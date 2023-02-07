Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Daher To Buy French Aero Manufacturing Services Firm
Daher has signed an agreement to acquire France-headquartered aerospace manufacturing services company Assistance Aéronautique et Aérospatiale (AAA). This deal was announced today alongside the unveiling of Daher’s “Take off 2027” strategic plan, under which it plans to become a “large, profitable international company” in four complementary businesses: aircraft production, manufacturing, manufacturing services, and logistics. Subject to approvals, the acquisition is expected to be completed in May.
maritime-executive.com
Vopak Buys Tank Terminal in Port of Antwerp to Supply Renewable Energy
Tank farm operator Vopak has reached a deal with energy trading firm Gunvor to take over a storage facility at the Port of Antwerp and turn it into a renewable-energy hub, the two companies announced Monday. The decision marks a substantial step forward on Port of Antwerp's decarbonization journey. Vopak...
aiexpress.io
Yamaha Motor announces robotics business in Singapore
Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. introduced that it has established a brand new firm in Singapore geared toward increasing its enterprise in Southeast Asia and India, the place demand for robots is rising. By conducting manufacturer-driven cross-selling within the surface-mounted and industrial robotic fields, Yamaha Motor intends to safe new purchasers...
gcaptain.com
Maersk Lays Out Integrator Plan
Maersk has said that being a member of a vessel-sharing alliance (VSA) was “not compatible” with its global integrator aspirations. And it sees the break-up of the 2M Alliance as “simply a transition from three to four networks”, as both MSC and Maersk decide to operate standalone services on east-west trades.
rigzone.com
Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
Shell natural gas business can grow after record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said CEO Wael Sawan. — Shell Plc’s natural gas business can continue to grow after making record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.
rigzone.com
DORIS Bags SPS And SURF Jobs For Repsol's Block 29
DORIS has secured a contract to perform SPS and SURF concept engineering for Repsol's Block 29 development. — DORIS, the provider of engineering and project management services to the oil & gas and renewable industries, has secured work on the Block 29 development in Mexico. The deal was signed with Repsol Exploración México, a subsidiary of Repsol, for the execution of concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF).
Saudi Arabia Builds Smart Warehouses to Meet Booming eCommerce Demand
Saudi Arabia’s eCommerce sector is set to benefit from major investments in new smart warehouses. In the city of Jeddah, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (Modon) has signed a deal to build 14 new high-tech warehouses that will be operated based on a public-private sector partnership model.
Industrial Cybersecurity Innovator Opscura Receives $9.4M in Series A Funding as Critical Operations Transform
SILICON VALLEY, Calif. & SAN SEBASTIÁN, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Opscura Inc., an innovator in industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, announced today it has received $9.4M in Series A funding as it scales to engage further U.S. partners and customers seeking to protect and connect their critical operations. Founded in Spain as Enigmedia, the new global entity Opscura is also launching a new brand, global management team, and product upgrades in addition to the capital infusion led by Anzu Partners, with investments from Dreamit and Mundi Ventures. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005341/en/ Opscura’s Global Management Team (from left to right): Brian Brammeier, Chief Customer Officer and Chief Information Security Officer; Carlos Tomás, Co-Founder and Vice President of Engineering; Allison Taylor, Strategic Advisor and former Interim Chief Marketing Officer; David Hatchell, CEO; Michael Garrison Stuber, Chief Product Officer; Gerard Vidal, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
Channel Tunnel, the Longest Undersea Tunnel in the World, Reaches a Technological Grid Milestone With GE
PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Today the Channel Tunnel, the longest undersea tunnel in the world, reached a technological milestone with Getlink ’s commissioning of a high-voltage grid solution from GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business [NYSE:GE]. GE’s flexible Static Synchronous Compensator ( STATCOM ) solution delivers the fast voltage support Eurotunnel requires to be able to run up to 16 trains simultaneously in the Channel Tunnel - a 60% increase in maximum capacity or as many as 1,000 trains per day. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201005238/en/ The world’s largest and most powerful Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) solution in a railway environment was developed by GE Grid Solutions and adapted to the Channel Tunnel in collaboration with Eurostar (Graphic: GE)
maritime-executive.com
Germany Explores Hydrogen Bunkering from its North Sea Island
Germany is exploring a unique situation to develop a potential hydrogen bunkering operation serving the shipping industry from islands in the North Sea. A conceptual study is underway exploring linking the supply of green hydrogen to a bunkering operation that would be located on the deep-sea island of Helgoland, which lies 30 miles off the German mainland.
