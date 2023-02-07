ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Rocks Overcome Adversity On The Road In Metroplex Challenge Meet

SALT LAKE CITY – The Red Rocks overcame adversity on the road in Metroplex Challenge against Georgia, Illinois, and Illinois State after former Olympian and all-around star Grace McCallum suffers vault injury. Utah regrouped after a shaky start on vault, partially due to McCallum’s accident, scoring a season-high on...
Utah Lacrosse Takes Care Of Business In Home Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah lacrosse opened their home season slate Saturday afternoon hosting Marquette at RES while handling their business. The Utes came out rosy from a particularly physical contest, 18-16, over the Golden Eagles after a lead exchange and few ties. Utah sits at 1-1 in their fledgling season after a loss to open the year against Denver last week.
Southern Utah Goes On Late Run To Beat Tarleton

CEDAR CITY, Utah – The Southern Utah Thunderbirds took on the Tarleton Texans at home in the America First Events Center on Thursday. The Thunderbirds last game was a narrow 7-point loss to same-state foe Utah Tech. The Texans last game was a 5-point win against UT Arlington on the road.
BYU Takes On Pepperdine For Final Trip To Scenic Malibu

PROVO, Utah – BYU/Pepperdine will be another stop on the final WCC tour. The 16-10, 6-5 in WCC play Cougars have five games remaining in the regular season slate before the WCC Tournament in Las Vegas. Pepperdine looks to ride the wave of excitement. Pepperdine is riding its namesake...
