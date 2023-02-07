ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Metro News

West Virginia suffers 94-60 loss at No. 5 Texas

West Virginia’s first trip to the Moody Center became one the Mountaineers would like to forget before halftime. No. 5 Texas had no difficulty wrapping up a regular season sweep of the Mountaineers, with the Longhorns building a 21-point halftime lead and rolling to a 94-60 victory Saturday. The...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again

The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU

On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
MORGANTOWN, WV
shepherdstownchronicle.com

Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Gold-Blue Game will wrap up spring football on April 22

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. Tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

WATCH: Brown trusts Marshall to mold receivers in 2023

West Virginia's offense has some work to do when spring football begins next month. Chad Scott was promoted to be the new offensive coordinator. Sean Reagan, who was the quarterbacks coach before he was the tight ends coach, is back as the quarterbacks coach. Head coach Neal Brown could have chosen differently when searching for a new coordinator and quarterbacks coach after Graham Harrell left for Purdue, but he believed Scott earned his promotion and Reagan has been productive with quarterbacks.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Liberty holds off Doddridge County, 44-39

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — When Liberty and Doddridge County’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season on December 20, the Bulldogs picked up a 63-53 victory in West Union. Seven weeks later, the Mountaineers and Bulldogs squared off again, though it hardly played out like the earlier matchup. Instead,...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
morgantownmag.com

Five Reasons to Love Hundred

This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
HUNDRED, WV
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Federal indictment cuts off major source of W.Va. drug supply, officials say

WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal indictment has dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of drugs into West Virginia, officials said. The federal indictment was returned against people from Ohio, California and Mexico. Officials said 41-year-old Juan Carlos Magana, of Sinaloa, Mexico,...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy