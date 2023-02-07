ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

KELOLAND TV

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
Matthew C. Woodruff

DeSantis’ Teenage Girl Problem.

Former President Trump has a lot to say about people and it seems it isn’t always backed up with hard facts. In an interview with Fox News early last year, Trump warned Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) against running for president in 2024 and threatened him with the release of unflattering information.
KARE 11

House approves immigrant driver's license bill

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota House Monday night passed the Licenses for All legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for state driver's licenses. Supporters say Minnesota is home to 80,000 immigrants who either came to this country without permission or overstayed student and tourist visas. They're already driving to jobs, schools and church but live in fear they'll be deported after a routine traffic stop or accident.
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
WIBW

Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
WAND TV

Organs in exchange for freedom? Bill raises ethical concerns

BOSTON (AP) — A proposal to let prisoners in Massachusetts donate organs and bone marrow to shave time off their sentence is raising profound ethical and legal questions about putting undue pressure on people behind bars who are desperate for freedom. The bill may run afoul of federal law, which bars the sale of human organs or acquiring one for “valuable consideration" and faces a steep climb in the Massachusetts Statehouse. Critics are calling the idea coercive even as one of the bill’s sponsors says it is a response to the over-incarceration of Black and Hispanic people and the need for matching donors. Democratic state Rep. Judith Garcia also said Black and Hispanic communities are at higher risk for health conditions that might require organ donation.
USA Diario

Several U.S. states to raise wages in 2023

In 41 urban areas in the United States, new basic wage figures will apply in 2023 as a result of work. The cities are located in 27 states of the country and their residents will benefit from higher quotas of what they received in 2022.
24/7 Wall St.

How 2022 Gun Sales in Missouri Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes a monthly list of how […]
Charlotte Allison, M.A.

Opinion: Child Welfare Laws Are Fundamentally Flawed

The Adoption and Safe Families Act (ASFA) signed into law by President Clinton in 1997 is having the exact opposite effect of its original intention. The purpose of the ASFA was to improve the lives of children in foster care by establishing three primary goals for child welfare. The goals were safety, permanency, and well-being.

