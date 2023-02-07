ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look

COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
Letters to the Editor, Feb. 10

Florida residents need to add an amendment to the Florida Constitution for a Right to Clean and Healthy Water (RTCW). This will be voted on in the 2024 primary. Prior to 2013, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) standard for healthy oxygen in Florida waterways was a minimum of 5 mg/L as measured by Dissolved Oxygen (DO). FDEP changed the standard from Dissolved Oxygen (DO) of 5 mg/L to Dissolved Oxygen Saturation (DOSAT) of 42%. A correlation between DO and DOSAT on Marco Island over a five-year period shows that a DOSAT of 42% is roughly equivalent to DO of 2.5 mg/L.
Best romantic restaurants in Florida: Here's 10 to try for Valentine's Day

Some enjoy the waterside view, or maybe it's the atmosphere inside the restaurant that makes it so romantic. Whatever the reasons, there's many ways to determine what makes a restaurant romantic. With Valentine's Day fast approaching, we asked our top food reviewers across Florida to share their best romantic restaurants in their part of the state.
Florida grabs five spots in Yelp's annual Top 100 places to savor a slice of pizza

Pizza is not exactly a Florida thing. More like key lime pie or shrimp tacos or sipping exotic tropical cocktails on the beach while watching the sunset. There is good news for pizza lovers living in the Sunshine State. The popular restaurant app, Yelp, recently announced its Top 100 pizza spots for 2023. Florida grabbed five of the coveted positions on the list including two in the Top-10.
Robert Morris at Cleveland State odds, picks and predictions

The Robert Morris Colonials (11-14, 6-8 Horizon) visit the Cleveland State Vikings (14-11, 9-5) on Friday. Tip from Wolstein Center is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Robert Morris vs. Cleveland Stateodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets. Robert...
