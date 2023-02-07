Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mount Airy News
Public hearing on rezoning set in city
A public hearing is scheduled next Thursday concerning a proposal to rezone property on Carroll Street in Mount Airy from a business to residential classification. That move is tied to plans for constructing a duplex housing unit on the site, according to city Planning Director Andy Goodall. It is now vacant.
Mount Airy News
Project Cobra strikes Mount Airy
Secretive no more, Project Cobra has been uncoiled and brought forward from the shadows to be revealed. Surry County will be the beneficiary of its snakebite as it was announced Friday that it is Renfro Brands who will be the beneficiary of tax incentives to grow their operation on Riverside Drive in Mount Airy.
Mount Airy News
‘Superstreet’ work on U.S. 601 delayed
A major construction project along the U.S. 601 business corridor in Mount Airy — to implement what’s been called a “superstreet” concept — again has been delayed, which is either good or bad news depending on one’s perspective. Based on earlier plans by the...
Mount Airy News
City reports Main-Oak fix coming soon
After months of relative inactivity at the site of a collapsed building in downtown Mount Airy, the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is flickering in terms of having it repaired. “We’re hopefully getting closer,” City Manager Stan Farmer said Thursday in reference to ongoing delays surrounding the...
Mount Airy News
Mount Airy, Surry, Elkin schools eyed for earlier start date
A bill is moving through the General Assembly in Raleigh that seeks to allow local school districts the flexibility to choose the date at which instruction will begin at public schools. Surry County’s State House Rep. Sarah Stevens is among the co-sponsors of N.C. House Bill 51 that identifies Mount...
NC board suspends license of homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating
North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors has suspended Aaron Guess’s license for allegedly failing to disclose certain information when he tried to renew his license in 2019.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Boom Supersonic Begins Building Airliner Superfactory in North Carolina
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Aviation company Boom Supersonic announced it began...
grovewood.com
Blue Ridge Blankets
The Blue Ridge Blankets Project began in December 2021, with funding from a Natural and Cultural Resources grant from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina. Local Cloth, a non-profit organization in Asheville, sourced fiber from 14 regional farms to produce a unique line of handcrafted blankets. To date, their team has created 13 designs made from their signature “Blue Ridge Blend” yarn (fine wool, alpaca, and mohair) and 6 designs made from Shetland wool.
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
7 Covered Bridges in North Carolina You Can Visit in 1 Day
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Covered bridges in North Carolina are one of those iconic images of America’s past. It’s that sense of nostalgia and romance that makes them so enjoyable to visit. In fact, they’re...
Davidson County textile company earns North Carolina Governor’s Award for business
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) – A Davidson County manufacturer has been honored by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper with his Governor’s Award for Excellence for 2022 because of how it grew its international footprint. Navis TubeTex, which for nearly a century has made machinery for the textile industry, was honored Wednesday with the tops among the […]
WBTV
State officials encouraging residents to prepare for potential winter weather this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - State leaders are encouraging North Carolinians to prepare for potential winter weather that could hit the region this weekend. Winter Storm Watches have been issued for most of the N.C. mountains, which the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) believes are likely be upgraded to Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories by Saturday morning.
studyfinds.org
Best Places To Live In North Carolina: Top 5 Cities Most Recommended By Experts
With its beautiful scenery, fantastic economy, and friendly residents, it’s no wonder that North Carolina is consistently ranked among America’s best states to live in. Steeped in Southern charm but thoroughly modern in its amenities, the state is truly summarized by the phrase, “the best of both worlds.” The best places to live in North Carolina offer the perfect stomping ground for anyone.
Nation's largest kids consignment sale comes to NC this week, helps parents save big
Hundreds of people will likely be at the NC State Fair Grounds Thursday night to shop for the best items at the lowest prices. The Kids Exchange Consignment sale is the largest kids consignment sale in the nation, and will help those who may need to shop on a budget right now because of inflation.
Mount Airy News
History talk to focus on WPAQ
The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History is hosting a free presentation on Saturday, The History of WPAQ – A Round Table Discussion, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. up on the third floor of the museum. Several speakersare scheduled to take part, including WPAQ owner Kelly Epperson, and current or...
Mount Airy News
Hearl, Horan medal at state meet
Granite Bear Jamie Hearl celebrates after winning her semifinal match in the 100-pound bracket. Mount Airy’s Hope Horan maintains control over her opponent in the 114-pound consolation finals. Barbi Manchester | Special to the News. Mount Airy finished second out of 47 teams at the Midwest Regional Championship in...
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Teacher Suspended After Cursing and Grabbing Student
A North Carolina teacher has been suspended after reportedly cursing and grabbing a student. The video has gone viral after an art teacher at Ashley Park K-8 in Charlotte is shown grabbing the student then pushing him down. The video shows the 11 year being berated by the teacher. According...
WXII 12
Which Bed, Bath & Beyond stores are closing?
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is expected to close several stores nationwide. The company also expects to close several stores in the Carolinas. One of those stores listed is in Burlington and other store locations include, Greenville, Gastonia, Hickory, and Raleigh. There are also store closings listed in South Carolina among other stores nationwide.
‘Travel difficult to impossible’ – up to 10 inches of snow to hit NC mountains; Winter Storm Warning in effect
Amounts of six to 10 inches of snow are possible above 4,000 feet in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties.
Comments / 0