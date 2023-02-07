Read full article on original website
eastridgenewsonline.com
Sheriff Austin Garrett Appointed to the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association Legislative Committee
Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett has been appointed to serve on the Tennessee Sheriff’s Association’s (TSA) Legislative Committee. The TSA’s purpose is to promote better and more effective law enforcement; maintain a high level of ethical conduct on the part of all sheriffs and their deputies; provide a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience among all sheriffs; establish the highest degree of cooperation among the law-enforcing agencies in the State of Tennessee; bring the sheriffs of the various counties into close association and to promote cooperation in the conduct of the laws of Tennessee pertaining to the apprehension and prosecution of persons violating the laws of Tennessee; improve and encourage greater efficiency in the administration of sheriffs’ offices and to protect the welfare and interest of the members of the association.
WDEF
First Girls Leadership Summit meets in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The halls of UTC were flooded with hundreds of young women today for the 2023 Girls Leadership Summit titled HEAR US. The Commission on Children and Youth teamed with the Rise-Up Co-operative to bring hundreds of young women together and teach them about healthy platonic and romantic relationships.
WDEF
Chattanooga emergency personnel save fallen woman, repair door
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — An elderly woman fell and landed on a space heater in her home this week. The Chattanooga Fire Department forced the front door open to get inside and help the woman. CFD said she was suffering burns from the space heater. Emergency personnel took her...
WDEF
Superintendent Robertson Lays Out Plan for Hamilton County Schools
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – 2030 is just seven years away. Hamilton County Schools are thinking ahead to what they want their school system to look like in the next decade. Dr. Justin Robertson, superintendent for Hamilton County Schools, said, “Over the past year we’ve been getting input and it really goes back to a year ago, we had six committees that were helping with my transition to being superintendent.”
WDEF
Local Salvation Army sheltered over 300 from freezing temperatures
CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Cleveland’s Salvation Army sheltered 312 guests from freezing temperatures between November 1 and January 19. The Salvation Army said case management is also available to people in need of various resources. Resources may include hygiene kits, shower access and employment connections, to name a few.
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley: Tigers for Erlanger
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF) — What do you call a group of young kids that get together and raise money for a worthy cause? You call them students at Ringgold High School!. For the second year in a row, the kids are at it again! The Ringgold High School Performing Arts Program is practicing and getting ready for a two-week run of shows later this month.
WDEF
Vehicle stuck on bank, occupants trapped
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Fire Department said on Friday a person was trapped in a car. The car was stuck on the bank of a parking lot. CFD said this happened at the 5000 block of Austin Road. The fire department used a winch on the truck...
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Man Jailed for Construction Job Theft
Jerrod Nathaniel Holcomb, 36 of Calhoun, was jailed in Rome this week after reports said he took money for a construction job that he never completed. Reports said that Holcomb put the check into his bank account and then never purchased materials to complete the job. Holcomb is charged with theft by conversion.
ABC 33/40 News
Notices placed on doors of Gadsden Mall regarding policy of 'unsupervised youth'
There are notices place on the doors of the Gadsden Mall enforcing a policy. The mall's management said the policy is nothing new, however recent incidents led to the restrictions being reinforced. The policy states that anyone under the age of 18 but be out of the mall by 4...
Tennessee Tribune
Tennessee Students Threaten to Burn Black People on a Cross in Shocking Video
A pair of students are no longer enrolled at a Tennessee boarding school following the emergence of a shocking racist video, reported Local 3 News on Wednesday. “A spokesperson for McCallie School says the two students who posted the video with racial slurs to Snapchat are no longer enrolled at the school,” reported Liam Collins. “‘The young men felt that it was acceptable to say what they said,’ said Rev. Ann Pierre, the president of the Chattanooga-Hamilton County branch of the NAACP. ‘So that tells me that this is not the first time.'”
Crews across North Georgia pretreating roads ahead of potential wintry weather
Crews fanned out on steep mountain roads Friday, laying a brine solution to help prevent the roads from freezing up.
WDEF
Chattanooga State names engineering building after former Tennessee lawmaker, Gerald McCormick
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The once known “CETAS” engineering building at Chattanooga State Community College was renamed in honor of former Tennessee Lawmaker, Gerald McCormick. McCormick was chosen to receive this honor for many reasons, but one being that he fought to raise the original budget for...
eastridgenewsonline.com
ERPD Arrests Feb. 6-9
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE(PTR) DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE. Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) About Dick Cook. Dick Cook has lived in East Ridge since the Kennedy Administration when his parents bought a house on Marietta Street. Dick graduated...
thedunlap-tribune.com
TBI investigating officer involved shooting of inmate
TBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in Pikeville. A Sequatchie County inmate who was hospitalized overnight at Erlanger Bledsoe tried to escape custody while he was being released from the hospital, according to Bledsoe County Sheriff Jimmy Morris. Reportedly the inmate fled the hospital out the front door. As he was running around the facility to Rockfort Road, the Sequatchie County Correctional Officer sent to transport him back to Dunlap, discharged her weapon, said the Sheriff. The inmate was hit by the shot and had to be flown out by emergency helicopter for treatment, stated Sheriff Morris.
wbhfradio.org
Bartow Fire and Emergency Services Respond Several Vehicle Fires
Shoppers and gym goers were surprised by a vehicle fire in a parking lot on Highway 41 Saturday. According to Bartow Fire and Emergency Services reports, the fire occurred at approximately 9:34 p.m. near Planet Fitness and Ingles. Bartow County Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched to 839 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy SE, Cartersville to report of a vehicle on fire. The caller advised that there was a vehicle fully involved in the parking lot, and it appeared that no one was in the car. BCFES crews arrived on scene with the City of Cartersville Fire Department. Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and a BCFES Fire Investigator were called to investigate. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Ryan Edwards Arrested for Violating Order of Protection – Additional Charges
On Thursday, Ryan Edwards was served with an Order of Protection by HCSO personnel ordering him to immediately vacate a residence where his wife, Mackenzie Edwards was currently living. This morning, at approximately 11:00 am, Mackenzie Edwards came to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office East Annex to report that her...
Do you know who this man is? Police say he is impersonating an IRS agent
Police in Floyd County sent us pictures of the bearded suspect.
coosavalleynews.com
Calhoun Police Locate Remains of Human Body Near Downtown
According to Calhoun Police, human remains were found this week near downtown Calhoun in a small wooded area just off Piedmont Street while a search was being conducted related a case of a missing person. “We have spoken with relatives of a person that has been missing for several months,...
coosavalleynews.com
Cedartown Man Jailed in Rome for Meth Distribution
Jonathan Lee Asher, 44 of Cedartown, was arrested in Rome this week after reports said he was found with over 9 grams of methamphetamine that was packaged in numerous baggies. He was also found in possession of numerous other clear baggies and a glass smoking device. Asher is charged with...
Bartow County student found with a loaded gun
Another day, another gun found on a school campus.
