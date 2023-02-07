Read full article on original website
Video series showcases Black History in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new interactive video series showcasing Black History in Little Rock premiered this week at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) presented "Experience Little Rock in Color”, which featured 30 black business leaders, community influencers, and residents.
tourcounsel.com
Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas
Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
ESSE Purse Museum celebrates "the beauty of bling" in new exhibit
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of fashion— but did you know it's also home to the only purse museum in the United States?. ESSE Purse Museum, located in the SoMa district on Main Street,...
This legendary Arkansas bakery has been serving sweets since 1989
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In 1989 Mickey’s Cakes and Sweets was opened as the first Black-owned commercial bakery in Arkansas. While some things have changed over the decades, the legacy of Mickey and her famous recipes lives on. Using a special recipe and unique technique, Mickey’s quickly established...
OnlyInYourState
Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon
Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
armoneyandpolitics.com
GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location
GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
Brides say they haven’t received the items they paid for from flower preservation business
Newlyweds are frustrated after they say they have been ghosted by a Little Rock business owner who preserves wedding bouquets.
Sylvan Hills mom going to prom in daughter’s place
Finding a way to smile soon after the death of a loved one is rarely easy. It's especially true after five current and former Sylvan Hills students were killed in a Wyoming crash last month.
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
thv11.com
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month. The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer...
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Scallions
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scallions, located on 5110 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Scallions, click here.
Section of Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock temporarily closed due to mudslide
Those walking the Arkansas River Trail in Little Rock may encounter a significant roadblock along the path.
mcnews.online
Charlton Campground moves to reservation system
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court
The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
OnlyInYourState
The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas
Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
