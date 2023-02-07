Read full article on original website
WAND TV
IDNR seeks teachers for summer fishing program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking instructors for summer fishing clinics across central Illinois. The clinics are part of the department's Urban Fishing Program. The temporary positions take place over the summer months, making them good options for teachers, retirees, students, and others...
WAND TV
The man behind the art: Local artist Preston Jackson
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Many Decatur residents drive past Preston Jackson Park on the way to work or school but not all of them recognize the name or history behind the park. Decatur native, Preston Jackson, shared his journey throughout his artistic career. "I'm very proud. In fact, I have...
WAND TV
Weekly Recap February 6-10
(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. Two homes were affected by a fire near Lake Mattoon early Monday morning. No one was injured but four people were displaced. Decatur Man Shot and Killed on Monday. Decatur...
WAND TV
Job market strong in Macon & DeWitt
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The job market nationwide remains strong. Unemployment is currently at a fifty-year low. If you need a job in Macon or DeWitt counties there are plenty available for all skill levels. Simply head to Work Force Investment Solutions at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur. Or call 217-872-5870.
WAND TV
Macon County couple working to open winery after victory over prohibition
(WAND) — A South Wheatland Township couple is making history. After being told they could not open a winery on their property, because their town was dry, the Butlers got the issue on November's ballot and won. "It was a lot of work and the support we got from...
WAND TV
Vermilion County Bobcats cease operations
VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - After a no-show to a home game, the Vermilion County Bobcats are ceasing operations. The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) was notified of the decision Friday. Owner of the Vermilion County Bobcats Ellen Tully said, "Regretfully, the Bobcats have ceased operations. It is a sad...
WAND TV
Local campaign seeks donations to fight food insecurity
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The "Love Thy Neighbor" Campaign returns next week. The campaign is put on by the Northeast Community Fund and raises money to fight food insecurity. The organization distributes food to people and families in need. Organizers say your donation will help create a lasting change in...
WAND TV
Shauna Green impressing during first season with Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini women's basketball program is thriving under first year head coach Shauna Green. Illinois broke into the AP Top 25 Poll this season for the first time since the year 2000. The Illini defeated Nebraska, 72-64 and are now 19-6 this season. Illinois will be...
WAND TV
Team of the Week: St. Teresa Boys Basketball
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The WAND Team of the Week is St. Teresa Boys Basketball. The Bulldogs are riding a ten game win streak and clinched the CIC Tournament title. The squad knows that with the playoffs around the corner, it's no time to lose focus.
WAND TV
'The most hectic holiday', local florist prepares for Valentine's Day rush
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The clock is winding down to get orders in for Valentine's Day flower arrangements. Svendsen Florist on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Decatur has been busy getting orders filled ahead of Tuesday. "It's the most hectic holiday because everything has to be done in a...
WAND TV
Students shaken after shooting occurs 2 blocks from Millikin University
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man is dead after a shooting just blocks from Millikin University. Serron Pettis was getting ready for class Thursday morning, when he heard gunshots fired. "The first shots we heard were a little after 10. I have a buddy who goes to class...
WAND TV
Local residents still feeling impact of inflation
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - High prices are continuing to affect everyday decisions for households across central Illinois. "I have to make a choice. Do I buy gas, or do I buy groceries? Do I pay rent or do I pay the power bill," said Billy Bob, Decatur resident. They can...
WAND TV
Rantoul PD releases names of officers involved in Monday night shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) — The Rantoul Police Department has released the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Monday night. Officer Jose Aceves and Officer Rikki McComas have been put on paid administrative leave pending the case review by the Champaign County State Attorney's Office. Few details...
WAND TV
One person dead after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police were called to the area of Main and Haworth in Decatur for reports of a shooting. Macon County Coroner, Michael Day has reported that Terrance Mitchell, 29, died after being transported to the hospital from the scene of the shooting. A Millikin Campus Safety Advisory was...
WAND TV
Man arrested for Decatur shooting that injured one person, killed another
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Police Department arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed another man and injured a 70-year-old woman in a nearby home. Anthony C. Webster was arrested for first degree murder on Thursday evening near the 1000 block of West Wood St. His bond has been set at $1,500,000.00.
