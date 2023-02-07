ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Details How People from Massachusetts Deal With Ghosts and It’s Hysterical

By Cassandra Yorgey
 4 days ago

New Englanders have a certain way about them, a no nonsense approach to direct communication - even when that communication is with spirits from beyond the veil. A woman on TikTok recreated the experience of opening a restaurant in New England based on the premise that they are all haunted. She opens the door and tells the “ghost” that it’s way past the Witching Hour and she doesn’t have time to be spooky-wooky today, while the “ghost” knits at her in displeasure.

This is absolutely how people in New England deal with ghosts, according to one Massachusetts native who says they definitely saw a ghost while they were growing up there. The whole area has houses ranging up to 400 years old so there is a lot of accumulated history that can be lacking in newer developments . The first time they saw a ghost was at the family home of their boyfriend. Startled, they immediately ran and asked the mother if she knew there was a ghost there - to which she laughed and asked which one.

Historic restaurants in Massachusetts are particularly haunted, according to local workers who exchange details of their ghostly encounters as if it was just another coworker that they didn’t like. Welcome to New England, where they don’t have time for your nonsense whether you’re dead or alive.

