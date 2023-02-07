Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
Senate votes to strip member of voting rights
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Minnesota just became the first post-Roe state to make abortion a right
On January 31, Governor Tim Walz of Minnesota signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act (PRO Act) into law, enshrining the “fundamental right” to access abortion in the state. It is now the first state to codify abortion rights via legislative action since in the wake of the United...
Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?
Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
Oklahoma Gov. Stitt gets standing ovation calling for bill that 'bans all gender transition surgeries'
Oklahoma GOP Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling on state lawmakers to deliver a bill to his desk that “bans all gender transition surgeries” for minors.
KEVN
South Dakota Legislature poised to bar pregnant women from getting medical marijuana
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A bill that prevents a doctor from issuing a medical marijuana card to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman passes the House of Representatives Wednesday. The sponsor, Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch said House Bill 1053 was needed to protect pregnant women’s and their babies’ health. He...
DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.
Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
Mitt Romney Calls Republican "An Embarrassment" Over State of the Union Performance
Utah Senator Mitt Romney, speaking after President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address Tuesday night, called one U.S. Congressman's actions during the event "an embarrassment" and stated that he should not have even been in attendance for the annual speech from the president.
House approves immigrant driver's license bill
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
Rep. Shelley Kloba Leads Another Push To Legalize Homegrown Cannabis In Washington State
Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba introduced a bill Thursday to regulate cannabis home growing in Washington. House Bill 1614 which legalizes home cultivation of up to six cannabis plants for adults is scheduled for a public hearing in Washington's House Regulated Substances & Gaming Committee on Feb. 2. The measure is...
Vox
It’s now legal for domestic abusers to own a gun in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. A panel of judges on...
Can Oklahoma tax tribal citizens on reservations? Judge dismisses case before deciding
A U.S. district court judge dismissed a lawsuit this week that challenged Oklahoma’s right to tax tribal citizens on tribal reservations. Federal courts can’t hear tax appeals that can be addressed through a state court system, Judge Eric Melgren ruled. With his decision, all eyes turn now to...
KCBY
Oregon Supreme Court denies motion allowing Measure 114 gun laws to take effect
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon's Supreme Court denied a petition asking for Measure 114 to take effect on Thursday morning. The petition had been filed by the State in January 2023. Measure 114 was narrowly approved by Oregon voters in November 2022, but has been on hold since December due to ongoing legal challenges.
Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
WIBW
Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Neb. Capitol
LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects embryonic cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
WAND TV
Organs in exchange for freedom? Bill raises ethical concerns
BOSTON (AP) — A proposal to let prisoners in Massachusetts donate organs and bone marrow to shave time off their sentence is raising profound ethical and legal questions about putting undue pressure on people behind bars who are desperate for freedom. The bill may run afoul of federal law, which bars the sale of human organs or acquiring one for “valuable consideration" and faces a steep climb in the Massachusetts Statehouse. Critics are calling the idea coercive even as one of the bill’s sponsors says it is a response to the over-incarceration of Black and Hispanic people and the need for matching donors. Democratic state Rep. Judith Garcia also said Black and Hispanic communities are at higher risk for health conditions that might require organ donation.
Several U.S. states to raise wages in 2023
In 41 urban areas in the United States, new basic wage figures will apply in 2023 as a result of work. The cities are located in 27 states of the country and their residents will benefit from higher quotas of what they received in 2022.
How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes a monthly list of how […]
Vermont Supreme Court upholds noncitizen voting
Legal residents who are not U.S. citizens can continue to vote in local elections in Montpelier and Winooski.
Opinion: Child Welfare Laws Are Fundamentally Flawed
The Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA) signed into law by President Clinton in 1997 is having the exact opposite effect of its original intention. The purpose of the ASFA was to improve the lives of children in foster care by establishing three primary goals for child welfare. The goals were safety, permanency, and well-being.
