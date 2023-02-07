Read full article on original website
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
Michigan State readies for first meeting with Ohio State
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews the Spartans' trip to Ohio State for the first of two matchups against the Buckeyes.
Big Ten basketball power rankings: Indiana skyrockets, Ohio State plummets
Mathematically speaking, the race for the Big Ten Championship is not over, but it certainly feels like it. Following Rutgers' loss to Indiana Tuesday, Purdue now holds a full three-game lead on the rest of the league with seven conference games remaining. "How can’t you play when each game matters...
What Bob Huggins said after the loss to Texas
Things did not go well for West Virginia on Saturday afternoon. That seems like a mild understatement. The Mountaineers went into the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and walked out with a 34-point beatdown from the No. 5 Longhorns. The biggest culprit? WVU turning the ball over a whopping 20 times, with 13 of those coming in the first half, leading to the blowout. The Mountaineers certainly made some unforced errors, but the Longhorns also played their part by getting right up in WVU's face.
Country’s No. 6 RB names Final 6 schools, details why Ohio State made the cut
The Ohio State staff was on the road recruiting during their bye week in mid-October. However, not all of their recruiting work that week was done on the road. Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford extended a scholarship offer to San Antonio (Texas) Veterans Memorial running back James Peoples over the phone that week.
Gamecocks lead for priority recruit from North Carolina
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11607227" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec&channel=college-football&key=11607227&pcid=a40ccc41-f7a4-4391-a54c-412b12d55dec"></div><p>The 2024 South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting class already lists one wide receiver commitment.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;"><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Mazeo-Bennett-46127517" target="_blank">Mazeo Bennett</a></b> (Greenville, S.C.) jumped on board last week. Now, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Shane-Beamer-5" target="_blank">Shane Beamer</a></b> and the rest of South Carolina’s coaching staff has their sights set on <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Jonathan-Paylor-46116256" target="_blank">Jonathan Paylor</a></b>, a four-star from Burlington, N.C., who <a href="https://sportstalksc.com/2023/02/09/strecruiting-wr-jonathan-paylor-says-gamecocks-lead-the-way-for-him-at-this-juncture-of-his-recruiting/" target="_blank">recently told Phil Kornblut</a> that one school’s in the lead.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">“South Carolina is really leading the pack now due to coach Beamer coming to the school and meeting the new offensive coordinator and everything like that,” Paylor said. “A couple of guys they have signed have been keeping in touch with me, showing me love and everything like that, keeping in touch with my family once a week. Little things like that really catches my attention. South Carolina is really, really leading the pack right now. It (the lead) is probably like a couple of gaps, I’m not going to lie to you.”</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Bennett, who’s also ranked as a four-star on the 247Sports Composite, is among the guys who are in pursuit of Paylor. Four-star quarterback commitment <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Dante-Reno-46103314" target="_blank">Dante Reno</a></b> (Fiskdale, Mass.) and four-star offensive tackle <b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Kam-Pringle-46114439" target="_blank">Kam Pringle</a></b> (Dorchester, S.C.) have also been keeping in touch.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Several schools are in the mix with South Carolina, including Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State. More than 20 schools have offered Paylor, who is the No. 9-ranked athlete in the class of 2024.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">The Gamecocks have hosted him for a handful of visits, though he has not been on campus yet this year. Wide receivers coach <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Justin-Stepp-1656" target="_blank">Justin Stepp</a></b>, along with special teams coordinator <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Pete-Lembo-1702" target="_blank">Pete Lembo</a></b>, are leading the charge. Lembo’s involved because he’s the area recruiter.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">From 247Sports national recruiting analyst…</p><blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Verified size with room to add weight and mass. Speed shows in form of track times in sprinting events. Ran 55 meters in 6.45 seconds and 100 meters in 10.7 seconds. Won class 2A state titles in 100, 200 and 400 meters. Productive early in high school career with 655 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 68 carries and 936 receiver yards and seven touchdowns on 42 catches. Could play receiver in college but shows ability to line up in backfield. Plays in all three phases. High-level athleticism shows on tape. Rarely comes off field for Cummings.</p><p style="font-weight: 400;">Is most natural at running back. Shows patience and vision. Runs through arm tackles and has speed to finish plays. Coaching staff does good job in getting him isolated in space and he wins one-on-battles. Slippery in space and can make tacklers miss. Shows sure-handedness. Can stretch defense east-west and make big play with one-cut ability. Has a physical element to his game. Is impressive after catch and has speed to turn short pass into big play. Knows how to set up defender on release off line of scrimmage as receiver but has to continue to develop route running technique. Getting out of breaks and gaining separation needs development. Has to continue to work on high-pointing ball down the field. Could be impact player for Top 20 program. Early round NFL draft potential.</p></blockquote><p style="font-weight: 400;">Stay tuned to TheBigSpur for more South Carolina Gamecocks football recruiting coverage.</p>
Illini basketball notebook: Perrin has 'made a huge jump'; Postponement 'helped us get rest'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
Four-star wing Jalen Shelley talks recent Louisville offer and SEC recruitment
Earlier this week, Frisco (Texas) native Jalen Shelley picked up an offer from Lousiville. A 6-foot-7 versatile small forward with great long-term tools, Shelley says he was impressed with Kenny Payne’s background and the conversation they had. “It was a good conversation between Coach Payne and I,” Shelley said....
