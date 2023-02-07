ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Pistons made baffling moves at deadline

The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
Yardbarker

Could a John Wall-Wizards reunion be in the cards?

At the NBA trade deadline, several players returned to their original teams -- Jakob Poeltl to the Raptors, Spencer Dinwiddie to the Nets and D'Angelo Russell to the Lakers. In another deal, the Clippers sent veteran guard John Wall to the Rockets, where he spent the past two seasons. Houston is expected to release Wall, leaving him available on the buyout market.
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves

Magic Johnson the tweeter must have forgotten about Magic Johnson the former NBA executive. The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral this week for a rather awkward tweet about the team’s recent trade moves. He opined that the acquisitions of D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba would make the Lakers a playoff... The post Magic Johnson had awkward tweet about Lakers’ trade moves appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker

Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update

The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown for as long as they may have initially feared. Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Instead, Brown is being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.
