Aaron Rodgers Has Telling Admission On Tom Brady's Retirement

Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last Wednesday, saying he's walking away from the game "for good."

But that hasn't totally ended the speculation surrounding Brady's future. After all, Brady announced his retirement a year ago before reversing course and returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers about a month later.

Could he do so again this year? Another quarterback mulling retirement doesn't believe so.

During his Tuesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said he believes Brady really will hang up his cleats this time around.

"Seems like this one is the final, final," Rodgers said. "There's not going to be a change of heart."

Rodgers did not make it sound as if he has spoken to Brady about his decision, but rather is reading the tea leaves like the rest of us.

He also made an interesting comment that he believes no one can say definitively that they are retiring, so maybe there's a chance that Brady returns to field, after all.

"I think there always needs to be that room," he said. "I think, unless you have some sort of major injury, I don't think anybody can ever be 100 percent when they say they retired. If some crazy opportunity comes up that you just can't pass and you still have the itch, I think leaving the door open is probably not the worst thing."

Brady has stirred up some speculation that he could be back for a 24th NFL season with some of his recent comments. During an appearance on The Herd With Colin Cowherd , he declined to definitively state that his playing career is over. Then, on the first post-retirement edition of his Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady said he believes he can still play football at a high level and would be excited to play.

For now, though, the focus of the NFL world remains on Rodgers and his future. Rodgers said Tuesday that the prospect of potentially sharing a stage with Brady at the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony in five years won't impact his retirement decision at all.

Rodgers said he won't announce his plans for the 2023 season until next week, at the earliest. Between now and then, he's taking the unusual step of immersing himself in total darkness for four days and nights. We'll see whether he emerges with concrete plans for next fall.