maritime-executive.com
Australian Offshore Production Ramps Up as FPSO Prepares for Restart
Operations in Australia’s offshore energy sector are ramping up at the start of 2023 after both Jadestone Energy’s Montara Venture FPSO and Shell’s Prelude Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) facility experienced a series of problems that took them offline in 2022. Shell reported in January that its giant Prelude facility had resumed shipments and today Singapore-based Jadestone said that it is on track for a restart later this month for its facility.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Reports Best Financial Results While Expecting Steep Declines
Maersk reported what it called a “remarkable” year in 2022 with the best financial results in the history of the company while joining others in the shipping industry in warning of a softer market ahead for 2023. The shipping giant, which is closely followed as a bellwether for the global economy, is basing its outlook on the expectation that the inventory correction that began in the second half of 2022 will be completed by the end of the first half of 2023. They forecast a “more balanced demand environment,” as the industry moves forward in 2023 and beyond.
GM inks deal with GlobalFoundries to secure U.S.-made chips
OAKLAND, Calif/DETROIT, Feb 9 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) and chipmaker GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS.O) on Thursday announced a long-term deal for the automaker to secure U.S.-made processors that will enable it to avoid the factory-halting chip shortages that kept millions of cars from being manufactured during the pandemic.
maritime-executive.com
First Inline Shaft Generator Retrofit Done by Wärtsilä and Berge Bulk
Ship operators are increasingly looking for new means of improving the operating efficiency for in-service vessels as new regulations such as the IMO’s EEXI and CII going into effect and the EU’s carbon emission fees loom over the industry. In a first for the maritime industry, Wartsila reports it has been able to successfully retrofit an energy-saving inline generator system to a six-year-old bulk carrier in an effort that is expected to will improve the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) while reducing overall carbon footprint.
Carbios appoints four new Board members to strengthen international expertise in brand development, business growth and scientific research
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 7, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230207005964/en/ Clockwise from left: Mateus SCHREINER GARCEZ LOPES, Sandrine CONSEILLER, Prof. Karine AUCLAIR & Amandine DE SOUZA
World’s biggest hydrogen power plant goes up in South Australia
The construction of the world's largest green electrolyzer and hydrogen power plant is a specialty of priority for the South Australian government these days. As reported by Renew Economy, the South Australian government is ready to build a 250 MW hydrogen electrolyzer, which will be 10 times bigger than its counterparts. Sam Crafter, the CEO of the Office of Hydrogen Power in South Australia, will lead the project.
maritime-executive.com
Alarm as Cases of Seafarers Abandonment Hit New Highs in 2022
The commercial shipping industry is grappling with growing condemnation after the number of abandoned seafarers continued to surge, hitting a new high of 103 in 2022. The trend is growing with the number of seafarers abandoned fast approaching the 10,000 mark in a span of two decades with just over 700 vessels involved according to a new report from the ESG platform RightShip.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Linton Crystal to move PV equipment manufacturing back to the U.S.
At an event held last week in Washington D.C., European equipment suppliers and PV manufacturers discussed what a McKinsey & Company consultant described as a $1 billion to $1.5 billion market opportunity in the U.S. as a result of the Inflation Reduction Act. The U.S. market opportunity is based on an assumption that 50 GW of PV manufacturing capacity will be added by 2030, according to Lawrence Heath, a consultant at McKinsey.
The Verge
Redwood Materials scores $2 billion DOE loan to boost its EV battery recycling operations
Redwood Materials, the electric vehicle battery recycling venture founded by the former chief technologist at Tesla, has secured a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration in what clearly is a major win for the nascent operation. The loan originates from the US Department of Energy’s Advanced Technology...
Drilling rigs ‘migrating’ away from North Sea, trade body says
Drilling rigs and other equipment are “migrating” away from the North Sea and other European fields for opportunities elsewhere in the world, a trade group has said.The North Sea chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC) called on the UK and Scottish governments as well as the offshore industry to co-operate better with each other.The IADC said a longer-term outlook is needed to secure a transition to clean energy.It said recently announced drilling opportunities represent only a “fraction” of what is needed to meet energy demand in the UK.We are already seeing a migration of drilling rigsStuart Clow,...
