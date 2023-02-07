Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need to Know Before Selling Your First Home in Rochester, NYKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Top 3 Affordable Restaurants in Rochester, NYIna Eats InRochester, NY
Rochester’s Gate House RestaurantIna Eats InRochester, NY
What Tasks Should You Complete After Closing On Your Home In Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Boston Greece Flight PricesmaltaBoston, MA
Related
13 WHAM
Winter is hiding
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If you aren't a big fan of Winter then you've probably been a big fan of this Winter season in WNY. With rare exception have we faced any real cold or snow and it looks like this mild pattern will continue for the upcoming week ahead.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: A Valentine's night to remember
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Valentine's night to remember at the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester. The organization hosted its annual 'Night to Shine' Valentine's Day Prom for teens and young adult with disabilities in the area on Friday. Over 200 people registered for...
13 WHAM
Bed Bath & Beyond closing final two Rochester-area locations
Rochester, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its last two remaining locations in the Rochester area. The company announced this week it's closing 150 stores nationwide, including the Victor and Henrietta locations. In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for...
13 WHAM
Laughing Gull Chocolates celebrates 5 years in Rochester
Valentine's Day is right around the corner, one of the most popular times of the year for chocolate makers. 13 WHAM's Sam Carter was live at Laughing Gull Chocolates to learn about the best sweet treats to get your significant other this V-Day.
13 WHAM
Memorial services underway for Rev. Franklin Florence
Rochester, N.Y. — Memorial services are now underway for a pioneer for social justice in Rochester. A wake for Rev. Franklin Florence runs until 6 p.m. Friday at the Central Church of Christ in Rochester, followed by a memorial service until 9 p.m. Florence was a trailblazer for civil...
13 WHAM
'The Elderette' brings smiles to residents at Watermark Legacy and Grand 'Vie in Penfield
Penfield, N.Y. — Love is in the air for these folks!. 'The Elderette' brought smiles at the Watermark Legacy and Grand 'Vie in Penfield on Friday. It's a spin-off of 'The Dating Game' and 'The Bachelorette'. Six gentlemen sat behind a screen while the ladies listened to them and...
13 WHAM
Red Wings announce 2023 promotional schedule
Rochester, N.Y. — The weather gloomy right now, but baseball season will be back in Rochester by the end of next month. The Rochester Red Wings announced their 2023 promotional schedule Friday. Highlights include Pride Night (July 6), Star Wars Night (July 7), Christmas in July (July 22) and...
13 WHAM
Local store takes part in Damar Hamlin's #3forHeart CPR Challenge
Rochester, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin announced his Damar Hamlin #3forHeart Challenge last week, and Game On!! decided to accept Damar's challenge. 1. Watch a 90-second video on how to perform CPR. 2. Donate to the American Heart Association. 3. Challenge three friends to do the same or bring them...
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Crime Stoppers Valentine's Day Raffle
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on continuing support for the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and scholarship fund. A check from Visions Credit Union for $3,000 is a start, and more funds are to come from the 2nd Annual Valentine's Day Raffle - from bagels to a guitar autographed by Rochester's own Lou Gramm, donated by the House of Guitars and many other gift baskets from local merchants and restaurants.
13 WHAM
Fire on Murray Street damages three floors of home
Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to a house on Murray Street early Friday morning for a two-alarm fire at a vacant home. The split-level home sustained damage to all three floors, but no injuries were reported due to the home being unoccupied. Firefighters cited high winds and difficulty...
13 WHAM
Turkish Rochester residents fundraising while waiting to hear from loved ones
Greece, N.Y. — At the Turkish Cultural Center (TCC) of Rochester on Wednesday, Aysun Karakus described the agony of waiting to hear whether loved ones survived the earthquake. "Just not knowing, waiting, it's killing us, for one thing, and also not being able to help," she said. Karakus was...
13 WHAM
City: Most drug buyers issued pink envelopes are from outside Rochester city limits
Rochester, N.Y. — The City of Rochester began mailing out pink envelopes in November to people spotted buying drugs in the North Clinton Avenue neighborhood. Since then, the city says those seen buying the most drugs are from outside the city limits. "This is not an inner-city, low-income problem,"...
13 WHAM
Rehabilitation project for Brockport canal bridge to start in April
Brockport, N.Y. — Neighbors learned about major improvements coming to a key roadway in Brockport on Thursday. The New York State Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting, teaching village residents about an upcoming project set to start on the Route 19 bridge over the Erie Canal. The state...
13 WHAM
Celebration of life for civil rights leader, Franklin Florence
Many gathered on Friday to celebrate the life and legacy of Franklin Florence. The civil rights leader passed away earlier this month at 88 years old. There was a packed congregation at Rochester's Central Church of Christ, a place Florence had served as a minister since 1970. Florence was a...
13 WHAM
Smash-and-grab burglaries becoming all too common at Rochester businesses
Rochester, N.Y. — Seen on surveillance video, a white car, confirmed by police as a stolen Kia, pushed the door to Universal Liquor down early Thursday before two individuals appeared to go inside and steal from the store. Elizabeth Clapp owns one of the four other Rochester businesses that...
13 WHAM
Aquinas Institute boxing program raises money for Parkinson's Foundation
Rochester, N.Y. — The Aquinas Institute held their third annual Parkinson's boxing fundraiser on Saturday. The event is to not only show off the boxing teams skills, but to also raise money to benefit the Parkinson's Foundation. Attendees were able to enjoy food and drinks, a DJ, and 50/50...
13 WHAM
Miracle Kids: Cairo Vargas
Rochester, N.Y. — In 2021, 16-year-old Cairo Vargas, who had asthma, was suddenly unable to breathe after playing basketball with his friends. He went into cardiac arrest -twice- and struggled with nerve damage that impaired his movement and speaking. Cairo spent two months at Golisano Children's Hospital where he...
13 WHAM
Rochester-area medical facilities to continue mandating masks despite state mandate ending
Rochester, N.Y. While New York state's mask mandate for health care facilities will expire Sunday, health leaders in the Rochester area say they're keeping their mandate in place for now. With hospitals and emergency departments still at or near full capacity, health leaders at the Rochester region's two largest health...
13 WHAM
Penfield incident highlights importance of 'See something, say something'
Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says an incident at Bay Trail Middle School is a prime example of 'See something, say something.'. Some students were staring down the barrel of a replica handgun Wednesday morning. "Replica, real, it doesn’t matter," Deputy Brendan Hurley said. "The fact...
Comments / 0