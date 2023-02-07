Read full article on original website
Canada Approves North America’s First Green Hydrogen Production Plant
Canadian start-up EverWind Fuels reports it has received what it believes is the first environmental approval for an independent project for the large-scale production of green hydrogen and green ammonia in North America. With the approval issued by the Government of Nova Scotia, EverWind expects to commence construction in the first of 2023 for phase one of its operation projecting that it will begin producing and exporting 200,000 tons annually in 2025.
Maersk Joins Shipping Companies Recruiting African Cadets
Africa, with its relatively young demographic and rapidly developing economies, is emerging as a new source of personnel for the maritime industry. In an announcement made this week, Maersk joined others in the shipping industry that are increasing their recruiting on the continent. This comes as the maritime sector is challenged to recruit new seafarers and fill a growing shortage of qualified personnel made worst by the war in Ukraine.
Boluda Continues Towage Industry Consolidation Buying Smit Lamnalco
Spain’s Boluda Corporación Marítima has reached an agreement to acquire Smit Lamnalco continuing its growth and consolidation in the towage industry. Boluda Towage says with the acquisition of the world's fifth-largest towage operator its combined operation will become a world leader with a fleet of 600 tugboats operating in 50 countries and serving 148 ports.
More Greenpeace Protestors Board Heavy-Lift Vessel Carrying Shell FPSO
Greenpeace is continuing to escalate its protests against Shell and the company’s offshore oil drilling including continuing to occupy an FPSO unit being transported to join the company’s North Sea operations. Additional protestors boarded the heavy-lift ship carrying the unit for Shell and despite court orders seeking to end the protests they are currently in a standoff as the vessel is now anchored in the North Sea.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Turkey earthquake drone footage shows fissures slicing through land
TEVEKKELI/TEPEHAN, Turkey, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Drone footage in southern Turkey showed fissures slicing and cracking across fields, roads, streams and hillsides, caused by a massive earthquake that struck the region at the start of the week.
Photos: Wreck of X-Press Pearl Lifted from Ocean Floor off Sri Lanka
Officials from Sri Lanka’s Marine Environment Protection Agency (MEPA) are reporting that they expected the remaining components of the containership X-Press Pearl which burnt and sunk off Colombo to be removed by this week. The second phase of the salvage operation was due to conclude with the removal of the wreck and a final clearing of remaining debris from the ocean floor.
Crowley Locks In Option to Build a Wind Terminal at Port Fourchon
Staying a step ahead of the U.S. offshore wind industry's next phase of development, Crowley has reached a deal with Port Fourchon for right of first refusal to build an offshore wind terminal on Louisiana's coast. Port Fourchon has a 40-acre site with 2,200 feet of waterfront that might well...
Australia Orders Port to Dock Cargo Ship for Engine Repairs
Authorities in Australia have moved to avert a potential environmental incident by ordering a port authority in Western Australia to allow a stricken cargo vessel to dock for repairs. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) said that it has issued a legal direction to the Albany Port Authority to allow the ICS Silver Spirit, a cargo ship that was experiencing engine failure and at risk of grounding, to enter the port for repairs.
Port of Savannah Receives East Coast's Largest STS Cranes
The Port of Savannah has taken delivery of its latest set of STS cranes, and they are unusually big - the largest of their kind on the East Coast, and (according to the U.S. Coast Guard) the largest-gauge ever imported into the United States. As part of its project to...
Turkish Maritime Sector Bands Together for Earthquake Relief Sealift
Turkey's shipping and ports communities are pulling together to aid disaster-relief operations in the country's southern region, where a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake killed more than 20,000 and left tens of thousands homeless. The all-out joint effort is helping to offset the shutdown of the Port of Iskenderun's LimakPort container...
Profile: Young Royal Fleet Auxiliary Officer Finds Opportunity at Sea
"“I have always enjoyed being challenged. A nine-to-five job has never appealed to me," says Daisy Jarvis, UK MCA's Officer Trainee of the Year for 2023. A Royal Fleet Auxiliary deck officer has been recognized for her hard work and commitment. Daisy Jarvis, a third officer in the RFA, has been given the Maritime and Coastguard Agency’s Officer Trainee of the Year award. She was nominated for the award by her nautical college the Warsash Maritime School (Solent University Southampton) and the RFA.
Fredricks Calls for Euronav Board Seat as CBM Maps Outs Its Strategy
John Fredriksen is upping the ante in the ongoing battle to determine the future of tanker operator Euronav announcing through his investment company that he is seeking a seat on Euronav’s board. It is the latest in the back and forth between Fredriksen through his companies Frontline and Famatown Finance and the Saverys family and Compagnie Maritime Belge (CBM) which are calling for Euronav to stop “clinging to the ‘bigger is better’ approach” and instead realize current market opportunities followed by a strategy of diversification and decarbonization.
UK Grants Protection to Wreck of 19th Century Emigrant Ship
The wreck of a 19th-century wooden sailing ship that represents the emigration and trade between the United Kingdom and New Zealand is set for long-term preservation after being listed for protection, some 167 years after it sank off the Kent coast. Historic England announced that the wreck Josephine Willis, which sank in 1856 killing 70 people including its captain, has been granted protection by scheduling by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport in part because it has a cargo of exceptionally rare ceramics on board.
$45M Settlement with Ships Accused of Causing California Oil Spill
A tentative settlement has been reached in which two containerships that were accused of causing damage by dragging their anchors across a southern California oil pipeline will pay $45 million which will be used to compensate fishermen, residents, and local businesses. It is the latest in a series of settlements stemming from an October 2021 oil spill that released 25,000 gallons of crude oil into the waters off Orange Country and near the San Pedro port complex.
Court Upholds CMA CGM Manslaughter Verdict Over Captain’s Suicide
More than a decade after the suicide death of one of the masters working for CMA CGM, a French court has reportedly upheld a lower court’s decision convicting and fining the shipping giant of manslaughter for contributing to the captain’s death. The French news service Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported that it saw a copy of the verdict from the appellate court on February 8 two weeks after the final verdict in the case was handed down.
Xeneta Highlights Best/Worst Carriers for Environmental Performance
The shipping industry is working to come to grips with the IMO’s Carbon Intensity Index (CII) and its potential impact on the operation of individual ships in the future as shippers seek to understand and reduce their role in carbon emissions. In an age of ever-greater environmental scrutiny, global shippers are looking for new data and to that end, Xeneta released its first summary analysis identifying the best and worst performance for one of 13 major shipping routes.
Carnival Corp.’s Costa Magica is 24th Ship Sold Since Pandemic
Carnival Corporation continues its efforts to reshape its fleet confirming the long-speculated sale of the Costa Magica from its Costa Cruises brand. According to the ship’s AIS signal, she was renamed Mykonos Magic overnight transferring her registry to Bermuda and making her the 24th ship sold or held for sale by the corporation since the onset of the pandemic in the spring of 2020.
