ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Futbol on FanNation

Al-Hilal Beat 10-Man Flamengo In Five-Goal Thriller To Reach FIFA Club World Cup Final

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01d4YR_0kfcMKvK00

Al-Hilal became the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, after beating South American champions Flamengo.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Flamengo 2-3 Al-Hilal

Al-Hilal beat South American champions Flamengo to become the first team from Saudi Arabia to reach the final of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Flamengo started Tuesday's semi-final as heavy favorites to progress but fell behind to a fourth-minute penalty kick that was won by Luciano Vietto and converted by Salem Al Dawsari.

Vietto had been fouled by Matheuzinho but the Flamengo right-back made amends when he provided an assist for the equalizer on 20 minutes.

It was scored by Brazil international Pedro, who produced a stylish first-time finish from inside the penalty area.

Al-Hilal were then awarded a second penalty kick in first-half stoppage time.

Again Vietto was the player fouled, this time by former Marseille midfielder Gerson, who had earlier been shown a yellow card for diving.

Gerson was sent off and Al Dawsari did the business from 12 yards once more to put his side ahead.

Al Dawsari then provided an assist for Vietto to score his team's third goal on 70 minutes as Al-Hilal hit Flamengo on the counter-attack.

Pedro netted his second goal of the game in second-half added time to set up a frenzied finish but Al-Hilal held on for a famous win.

Al-Hilal, who qualified for the Club World Cup by winning the 2021 AFC Champions League, will face either Real Madrid or Egyptian side Al Ahly in Saturday's final.

Flamengo 2-3 Al-Hilal Highlights:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06csUZ_0kfcMKvK00
Salem Al Dawsari pictured (right) moments before taking a penalty to score for Al-Hilal against Flamengo in a FIFA Club World Cup semi-final

Fox Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Ronaldo scores four goals to pass 500 in club career

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday to reach the career milestone of 500 club goals. The Portugal international, who celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday, was unstoppable against hosts Al Wehda, netting four times in 30 minutes to lead his team to a 4-0 win.
Reuters

Figure skating-Russian Olympic champion has feet amputated - Izvestia

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Olympic ice dance champion Roman Kostomarov has had his feet amputated after a severe case of pneumonia, the Izvestia newspaper reported. The 46-year-old Kostomarov, who won gold alongside Tatiana Navka in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, was hospitalised on Jan. 10 after complaining of weakness and chest pain.
sporf.com

Manchester City: Likely punishment for the club revealed

In a stunning turn of events, the Premier League have hit Manchester City with over 100 charges. But what will happen if the club receive a guilty verdict?. Following a four-year investigation, ‘The Cityzens’ are accused of breaking the rules over the course of nine seasons between 2009/10 to 2017-18. The reigning league champions are accused of failing to provide accurate financial information regarding club revenue, sponsorship revenue and operating costs.
theScore

Benzema, Messi, Mbappe vying for FIFA POTY award; Mead on women's shortlist

Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, 2022 World Cup winner Lionel Messi, and prolific French scorer Kylian Mbappe were named nominees for the Best FIFA Men's Player award Friday. They emerged as finalists from an initial 14-player shortlist as selected by national team coaches, captains, players, and international journalists. Benzema took...
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores FOUR Goals In One Game For First Time Since 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals as Al Nassr thrashed Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday night. Ronaldo had only scored once in his first three matches for Al Nassr after signing a contract to become the highest-paid soccer player of all time. But he netted four times inside...
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
743K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy