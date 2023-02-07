ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LR1aP_0kfcLh4800

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag.

Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 yards — which ranks 16th in the league — and nine touchdowns, a seven-score increase from last season. He also added 371 yards and three touchdowns in the air.

Pollard was the most dynamic threat on the Cowboys' offense, leading the team in rush yards and tying running back Ezekiel Elliott in total touchdowns scored (12).

The Cowboys are expected to franchise tag Pollard, per Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline . Pollard would make $10 million next season on the franchise tag.

The 25-year-old broke his leg in the second quarter of the Cowboys' divisonal-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, which cast doubt about a return to Dallas.

If the franchise tag is placed on Pollard, the Cowboys are expected to restructure Elliott's deal or cut him after he produced the lowest number of rushing and receiving yards in his career this season.

Pollard underwent a successful surgery on his leg on Jan. 24 and is expected to return to the field in time for training camp.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Dak Prescott on Kellen Moore leaving the Dallas Cowboys: ‘I’m upset but I’m happy for him’

It has been a few weeks since the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore as their offensive coordinator and in that time a few things have happened. If we go chronologically then first up it was Moore who made a move by becoming the new offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers. Shortly after the Cowboys filled his post by promoting Brian Schottenheimer to be their new offensive coordinator.
Athlon Sports

Emmitt Smith Takes Shot At Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore

Kellen Moore and the Cowboys agreed to mutually part ways on January 29th. Despite departing as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator nearly two weeks ago, current and former Dallas players have continued to share thoughts on the decision.  Yesterday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, "I’m ...
DALLAS, TX
prosportsextra.com

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft

One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Offensive Coordinator Fired On Thursday

Just a few weeks ago the Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich as the team's new head coach. Reich has been methodical in his approach to the coaching staff. However, he made a major decision about offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo on Thursday afternoon. According to a new report, the Panthers will ...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Justin Fields Has 1 Request For Bears Front Office

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in this April's NFL Draft.  In the rare position of not necessarily needing a quarterback with their top pick, Chicago has been rumored to go in several different directions.   Some have said the franchise should take the best player available, which ...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury headed off to Thailand after he was fired by the Arizona Cardinals, and it seemed for a while like he had no interest in coaching in the NFL next season. He is at least entertaining the idea, however. Kingsbury met with the Houston Texans on Friday about a potential job on new head... The post Kliff Kingsbury reportedly meets with NFL team about coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made

Jerry Jones made some comments about the Philadelphia Eagles recently that left most people scratching their heads, and Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was just as confused as the rest of us. Jones said last week that he prefers to take a more long-term approach to success rather than “putting it all out there and paying... The post Eagles owner was confused by comment Jerry Jones made appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
74K+
Followers
4K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy