ODC hosting joint meeting

The Odessa Development Corporation will host a meeting between the Odessa City Council and the Ector County Commissioner’s Court to discuss the future of interlocal agreements between the entities.

The meeting will take place at the Electronics and Technology Building at the Odessa College Campus in the Saulsbury Conference Room, beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 21.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted in accordance with the Open Meetings Act, Chapter 551 of the Government Code of Texas with said time being more than seventy-two hours prior to the time at which the subject meeting will be convened and called to order. The public notice will also be posted on the City of Odessa’s website, www.odessa-tx.gov.

“This is the first meeting of its kind between our three entities with the purpose of getting our newly elected and appointed officials on the same page, an expectation that I believe every citizen of our county has. I believe this is an important first step in working towards common goals that serves the great citizens of Ector County,” Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett stated in the press release.