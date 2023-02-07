SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball has been on an impressive run since postseason of last year and that upward trajectory appears to have no stopping point yet. The Utes finished 2022 as runners up in the Pac-12 Tournament making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2011. 2023 is on pace to crush that.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO