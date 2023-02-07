Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final

Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.

Flamengo 2-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal beat South American champions Flamengo to become the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Flamengo started Tuesday's semi-final as heavy favorites to progress but fell behind to a fourth-minute penalty kick that was won by Luciano Vietto and converted by Salem Al Dawsari.

Vietto had been fouled by Matheuzinho but the Flamengo right-back made amends when he provided an assist for the equalizer on 20 minutes.

It was scored by Brazil international Pedro, who produced a stylish first-time finish from inside the penalty area.

Al-Hilal were then awarded a second penalty kick in first-half stoppage time.

Again Vietto was the player fouled, this time by former Marseille midfielder Gerson, who had earlier been shown a yellow card for diving.

Gerson was sent off and Al Dawsari did the business from 12 yards once more to put his side ahead.

Al Dawsari then provided an assist for Vietto to score his team's third goal on 70 minutes as Al-Hilal hit Flamengo on the counter-attack.

Pedro netted his second goal of the game in second-half added time to set up a frenzied finish but Al-Hilal held on for a famous win.

Al-Hilal, who qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the 2021 AFC Champions League, will face either Real Madrid or Egyptian side Al Ahly in Saturday's final.

Flamengo 2-3 Al-Hilal Highlights: