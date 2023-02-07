Maersk reported what it called a “remarkable” year in 2022 with the best financial results in the history of the company while joining others in the shipping industry in warning of a softer market ahead for 2023. The shipping giant, which is closely followed as a bellwether for the global economy, is basing its outlook on the expectation that the inventory correction that began in the second half of 2022 will be completed by the end of the first half of 2023. They forecast a “more balanced demand environment,” as the industry moves forward in 2023 and beyond.

1 DAY AGO