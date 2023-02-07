Nets Coach Jacques Vaughn Takes Shot At Kyrie Irving After He Left The Brooklyn Nets

Jacque Vaughn’s message to Kyrie Irving after getting traded to the Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving’s time with the Brooklyn Nets was far from ideal. The former NBA champion joined forces with Kevin Durant and joined the team back in 2019. Since then, there has been one thing or the other which has stopped Irving from being at his full potential with the Nets.

Even the start of the 2022-23 NBA season was rough for Kyrie Irving . However, everything seemed to be going well for Kyrie Irving and the Nets over the last few months. Unfortunately, it all went down the drain when Kyrie demanded a trade from the organization ahead of the NBA Trade Deadline.

Kyrie’s request may have shocked everyone in the Nets franchise , but he was granted it and was recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks as well.

Jacques Vaughn Didn't Have The Best Words For Kyrie Irving

After a failed experiment with former NBA superstar Steve Nash being at the helm of the franchise, the Nets finally decided to make some changes in the coaching department. It led to Jacque Vaughn becoming the head coach of the teams, and since then, the Brooklyn Nets have completely turned around the season.

Considering Vaughn had such a great influence on the team, his reaction to Kyrie Irving’s sudden departure was mixed, to say the least.

While Vaughn did praise Kyrie for becoming a better teammate than he was when he first came to the team, the head coach also pointed out that Kyrie’s calf is still sore. It was certainly one way to make a snide comment at Irving for departing the Nets.

Either way, that chapter is over and the Nets will hope that Kevin Durant can lead the team to success in the absence of Kyrie Irving. It will not be an easy task, but what else can they hope for right now?

