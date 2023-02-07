John Fredriksen is upping the ante in the ongoing battle to determine the future of tanker operator Euronav announcing through his investment company that he is seeking a seat on Euronav’s board. It is the latest in the back and forth between Fredriksen through his companies Frontline and Famatown Finance and the Saverys family and Compagnie Maritime Belge (CBM) which are calling for Euronav to stop “clinging to the ‘bigger is better’ approach” and instead realize current market opportunities followed by a strategy of diversification and decarbonization.

