Winter is hiding

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If you aren't a big fan of Winter then you've probably been a big fan of this Winter season in WNY. With rare exception have we faced any real cold or snow and it looks like this mild pattern will continue for the upcoming week ahead.
Bright Spot: A Valentine's night to remember

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on a Valentine's night to remember at the Challenger Miracle Field of Greater Rochester. The organization hosted its annual 'Night to Shine' Valentine's Day Prom for teens and young adult with disabilities in the area on Friday. Over 200 people registered for...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing final two Rochester-area locations

Rochester, N.Y. — Bed Bath & Beyond is closing its last two remaining locations in the Rochester area. The company announced this week it's closing 150 stores nationwide, including the Victor and Henrietta locations. In early January, Bed Bath & Beyond warned that it may need to file for...
Laughing Gull Chocolates celebrates 5 years in Rochester

Valentine's Day is right around the corner, one of the most popular times of the year for chocolate makers. 13 WHAM's Sam Carter was live at Laughing Gull Chocolates to learn about the best sweet treats to get your significant other this V-Day.
Memorial services underway for Rev. Franklin Florence

Rochester, N.Y. — Memorial services are now underway for a pioneer for social justice in Rochester. A wake for Rev. Franklin Florence runs until 6 p.m. Friday at the Central Church of Christ in Rochester, followed by a memorial service until 9 p.m. Florence was a trailblazer for civil...
Red Wings announce 2023 promotional schedule

Rochester, N.Y. — The weather gloomy right now, but baseball season will be back in Rochester by the end of next month. The Rochester Red Wings announced their 2023 promotional schedule Friday. Highlights include Pride Night (July 6), Star Wars Night (July 7), Christmas in July (July 22) and...
Local store takes part in Damar Hamlin's #3forHeart CPR Challenge

Rochester, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin announced his Damar Hamlin #3forHeart Challenge last week, and Game On!! decided to accept Damar's challenge. 1. Watch a 90-second video on how to perform CPR. 2. Donate to the American Heart Association. 3. Challenge three friends to do the same or bring them...
Bright Spot: Crime Stoppers Valentine's Day Raffle

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on continuing support for the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and scholarship fund. A check from Visions Credit Union for $3,000 is a start, and more funds are to come from the 2nd Annual Valentine's Day Raffle - from bagels to a guitar autographed by Rochester's own Lou Gramm, donated by the House of Guitars and many other gift baskets from local merchants and restaurants.
Fire on Murray Street damages three floors of home

Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters were called to a house on Murray Street early Friday morning for a two-alarm fire at a vacant home. The split-level home sustained damage to all three floors, but no injuries were reported due to the home being unoccupied. Firefighters cited high winds and difficulty...
Rehabilitation project for Brockport canal bridge to start in April

Brockport, N.Y. — Neighbors learned about major improvements coming to a key roadway in Brockport on Thursday. The New York State Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting, teaching village residents about an upcoming project set to start on the Route 19 bridge over the Erie Canal. The state...
Celebration of life for civil rights leader, Franklin Florence

Many gathered on Friday to celebrate the life and legacy of Franklin Florence. The civil rights leader passed away earlier this month at 88 years old. There was a packed congregation at Rochester's Central Church of Christ, a place Florence had served as a minister since 1970. Florence was a...
Miracle Kids: Cairo Vargas

Rochester, N.Y. — In 2021, 16-year-old Cairo Vargas, who had asthma, was suddenly unable to breathe after playing basketball with his friends. He went into cardiac arrest -twice- and struggled with nerve damage that impaired his movement and speaking. Cairo spent two months at Golisano Children's Hospital where he...
Penfield incident highlights importance of 'See something, say something'

Penfield, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office says an incident at Bay Trail Middle School is a prime example of 'See something, say something.'. Some students were staring down the barrel of a replica handgun Wednesday morning. "Replica, real, it doesn’t matter," Deputy Brendan Hurley said. "The fact...
