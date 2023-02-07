Read full article on original website
MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news
The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Red Sox-Yankees Trade Involving Gold Glover Could Solve Each Team's Biggest Problem
The Boston Red Sox desperately need to add another middle infielder and the New York Yankees have a surplus of them.
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Dodgers: Predicting LA's Opening Day Lineup
The Dodgers start their season on March 30 against the DBacks — what will their lineup look like that evening?
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
NBC Sports
Reports: Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan informed they won’t be hired as Colts coach
A few days ago, Colts owner Jim Irsay said it would be days, not hours before his team found a new head coach. The club still may not be ready for a hire. But Indianapolis is at least getting tangibly closer to a choice. According to separate reports from Albert...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
NBC Sports
Jimmy Johnson talked to Jeffrey Lurie, ripped Jerry Jones’ claim that Eagles bet it all for one year
Cowboys owner and General Manager Jerry Jones raised plenty of eyebrows when he claimed that the Eagles bet it all to win this year, while the Cowboys are trying to build a consistent winner. Among those who have wondered what Jones was thinking were Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie and Super...
Angels Rumors: Halos Listed Among Potential Landing Spots for Free Agent Reliever
He could be a good addition to the pen.
SF Giants: Logan Webb no longer on Team USA’s WBC roster
After committing to play for Team USA earlier in the offseason, SF Giants ace Logan Webb is not on a World Baseball Classic roster.
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
NBC Sports
Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in
After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports
Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy
Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is putting the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Projecting the Red Sox' 2023 opening day roster
Pitchers and catchers don't report until next week, but after a long winter of discontent, we can finally start envisioning what the opening day Red Sox roster might look like. We know who's gone. That would be Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi, to name three. In their place,...
NBC Sports
Sources: Dubs interested in keeping GP2 despite failed physical
SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr was asked Friday afternoon to comment on the Warriors’ reacquisition of Gary Payton II 24 hours earlier, but the Warriors coach wouldn’t address the trade because it still was pending. Why? Because, as league sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area, Payton...
espnswfl.com
Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are The 10 Hottest Reporters Covering The Game
In Phoenix, Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are some Hot Reporters covering the game. As part of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage. Over the past 10 days we have been breaking down all things revolving around the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are a few more fun facts about the game. Later I will be posting who I believe to be the 10 hottest reporters covering the game. You don’t want to miss this!
NBC Sports
Five buyout candidates who fit Warriors' biggest needs
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors sought but didn’t acquire a power forward/center capable of spacing the floor and making an impact in the paint. For now, JaMychal Green’s job as backup “big” is safe. They still do not have a rim protector, and...
NBC Sports
Ex-Cowboys coach clowns Jerry Jones for his Eagles opinion
Jerry Jones confused the entire football world this month when he said he preferred where the Cowboys currently stand in the NFL compared to where the Eagles and Rams stand. Jones was trying to make a comment on the all-or-nothing approach of going for broke in a given season vs. Dallas' attempts to build a sustainable winner.
NBC Sports
Sean Payton: Potential Washington ownership groups were interested in hiring me
Broncos head coach Sean Payton made the rounds on Friday at Radio Row. We had a great conversation with him on PFT Live. We could have talked with him for hours. He has great insights, great stories. Here’s a nugget he shared later in the day with Adam Schien of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio.
