Public hearing on rezoning set in city

A public hearing is scheduled next Thursday concerning a proposal to rezone property on Carroll Street in Mount Airy from a business to residential classification. That move is tied to plans for constructing a duplex housing unit on the site, according to city Planning Director Andy Goodall. It is now vacant.
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy

Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
‘Superstreet’ work on U.S. 601 delayed

A major construction project along the U.S. 601 business corridor in Mount Airy — to implement what’s been called a “superstreet” concept — again has been delayed, which is either good or bad news depending on one’s perspective. Based on earlier plans by the...
City reports Main-Oak fix coming soon

After months of relative inactivity at the site of a collapsed building in downtown Mount Airy, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is flickering in terms of having it repaired. “We’re hopefully getting closer,” City Manager Stan Farmer said Thursday in reference to ongoing delays surrounding the...
Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date

A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
Blue Ridge Blankets

The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day

Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
Best Places To Live In North Carolina: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts

With its beautiful scenery, fantastic economy, and friendly residents, it’s no wonder that North Carolina is consistently ranked among America’s best states to live in. Steeped in Southern charm but thoroughly modern in its amenities, the state is truly summarized by the phrase, “the best of both worlds.” The best places to live in North Carolina offer the perfect stomping ground for anyone.
History talk to focus on WPAQ

The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is hosting a free presentation on Saturday, The History of WPAQ – A Round Table Discussion, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. up on the third floor of the museum. Several speakersare scheduled to take part, including WPAQ owner Kelly Epperson, and current or...
Hearl, Horan medal at state meet

Granite Bear Jamie Hearl celebrates after winning her semifinal match in the 100-pound bracket. Mount Airy’s Hope Horan maintains control over her opponent in the 114-pound consolation finals. Barbi Manchester | Special to the News. Mount Airy finished second out of 47 teams at the Midwest Regional Championship in...
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student

A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