South Carolina offers phenom quarterback
South Carolina recently extended a scholarship offer to his phenom signal caller from the Peach State. Find out more in this VIP update.
Everything T.J. Otzelberger said after tight loss to WVU
On Wednesday, Iowa State and West Virginia played a tight one until the end in Morgantown, with the Mountaineers prevailing at home, 76-71. Following the game, T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media on the defenses, foul trouble, and much more from the contest and the season the rest of the way.
247Sports
Pac-12 basketball power rankings: UCLA edges Arizona, USC as conference race nears finish line
As we inch closer to the month of March, college basketball continues to heat up. The Pac-12 conference has been viewed as a conference that is two teams deep as UCLA and Arizona jostle for position, but USC refuses to accept that notion. Heading into the weekend, those three sit atop our Pac-12 power rankings.
247Sports
Tigers can't hang with No. 1 South Carolina
AUBURN, Alabama–As expected the Auburn women’s basketball team had no answers for South Carolina’s height and talent as the No. 1 team in the nation improved to 24-0 with a 93-48 victory over the Tigers on Thursday night at Neville Arena. Auburn fell to 13-10 with a second consecutive loss while the Gamecocks won a 30th consecutive game.
Cleveland Browns: Receiver Solved, Now Defense #BrownsMockDraftCountdown Day 19, 2/9/23
We're back in the mean mock streets of the OBR! Thanks for joining us. This has been a fun first week of full mock drafts with free agency included as we aim to give you the best look at all the possible scenarios the Browns can chase in order to get things back on track and make a playoff run in 2023. Yesterday we made a trade for Daron Payne. Today we get even spicier as it involves a player-for-player swap. In order to read Jack's decisions and have this mock make more sense, click here!
What Rick Barnes said about No. 6 Vols' buzzer-beating loss to Missouri
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media following No. 6 Tennessee's heartbreaking loss to Missouri at the buzzer on Saturday night inside of Thompson-Boling Arena. Here's what Barnes had to say about the Vols' 86-85 loss after Tigers guard DeAndre Gholston hit a game-winning three from near midcourt to pull off the upset.
Can surging Razorbacks avoid letdown against Mississippi State?
Even in February, Eric Musselman and his Arkansas Razorbacks continue to experience firsts as a group. One came in Tuesday night's demolishing of Kentucky in Rupp Arena, and the next challenge for the Hogs will be to recalibrate following an emotional road win and avoid a letdown in this weekend's showdown with Mississippi State.
'He plays with no fear': Dainja helps Illini overcome Omoruyi, No. 24 Rutgers
CHAMPAIGN — There were spins and dunks, hook shots and blocks. In whatever way Dain Dainja wanted to impact the game, he found a way/. And he knew it was coming. Dainja is no stranger to Rutgers big man Cliff Omoruyi, one of the top big men in the Big Ten. The two matched up here or there on the AAU circuit when the top prospects crossed paths en route to college basketball. Dainja felt confident about those games. Then again, Dainja is confident about everything right now.
Versatile freshman Seldon gives Vols potential ‘to do some really fun stuff’ on offense
Cameron Seldon was listed as a wide receiver when he signed with Tennessee in December and played that position at the All-American Bowl last month, but his position is a little ambiguous as he starts his career with the Vols as one of their early enrollees. Ranked a top-100 overall player and one of the best athlete prospects in the 2023 class by 247Sports, Seldon is expecting to start out at running back, he told GoVols247 last month before officially joining the program. Regardless of if he stays in the backfield, shifts out to receiver or plays both during his time at Tennessee, offensive coordinator Joey Halzle said the Vols see the potential “to do some really fun stuff” with a player with a unique skill set like Seldon.
Everything Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery said after Iowa's loss at No. 1 Purdue
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery met with the media following Iowa's 87-73 loss at No. 1 Purdue on Thursday. Here is everything McCaffery had to say after the loss. What makes Purdue point guard Braden Smith so valuable to his team and how he can handle the ball and score how he did tonight?
247Sports
Maryland's Kevin Willard breaks down win over Penn State, Hart's big performance, home crowd and more
Maryland won its tenth consecutive conference home game on Saturday with a 74-68 victory over Penn State in the XFINITY Center. The Terrapins are now 17-8 overall and 8-6 in the Big Ten with a 13-1 home record this season. After the game, head coach Kevin Willard praised senior guard Hakim Hart for his role in the win. Hart recorded a season-high 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.
