrible outfit appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker
NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama
A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Brooklyn was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.
