Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Goodyear Rubber moves HQ

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Goodyear Rubber Products Inc., an industrial rubber products distributor that’s operated in St. Petersburg for 75 years, will relocate its headquarters to Clearwater. The current HQ at 1912 Central Ave. will permanently close on Feb. 28 as the company plans to...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What’s a Youth Farm without chickens?

Despite St. Petersburg’s urbanization and lack of agricultural zoning, city officials are moving an initiative forward that allows the St. Petersburg Youth Farm to keep chickens and sell eggs. Carla Bristol, collaboration manager, will now update a site plan that adds chicken coops and several new structures to increase...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Phantom History House: Tampa's paranormal bed and breakfast

TAMPA, Fla. — The rhythmic ticking of a grandfather clock is just one sound that brings out the charm and ambiance inside a Tampa bed-and-breakfast. Aptly named the Phantom History House, it is a home that partners Steve Blanchard and Tim Hinton have turned into a one-of-a-kind bed-and-breakfast experience.
TAMPA, FL
tampamagazines.com

The High Life: Luxury Condos

The secret’s out: Luxury condominiums just might be the best way to live it up in the Tampa Bay area. A surge of high-end high-rise condos in the pipeline are proving that supply is not keeping up with rapidly rising demand as more people flock to one of the most desirable regions to live in.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Upcoming Honey and Arts Festival to celebrate Lealman

February 10, 2023 - Pinellas County officials have recently spent a considerable amount of time and resources to improve unincorporated Lealman, home to over 30,000 residents. Part of that initiative is showcasing the area to the surrounding community through the upcoming Lealman Honey & Arts Festival. The expansive event takes place Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Raymond H. Neri Park.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST PETERSBURG – Bay Pines National Cemetery hosted graduates from the Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN-8) Graduate Health Administration Training Program on Jan. 24. The graduates will go onto to become healthcare administration leaders at VA healthcare facilities across the region in Florida, Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Soil contamination stalls South St. Pete project

The multi-pronged Sankofa project, which includes affordable housing and commercial uses, is facing challenges due to contaminated soil at the South St. Pete site. The project site is in the area known as The Deuces, across from the Manhattan Casino, at the southwest corner of 6th Avenue and 22nd Street South. It entails the Sankofa development team building 24 two-story affordable townhomes and 40,000 square feet of commercial space that would be able to house retail, office and restaurant/café uses with outdoor seating, an incubator and micro-office spaces.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
DUNEDIN, FL
Bay News 9

Lovefest offers to shower you in good vibes, sweet gifts

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A little pre-Valentine’s Day fun awaits you this weekend at Lovefest in St. Petersburg. It’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the grounds of Page Boy Vintage Market, Apothecary & Hair Studio. Along with food and drink, organizers say visitors...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Despite challenges, Deuces stakeholders see growth

The culturally significant Deuces Corridor once faced perception issues that hindered redevelopment, and stakeholders in Midtown St. Petersburg must now overcome zoning challenges and lengthy processes. Regardless of the setbacks and delays, community leaders along 22nd Street South have persevered. Veatrice Farrell, executive director of Deuces Live, and Elihu and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

The Château Sarasota Has Opened on Siesta Drive

Husband and wife restaurateurs Buddy Foy Jr. and Jennifer Foy have opened the newest iteration of their restaurant concept The Château in Sarasota. The space was previously occupied by Roy’s Hawaiian Fusion and, more recently, Chef Rolf’s New Florida Kitchen. The Foys' first Florida restaurant, The Château...
SARASOTA, FL

