ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Video series showcases Black History in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new interactive video series showcasing Black History in Little Rock premiered this week at the Mosaic Templars Cultural Center. The Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau (LRCVB) presented "Experience Little Rock in Color”, which featured 30 black business leaders, community influencers, and residents.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
tourcounsel.com

Pavillion in the Park | Mall in Little Rock, Arkansas

Pavilion in the Park is a mixed-use enclosed mall with upscale shopping located in Little Rock, Arkansas. Tenants include B. Barnett, a local luxury women's boutique; Baumans Fine Men's Clothing, a local upscale men's store; and Trio's Restaurant, a local eatery offering Southern comfort cuisine. Pavilion in the Park was...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock officials looking for missing teenager

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Feb. 9. 13-year-old Akeres Hamilton was last seen in Little Rock and is described as 5-foot-4 inches and 162 pounds. Anyone with information about Hamilton's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Arkansas Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

As soon as you step inside the door of Lindsey’s Hospitality House, you’ll immediately feel like you’re home. You can expect to find good food and southern hospitality at this downhome BBQ joint in North Little Rock. This local gem is beloved by many and has been serving country cooking since 1956. Lindsey’s serves some of the most mouthwatering BBQ in Arkansas, and you’ll want to try it for yourself.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

Arkansas Has A Brand New Family-Friendly Entertainment Center Coming Soon

Are you ready for the “most fun you can have under one roof?” Then brace yourself for the next big thing in Little Rock. Main Event is a family-friendly entertainment center coming soon to Arkansas. This 50,000 square foot facility features arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and of course, a restaurant. Get ready to have a blast at this brand new attraction in Arkansas.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

GastroArkansas Moves Little Rock Midtown Location

GastroArkansas has moved its Midtown Little Rock location to a new office space. The new office is located at 11700 Cantrell Road. “We’ve worked hard to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to seeing you in our new clinic space. Rest assured that the same providers, committed to providing you with the best care and exceptional services, will greet you. Additionally, we will continue to participate in the same insurance plans. Our phone and fax will remain the same, but please update our new address in your contacts.”
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Midsouth Black Expo returning to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The 19th annual Midsouth Black Expo, sponsored by UAMS' Office of Health Initiatives and Disparities Research, will be returning on February 25 in celebration of Black History Month. The free event, themed “Our Health, Our Wealth, Our Culture”, will offer health education and cancer...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Scallions

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scallions, located on 5110 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Scallions, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mcnews.online

Charlton Campground moves to reservation system

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Campers looking to reserve a campsite on the Ouachita National Forest will now use the national reservation system to book a site at Charlton Recreation Area on the Caddo-Womble District. “This is a really exciting new step for us and is part of our goal...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court

The three tenants of a house on West 24th Street in Little Rock will be subpoenaed by their landlord in an ongoing dispute over living conditions, the landlord’s attorney told a judge in Little Rock environmental court on Thursday. City code inspectors cited landlord Imran Bohra and his company, Entropy Systems Inc., in June and […] The post Renters of troubled Little Rock house will be required to appear in city court appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
OnlyInYourState

The Cafeteria-Style Restaurant With Some Of The Best Home-Cooked Food In Arkansas

Meatloaf, chicken and dressing, smothered pork chops, and loaded hamburger steak, are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes served at Bobbie D’s Southern Cuisine. This cafeteria-style restaurant in Arkansas has some of the most delicious down-home food in Little Rock, and you’ll want to try it for yourself. Go hungry and indulge in authentic, southern comfort food that will cure your soul.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy