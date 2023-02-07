Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania witness describes multiple sphere-shaped objectsRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West VirginiaEast Coast TravelerMorgantown, WV
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Related
Metro News
West Virginia suffers 94-60 loss at No. 5 Texas
West Virginia’s first trip to the Moody Center became one the Mountaineers would like to forget before halftime. No. 5 Texas had no difficulty wrapping up a regular season sweep of the Mountaineers, with the Longhorns building a 21-point halftime lead and rolling to a 94-60 victory Saturday. The...
Huggins dialed up a legend to help Stevenson find his way again
The Erik Stevenson story from this season that's easiest to retrieve is his episode against Oklahoma State, when he made three 3-pointers to put West Virginia in the lead, picked up a technical foul for taunting an NBA star in the crowd and fouled out moments later in a game the Mountaineers would lose. It's either that or the overdue rebound with 31, 17 and 34 points before he was banged up in Wednesday's win, when he scored eight points and fouled out against Iowa Stae.
Metro News
Matthews’ performance critical in Mountaineers’ triumph over Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s 76-71 win over No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night strengthened the Mountaineers’ postseason resume and marked the team’s third victory over a Top 15-ranked team in a span of three weeks. Moving forward, West Virginia hopes it was also the...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bob Huggins on Big 12 Basketball in 2023: ‘It’s the Best That It’s Ever Been’
West Virginia is a good basketball team. But in the Big 12, good isn’t enough. The Mountaineers sit in eighth place in the conference, but as of now, are in the NCAA Tournament, at least according to Joe Lunardi’s Bracketology. Head Coach Bob Huggins spoke about the level...
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU
On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Bulger family has three in the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN — One athletic family from Pittsburgh, Pa. has the unusual prominence of having three siblings named to the WVU Athletic Hall of Fame. High-scoring basketball sisters Kate Bulger and Meg Bulger and record-setting football quarterback Marc Bulger were among the all-time greats in Morgantown, in their respective sports.
Metro News
Gold-Blue Game will wrap up spring football on April 22
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University will hold its annual Gold-Blue Spring Football Game, presented by Encova, on Saturday, April 22, at 1 p.m., at Milan Puskar Stadium. Tickets are available in advance for $10 each and can be purchased online at WVUGAME.com or by calling 1-800-WVU GAME. WVU...
WATCH: Brown trusts Marshall to mold receivers in 2023
West Virginia's offense has some work to do when spring football begins next month. Chad Scott was promoted to be the new offensive coordinator. Sean Reagan, who was the quarterbacks coach before he was the tight ends coach, is back as the quarterbacks coach. Head coach Neal Brown could have chosen differently when searching for a new coordinator and quarterbacks coach after Graham Harrell left for Purdue, but he believed Scott earned his promotion and Reagan has been productive with quarterbacks.
Metro News
Liberty holds off Doddridge County, 44-39
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — When Liberty and Doddridge County’s boys basketball teams met earlier this season on December 20, the Bulldogs picked up a 63-53 victory in West Union. Seven weeks later, the Mountaineers and Bulldogs squared off again, though it hardly played out like the earlier matchup. Instead,...
David Carpenter Named Manager of the West Virginia Black Bears
The former Mountaineer has moved into a coaching role.
WDTV
Temperatures are back to seasonable -- but not for long
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Temperatures this afternoon were about 30 degrees cooler than yesterday afternoon, so we are back to feeling like February. We stay around average for the weekend, with some precipitation potentially brushing our southern and eastern counties (namely, Webster, Randolph, Tucker, southern Upshur, southern Lewis). This precip could be a bit wintry. Next week, temperatures rise significantly again, but drop off at the end of the week with a low-pressure system’s crossing. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
Metro News
West Virginia Wesleyan, Community Cares create partnership to meet mental health needs
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — West Virginia Wesleyan College has announced a partnership to quickly develop a new master’s degree program in clinical mental health counseling. The program is a collaboration funded by a $1.2 million investment by Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and supported by Community Care of West Virginia.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
Harmony Grove I-79 interchange looks to be 4 years away
The new exit project in Monongalia County now has a finish date four years from now, instead of two as many were hoping.
Metro News
Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case
WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
New baked potato restaurant coming to Morgantown
A new restaurant is coming to Morgantown that will bring "delicious meals on top of the greatest edible vehicle ever, a baked potato!"
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
Contractor at fault in West Virginia fatal mining accident
The accident report on the January 2022 death of a coal miner in Marshall County, West Virginia said lack of safety enforcement by a Pennsylvania contractor caused the death.
WDTV
Federal indictment cuts off major source of W.Va. drug supply, officials say
WHEELING, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal indictment has dismantled a sophisticated drug trafficking network that served as one of the largest suppliers of drugs into West Virginia, officials said. The federal indictment was returned against people from Ohio, California and Mexico. Officials said 41-year-old Juan Carlos Magana, of Sinaloa, Mexico,...
WDTV
Meadowbrook Mall files building permit for new anchor store
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While an official announcement is scheduled for next week, a building permit has been filed for what Meadowbrook Mall has called its “biggest merchant ever.”. The Bridgeport Community Development office now has a building permit on file announcing the arrival of Boscov’s to the Meadowbrook...
Comments / 0