FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
8 Florida Restaurants were Recently Named Among the Most Romantic in America. But Prices Arguably Aren't Cheap.L. CaneTampa, FL
Ybor Speaks Brings the Past to LifeModern GlobeTampa, FL
People Have Love/Hate Relationship with Tampa PeacocksModern GlobeTampa, FL
Related
fox13news.com
Clearwater officials want to redevelop U.S. Highway 19, saying it's the next area for growth in Bay Area
CLEARWATER, Fla. - City officials in Clearwater are asking developers and investors for their input about redeveloping a seven-mile stretch along U.S. Highway 19. Officials said it’s the next area for growth in the Tampa Bay area. They’re looking to add jobs, shops, and places for people to live.
fox13news.com
Clearwater wants to give U.S. 19 a new look
City officials in Clearwater believe the 7-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 19 could be the sight of major growth in the Tampa Bay Area. They're looking to redevelop it, add jobs, shops and places for people to live.
Beach Beacon
Clearwater residents may get refunds for 6 months the city failed to recycle
CLEARWATER — Citing the need to regain public trust, the City Council is considering issuing refunds to residents for the six months that officials failed to recycle any materials collected from homes. The discussion at a work session Jan. 30 followed the discovery in early January that, since July,...
stpetecatalyst.com
Officials explore new eviction standards for subsidized housing
While city officials cannot bolster eviction protections for tenants in privately-owned buildings, there are avenues to increase support for those living in city-owned and subsidized housing. St. Petersburg City Council members sought to lay the framework for a potential ordinance that could increase notice requirements, standardize delivery and establish what...
fox13news.com
Clearwater pauses its tree removal program following residents' outcry
CLEARWATER, Fla. - Thousands of trees in Clearwater are spared from the chopping block, at least for now. The city paused its tree assessment and inventory program after an outcry from the public. Residents said the arborist hired by the city was cutting down some trees without proper explanation. "It...
stpetecatalyst.com
Urgent care practice for pets to open in Pinellas
UrgentVet, a dedicated urgent care clinic for pets, will open its first clinic in Pinellas County this month in the Tyrone community. UrgentVet has three existing clinics throughout Tampa Bay and is a similar concept as an urgent care clinic for humans, filling the gap between primary care and emergency care by providing medical services that do not require hospitalization.
New Gas Lines Bring Construction To US 301 In Pasco-Hernando
People traveling south on US 301 through Pasco County may be frustrated by an ongoing problem that is causing lane closures for miles north of Dade City. The project is installing a main gas line that runs from the Sumter county line south for fourteen miles to Lock Street in Dade City. So far, the project has caused right lane closures through Pasco and Hernando Counties as crews work to dig trenches, deliver the gas lines, and install the piping. The construction has dragged traffic to a crawl during busy hours as cars have to merge down to one lane to avoid the construction.
businessobserverfl.com
Sarasota grocer to open its 6th store
Detwiler’s Farm Market will open a new store in Bradenton later this year, its sixth in the Sarasota-Bradenton area. The family-owned chain of grocery stores, best known for its local produce as well as its deli, bakery, seafood and meat departments, has signed a lease for 50,000 square feet at the Market Place West shopping center on 53rd Avenue West in the city. The Benderson Development-owned center is also being renamed Detwiler’s Marketplace.
floridapolitics.com
City of Clearwater faces lawsuit over Airpark vote
A Gulfport resident claims the city violated Sunshine Laws requiring public notice. A Gulfport man is suing the city of Clearwater over a public meeting involving the city’s airpark. Paul Gagliano, who has a storied history with Clearwater and the Clearwater Airpark, along with Pinellas resident Dennis McDermott, is...
Mysuncoast.com
Police announce alcohol policy for Bradenton Area River Regatta
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have announced a new alcohol policy for the 2023 Bradenton Area River Regatta. This year, you may drink alcohol along the Riverwalk. You can also bring coolers, although they may be subject to searches. The Florida Department of Transportation does not allow you to...
stpetecatalyst.com
Timeline changes for Gateway development
Construction for a catalytic project in Dunedin that would bring new apartments, a hotel and a food hall is still moving forward despite facing a delay. The mixed-use Gateway Dunedin project is a concept from local developer Joe Kokolakis, whose office said the construction for the 3.5-acre site at 606 and 614 Main St. is now pushed out by six months due to permitting – a common headwind many developers encounter in numerous cities.
businessobserverfl.com
71 employees to lose their job as Walmart closes Pinellas County store
Walmart will lay off 71 employees in Pinellas County next month as it closes one of its neighborhood market branded stores. In a letter to the state, a market manager writes that the store, at 6900 U.S. Hwy 19 N. in Pinellas Park, is set to close March 10 and employees will keep their jobs until March 19. The job cuts, writes the manager, are permanent.
suncoastnews.com
New NPR police chief: ‘We’re moving forward’
NEW PORT RICHEY — New Port Richey’s new chief of police, Robert P. Kochen, is coming to the force from 10 years as police chief in Tarpon Springs, but he lives in the city and knows it well. He’s lived here twice, first in 1987. “I moved...
stpetecatalyst.com
Hotel group secures $20M for Cordova Inn expansion
The group behind the historic Cordova Inn boutique hotel, the oldest hotel in St. Petersburg, has executed a $20 million loan for a major expansion. Largo-based TDZ Capital, under the TDZ Cordova entity that’s part of the New Hotel Collection management group, secured the $20 million loan on Feb. 3 from Oklahoma-based Firstar Bank, according to public records.
Gov. DeSantis wants to refund money collected from Hillsborough’s transportation sales tax
"We have 1.5 million people in Hillsborough County. We are growing very very fast and our infrastructure he's just not kept up," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Harry Cohen.
businessobserverfl.com
Once promising used car chain closes Tampa location, its last store in Florida
CarLotz, the Richmond, Virginia car dealer once perceived as a revolutionary in automobile retailing, has closed all of its East Coast stores, including the one Tampa, about two months after merging with San Francisco e-retailer Shift Technologies. In statement, Shift says it shut down six stores it inherited from CarLotz...
stpetecatalyst.com
Center for Disabilities celebrates 70 years of impact
Much has changed since the Parc Center for Disabilities welcomed its first 10 kids in 1953; however, two things have remained constant – the need for its services and the community’s support. Mayor Ken Welch, St. Petersburg City Council members and local business leaders joined Parc’s leadership and...
stpetecatalyst.com
Fire Rescue raises funds for free swim lessons
February 9, 2023 - The St. Petersburg Fire Rescue and Aquatics Departments are partnering to raise money to help local children learn how to swim. The 4th Annual Firefighter and Lifeguard Car Wash Fundraiser takes place Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Northwest Pool at 2331 60th St. N. in St. Petersburg, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. To date, the two departments have raised over $14,000 and provided over 1,000 children with free swim lessons.
tampabeacon.com
Kiran Patel’s 17-acre estate nearly complete after 10 years of construction
After spending nearly a decade building the largest residence in Hillsborough County, local physician and philanthropist Kiran Patel may be one step closer to completing his palatial Carrollwood home. Patel purchased the 17-acre property off Dale Mabry Highway in 2003 for $3.2 million and broke ground in 2013. Earlier this...
Florida bill would allow landlords to charge tenants a monthly non-refundable fee in lieu of a security deposit
“This is just an option to get in the front door initially."
