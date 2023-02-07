ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

The Comeback

MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news

The San Diego Padres reportedly are continuing to make moves, despite a busy Thursday. The Padres expect to pursue an extension with six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado according to The Athletic’s Dennis Lin. With any luck, the long-term deal could come to fruition before Opening Day. The baseball world appears to have some thoughts Read more... The post MLB world reacts to Manny Machado news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
NBC Sports

Micah Parsons wants Daron Payne on the Cowboys

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, one of our favorite in-person player-guests, joined PFT Live from Radio Row in Phoenix for a wide-ranging discussion about football generally — and about his team specifically. When the time came to ask Parsons what he’d like to see the team do to improve in...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Which big-name WRs could Patriots target? Ian Rapoport weighs in

After overhauling their offensive coaching staff, the next step for the New England Patriots is to surround quarterback Mac Jones with talent. Considering the lack of free-agent options, the Patriots will have to shift their attention to the trade market if they hope to land a big-name wide receiver. So, which wideouts could be in play for Bill Belichick this offseason?
NBC Sports

Source: GP2 failed physical puts Warriors' trade in jeopardy

Gary Payton II has failed his physical with the Warriors, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson and Monte Poole confirmed Friday. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported Friday, citing sources, that Payton's failed physical is putting the four-team trade involving the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers in jeopardy.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Tomase: Projecting the Red Sox' 2023 opening day roster

Pitchers and catchers don't report until next week, but after a long winter of discontent, we can finally start envisioning what the opening day Red Sox roster might look like. We know who's gone. That would be Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez, and Nathan Eovaldi, to name three. In their place,...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Sources: Dubs interested in keeping GP2 despite failed physical

SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr was asked Friday afternoon to comment on the Warriors’ reacquisition of Gary Payton II 24 hours earlier, but the Warriors coach wouldn’t address the trade because it still was pending. Why? Because, as league sources confirmed to NBC Sports Bay Area, Payton...
SACRAMENTO, CA
espnswfl.com

Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are The 10 Hottest Reporters Covering The Game

In Phoenix, Super Bowl 57 Is Only A Few Days Away: Here are some Hot Reporters covering the game. As part of our ongoing Super Bowl coverage. Over the past 10 days we have been breaking down all things revolving around the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Here are a few more fun facts about the game. Later I will be posting who I believe to be the 10 hottest reporters covering the game. You don’t want to miss this!
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Five buyout candidates who fit Warriors' biggest needs

Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors sought but didn’t acquire a power forward/center capable of spacing the floor and making an impact in the paint. For now, JaMychal Green’s job as backup “big” is safe. They still do not have a rim protector, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Ex-Cowboys coach clowns Jerry Jones for his Eagles opinion

Jerry Jones confused the entire football world this month when he said he preferred where the Cowboys currently stand in the NFL compared to where the Eagles and Rams stand. Jones was trying to make a comment on the all-or-nothing approach of going for broke in a given season vs. Dallas' attempts to build a sustainable winner.
DALLAS, PA

