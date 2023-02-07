ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahomet, IL

WAND TV

IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

The man behind the art: Local artist Preston Jackson

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Many Decatur residents drive past Preston Jackson Park on the way to work or school but not all of them recognize the name or history behind the park. Decatur native, Preston Jackson, shared his journey throughout his artistic career. "I'm very proud. In fact, I have...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Weekly Recap February 6-10

(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. Two homes were affected by a fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. No one was injured but four people were displaced. Decatur Man Shot and Killed on Monday. Decatur...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Job market strong in Macon & DeWitt

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The job market nationwide remains strong. Unemployment is currently at a fifty-year low. If you need a job in Macon or DeWitt counties there are plenty available for all skill levels. Simply head to Work Force Investment Solutions at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. Or call 217-872-5870.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Vermilion County Bobcats cease operations

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - After a no-show to a home game, the Vermilion County Bobcats are ceasing operations. The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) was notified of the decision Friday. Owner of the Vermilion County Bobcats Ellen Tully said, "Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations. It is a sad...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Local campaign seeks donations to fight food insecurity

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The "Love Thy Neighbor" Campaign returns next week. The campaign is put on by the Northeast Community Fund and raises money to fight food insecurity. The organization distributes food to people and families in need. Organizers say your donation will help create a lasting change in...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Shauna Green impressing during first season with Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini women's basketball program is thriving under first year head coach Shauna Green. Illinois broke into the AP Top 25 Poll this season for the first time since the year 2000. The Illini defeated Nebraska, 72-64 and are now 19-6 this season. Illinois will be...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Team of the Week: St. Teresa Boys Basketball

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is St. Teresa Boys Basketball. The Bulldogs are riding a ten game win streak and clinched the CIC Tournament title. The squad knows that with the playoffs around the corner, it's no time to lose focus.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Local residents still feeling impact of inflation

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - High prices are continuing to affect everyday decisions for households across central Illinois. "I have to make a choice. Do I buy gas, or do I buy groceries? Do I pay rent or do I pay the power bill," said Billy Bob, Decatur resident. They can...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Rantoul PD releases names of officers involved in Monday night shooting

RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — The Rantoul Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Monday night. Officer Jose Aceves and Officer Rikki McComas have been put on paid administrative leave pending the case review by the Champaign County State Attorney's Office. Few details...
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

One person dead after shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested for Decatur shooting that injured one person, killed another

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed another man and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby home. Anthony C. Webster was arrested for first degree murder on Thursday evening near the 1000 block of West Wood St. His bond has been set at $1,500,000.00.
DECATUR, IL

