Read full article on original website
Related
KTSA
Paxton urges McCarthy to stop the Biden Administration’s use of emergency powers to push left-wing agenda
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (C) attends a news conference following a GOP caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center February 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. McCarthy said that he supports the framework of a bipartisan spending deal that would avert another partial federal government shutdown but is waiting to read the bill before deciding on whether he would vote for it. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
KTSA
House Oversight panel requests records from Hunter Biden and James Biden
Washington — Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the Republican chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, has made the panel’s first official requests for documents from President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his brother, James Biden, over foreign business pursuits. In letters first obtained by CBS...
KTSA
Pentagon shoots down unknown object flying in U.S. airspace
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon shot down an unknown object flying in U.S. airspace off the coast of Alaska on Friday, White House officials said. The object was flying at about 40,000 feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights, said John Kirby, White House National Security Council spokesman.
KTSA
Pence’s home being searched by FBI
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 30: Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the New York Times DealBook Summit in the Appel Room at the Jazz At Lincoln Center on November 30, 2022 in New York City. The New York Times held its first in-person DealBook Summit since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic with speakers from the worlds of financial services, technology, consumer goods, private investment, venture capital, banking, media, public relations, policy, government, and academia. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
KTSA
Fetterman hospitalized after “feeling lightheaded” during Senate retreat
Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania was hospitalized Wednesday after “feeling lightheaded” while on a Senate Democratic retreat in Washington D.C., his office announced. Fetterman was driven by his staff to George Washington University Hospital, his office said in a statement late Wednesday night. “Initial tests did not show...
Comments / 0