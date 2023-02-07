Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on continuing support for the Crime Stoppers K9 Initiative and scholarship fund. A check from Visions Credit Union for $3,000 is a start, and more funds are to come from the 2nd Annual Valentine's Day Raffle - from bagels to a guitar autographed by Rochester's own Lou Gramm, donated by the House of Guitars and many other gift baskets from local merchants and restaurants.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO