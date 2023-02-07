Local CMN ‘Champion’ to be recognized at next ECHD board meeting

Every year, local Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals identify a ‘Champion’ to serve as the face of children treated at their local hospital, a press release from Medical Center Hospital detailed.

This year, Children’s Miracle Network at Medical Center Health System is proud to introduce our newest CMN ‘Champion,’ Lorelei Auld. The now 9-year-old was born four months premature in August 2013 and needed immediate medical attention after her birth. She was septic, had severe bleeding in the brain, struggled to breathe on her own and experienced a low heart rate.

Because of the funds and donations made by CMN, Auld was able to be treated in a ‘Giraffe Bed,’ which regulated her body temperature and allowed the staff to treat her without moving and putting stress on her frail body. Lorelei’s mother, Carla Wilson, says it was a “blessing from God” that Auld was born at a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital like MCH.

Auld was eventually transferred to another CMN Hospital for neurosurgery and to complete her recovery and eventually be sent home. About a year later, she was readmitted to the Pediatric Unit at MCH for RSV and Pneumonia, where she received top care and eventually released.

Today, Auld is a happy and healthy 9-year-old, who loves to sing and dance, and spread joy wherever she goes. She is excited to share her story with our local community in hopes of helping other premature babies and their families. Auld and her mother will be recognized by the Ector County Hospital District Board of Directors at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at their regularly scheduled board meeting.