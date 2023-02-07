Cowboys Are Reportedly Nearing Decision On Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after his four-year rookie contract ends. Pollard can re-sign with the Cowboys or get marked with the franchise tag.

Pollard put together his best campaign yet in 2022, rushing for 1,007 yards — which ranks 16th in the league — and nine touchdowns, a seven-score increase from last season. He also added 371 yards and three touchdowns in the air.

Pollard was the most dynamic threat on the Cowboys' offense, leading the team in rush yards and tying running back Ezekiel Elliott in total touchdowns scored (12).

The Cowboys are expected to franchise tag Pollard, per Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline . Pollard would make $10 million next season on the franchise tag.

The 25-year-old broke his leg in the second quarter of the Cowboys' divisonal-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22, which cast doubt about a return to Dallas.

If the franchise tag is placed on Pollard, the Cowboys are expected to restructure Elliott's deal or cut him after he produced the lowest number of rushing and receiving yards in his career this season.

Pollard underwent a successful surgery on his leg on Jan. 24 and is expected to return to the field in time for training camp.