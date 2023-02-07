Read full article on original website
Related
3 American tourists stabbed in Puerto Rico after being warned to stop filming a hamburger cart: cops
Three American tourists were stabbed in Puerto Rico early Monday after they were told to stop filming in the La Perla neighborhood made famous by Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” music video, police said. The incident began unfolding after 4 a.m. in the popular community where one of the tourists, identified by authorities as Carlos Sanchez Brown, 39, from South Carolina, began recording video of a hamburger cart but was told by some locals to stop and leave the area. Brown was accompanied by Wallace Florence, 37, also from South Carolina, and Jackson Tremayne, 38, from Georgia, municipal commissioner José Juan García told station...
American TikToker dies after stumbling off 70ft coastal cliff in Puerto Rico while shooting videos
Indiana man Edgar Garay's submerged body was located on Monday by Puerto Rico Emergency Bureau divers after he fell off the cliff near a lighthouse in Cabo Rojo the previous day.
maritime-executive.com
US Coast Guard Heads to Ushuaia to Investigate Fatal Cruise Accidents
The United States Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board have joined an inquiry into a series of fatal accidents involving Antarctic cruise operations. The two agencies' marine safety investigators rarely operate so far from home, but after four serious incidents involving Americans aboard Antarctic cruise ships or cruise ship excursion boats, they have deployed to Argentina to ask questions and gather information.
Flights To Puerto Rico Are Under $250 From These US Cities & None Are From Spirit
A visit to the beach is never a bad idea, and if getting there can cost you just a couple of hundred bucks — or less — even better. If you’re trying to escape the cold and non-tropical settings, a vacation to Puerto Rico might be the perfect option for you and your budget, as some U.S. airlines offer round flights to the island for less than $250.
Indiana man falls to death off coastal cliff in Puerto Rico while filming TikTok video
A 27-year-old Indiana man died in Puerto Rico over the weekend after he fell 70 feet off a coastal cliff while trying to film a video for social media outlet TikTok.
The Coast Guard will continue searching for a man who was pulled underwater by a 'huge' fish 5 days ago and is expanding the 515-mile search to 'bring him home'
Mark Knittle, 63, was fishing for ahi tuna with his friend near Hōnaunau on Sunday, when he was last heard saying, "the fish is huge," police said.
6 US Navy aircraft suddenly vanished near the Bermuda Triangle- After a search, none of the 14 brave men were ever found
On Dec. 5, 1945, Flight 19 began a routine navigational training flight. Flight 19 was comprised of five TBM Avenger torpedo bombers. Lieutenant Charles C. Taylor led the flight. A seasoned naval aviator, Taylor had over 2,500 flying hours and several WWII combat tours in the Pacific. [i]
Fisherman missing at sea after he’s dragged overboard by tuna in Hawaii
A fisherman went missing Sunday after a massive tuna dragged him off a boat and into Hawaiian waters, police said. Mark Knittle of Captain Cook was fishing with a friend four miles off the coast of Hōnaunau on the Big Island when he hooked the ahi just before 5 a.m., according to the Hawaii Police Department. “The fish is huge,” Knittle reportedly said just before he was dragged overboard. After witnessing Knittle plunge into the water, the friend tried to grab the line but missed. The friend saw Knittle on the surface for a brief moment but disappeared “within seconds,” police said, adding that...
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
A Florida diver was swept away by a current and lost at sea for hours until his family rushed to his rescue
Dylan Gartenmayer has been diving and spearfishing along the Florida coast since he was 10. That experience helped him survive a frightening ordeal that left him stranded at sea.
Coast Guard makes dramatic rescue as wave rolls yacht
A newly minted Coast Guard rescue swimmer saved a man’s life Friday at the mouth of the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington state just after a giant wave rolled the yacht he was piloting and threw him into the surf.Video from a Coast Guard helicopter captured part of the dramatic save. Petty Officer Michael Clark says the agency received a mayday call at about 10 a.m., with no additional information.The agency was able to triangulate roughly where the call was coming from, and Coast Guard crews on vessels and in a helicopter who happened to be training nearby...
gcaptain.com
U.S. Coast Guard, NTSB Head to Argentina to Investigate String of Antarctic Expedition Cruise Accidents
U.S. Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board teams have been sent to Argentina to help investigate a string of incidents involving the death and injury of U.S. citizens on foreign-flagged passenger vessels in Antarctic waters. The incidents took place between November 15 and December 1 of last year. The...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Do You Need a Passport to Visit Puerto Rico?
It's similar to flying to Hawaii; you only need a government-issued photo ID such as a driver's license or permanent resident card. Non-US citizens and US citizens coming from abroad to Puerto Rico will require a passport. If you're visiting other Caribbean islands, like the British Virgin Islands or Dominica, you'll also need your passport for entry and re-entry into the United States.
Navy Times
Coast Guard pulls off wild rescue in Oregon
The U.S. Coast Guard undertook the daring rescue of a suspected boat thief off the coast of Oregon earlier this month. It began around 10 a.m. on Feb. 3, when Coast Guardsmen at Station Cape Disappointment received a mayday call from a man whose 35-foot Sandpiper boat had conked out roughly six miles west of where the Columbia River empties into the Pacific Ocean.
maritime-executive.com
Japan Coast Guard Recovers One Body From Sunken Freighter Seiryu
Divers have located one deceased crewmember within the wreck of the sunken freighter Seiryu, which went down in the Seto Inland Sea last week after a collision with another vessel. ds. The geared coastal freighter Seiryu collided with the smaller 1,700 dwt cargo ship Koei Maru near the northern entrance...
a-z-animals.com
Puerto Rico Spindalis: Official Bird of Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States that is located southeast of Florida. The Dominican Republic and Haiti are just to the west and the British Virgin Islands and U.S. Virgin Islands are to the east. The island is a beautiful mix of rainforests and coastal ecosystems, but the struggle with independence and dealing with natural disasters like hurricanes has taken its toll on the territory. The people of Puerto Rico are strong and have many inspiring national symbols. When it comes to the official bird of Puerto Rico there are more than 200 unique bird species in the territory to choose from. So how does a nation agree on their official bird? Read on to find out all about the official bird of Puerto Rico!
maritime-executive.com
Container Fire Continues to Burn at Port of Iskenderun
Despite reports that it has been extinguished, the container fire at the port of Iskenderun continues to burn into its second day, according to correspondents on the ground and Istanbul's municipal administration. The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck southern Turkey on Monday had a significant impact on the port, toppling...
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Coast Guard Calls Off Search for Missing Tug Crewmember
The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a missing tugboat crewmember who disappeared off the coast of Sabine, Texas. At 0610 on Monday morning, the tug Smith Invader contacted Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston to report a missing crewmember. The man was last seen at 2200 hours Sunday, and he was noticed missing at about 0600 hours on Monday. A crew boat was scheduled to take him off the tug at that hour, but he was nowhere to be found.
Dramatic air traffic control audio captures near miss between FedEx, Southwest planes
Dramatic audio appeared to capture the pilot of a FedEx cargo plane that nearly collided with a Southwest Airlines flight last week in Texas telling the other aircraft to abort its takeoff. FedEx Flight 1432 from Memphis was cleared to land on Runway 18 Left at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport early Saturday — but seconds later, Southwest Flight 708 also alerted air traffic control that it was “ready” for departure short of the runway, as is customary, according to a recording by LiveATC.net. “Fly heading 170, Runway 18 Left, cleared for takeoff. Traffic three miles final is a heavy 767,” the controller tells...
Turkey earthquake causes massive shipping container fire caught on video, Maersk says
A fire is raging Tuesday at the Port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey following a devastating earthquake there Monday, shipping giant Maersk says.
Comments / 0