The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 16 HOURS AGO