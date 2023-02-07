Read full article on original website
Hospitals must partner with retail disruptors like Amazon and CVS, AHA says
To compete with healthcare disruptors like Amazon and CVS, hospitals must partner with them and other Big Tech companies and boost convenience, access and virtual care, the American Hospital Association said in a Feb. 9 report. By 2030, nontraditional players will control an estimated 30 percent of the primary care...
US physicians are experiencing a data overload
More than 7 in 10 physicians said they are suffering from a data overload, Politico reported Feb. 8. The news outlet cited a poll from consulting firm ZS that said physicians have more data than they can handle. In the poll, physicians said that they don't know what to do...
Championing teams, empowering physicians: 4 healthcare execs' advice
Hospital and health system leaders face a number of challenges in today's healthcare environment, providing opportunities for learning and gaining insights. With that in mind, Becker's has asked leaders to share advice for their peers. Here are responses collected this year, presented alphabetically:. Joseph Cacchione, MD. CEO of Thomas Jefferson...
Nurse viewpoint: Mandatory staffing ratios are the wrong fight
Mandatory nurse staffing ratios are a temporary solution to a larger issue and will not bring about the respect the profession deserves, Kathleen Bartholomew, MN, RN, a national speaker and nurse advocate, wrote in an op-ed for Nurse.org. Instead, nurses should be advocating for charge nurses to have the authority to set ratios on an hourly basis and "get as many nurses as they request. Period," she said.
5 steps to prevent instances of retained surgical items
Although rare, surgical tools or items are unintentionally left inside a patient in about 1,500 out of 28 million surgery operations each year in the U.S., which can result in significant harm. As part of a national workgroup effort, 114 healthcare facilities participated in evidence-based research to identify the best ways to reduce instances of retained surgical items in patient procedures.
US News to adjust standards for hospital rankings
U.S. News and World Report is shifting its standards for rankings starting with the 2023-24 "Best Hospitals" and "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings to be published this summer. The rankings will now put more weight on clinical outcomes and objective measures of quality and less weight on the organization's opinion survey...
General Catalyst leads $20M funding round for company digitizing clinical trials
Venture capital firm General Catalyst led a $20 million funding round for Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials. Faro's platform works to provide insights to medical professionals building clinical trials, according to a Feb. 9 Fero news release. "Faro has developed software that allows rapid evaluation...
Can US News regain medical schools' favor?
Following law schools' leads, top medical schools have withdrawn from U.S. News & World Report's ranking system. Their current plans do not include a rekindling, even if the publication changes its ways — for the most part. The medical schools took issue with several of U.S. News' key ranking...
Pixels lit up UNC Health's website 'like a Christmas tree': Report
After an investigative journalism outlet revealed last June that hospital websites were sharing patient data with Facebook parent company Meta, IT staff at Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health jumped into action to see if the health system was using the tracking pixels, WRAL reported Feb. 8. An IT manager told...
Hearing patients loud and clear: How grasping communication preferences builds trust & loyalty
Delivering a remarkable patient experience is a top priority for providers. When it comes to engagement, however, patient preferences can be surprising. Understanding preferences is the foundation for driving the experiences each patient craves. Every few years, RevSpring surveys approximately 1,000 U.S. patients to better understand how they are interacting...
UnitedHealthcare offering up to $1,000 for members' wearable health data
UnitedHealthcare is offering a new rewards program that gives eligible members up to $1,000 by completing various health goals using an Apple Watch or other wearables. The program, dubbed UnitedHealthcare Rewards, offers up to $1,000 per member, including spouses, by completing various daily health goals and one-time activities. Eligible members...
Where research stands on a fungal vaccine
HBO's popular zombie show The Last of Us is not the future for fungal infections, but thousands of Americans are hospitalized and hundreds die each year because of fungi, as there are no approved vaccines, NBC News reported Feb. 10. A team of researchers at Athens-based University of Georgia recently...
HCA, Tenet among systems least compliant with price transparency rules
The largest health system in the U.S. doesn't have any hospitals meeting price transparency regulations, according to a report from patientrightsadvocate.org. Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare is the largest hospital chain in the U.S., and none of the 182 hospitals within its network were in compliance with price transparency rules. The report found many of the 173 HCA hospitals examined posted "illegible, nonconforming files."
GootLoader malware targets healthcare sector
Cybereason, a cybersecurity advisory service, issued a warning about GootLoader, a malware that uses search engine optimization poisoning techniques and fake Google ads to deliver its payload to healthcare organizations. The malware campaign has targeted the health and finance sectors in the U.K., U.S. and Australia. The malware was initially...
The 31 best RCM tools, per KLAS
KLAS Research, a healthcare IT data and insights company, named its "Best in KLAS" revenue cycle management tools for 2022. For its annual rankings, KLAS Research compiles insights from workers at more than 4,500 healthcare organizations about their software and product preferences. The awards evaluate more than 1,000 product offerings.
Senators probe telehealth startups' healthcare data sharing practices
A group of senators sent letters to three telehealth startups — Monument, Workit Health and Cerebral — to request more information on how these companies are sharing their consumer health data. The probe comes as the senators express concern that these companies could be tracking and sharing their...
Perks beyond pay offered by Fortune's best systems to work for
As hospitals and health systems vie for workforce talent, they are becoming even more creative with how they incentivize workers. Becker's asked health systems on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for list for 2022 to share the perks they offer beyond pay. These four health systems offer perks like a "surprise and delight" approach and access to unlimited, free telehealth visits.
Retiring Conifer CEO lauded as 'selfless leader' in wake of canceled company spinoff
Tenet Healthcare CEO Saum Sutaria, MD, took a moment during the company's fourth-quarter earnings call Feb. 9 to recognize retiring Conifer Health Solutions CEO Roger Davis as a "selfless leader" as the revenue cycle management company will remain a subsidiary of the Dallas-based health system. Mr. Davis came to Conifer...
Digital Health
The digital health market is constantly changing, with startups coming on the scene and more established companies restructuring their strategies. Faro Health, a cloud-computing company working on digitizing clinical trials, raised $20 million. KeyCare, a digital health platform built with Epic, partnered with York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health. Companies that had...
10 systems seeking supply chain leaders
Here are 10 health systems and hospitals that posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. Hospitals and health systems are in alphabetical order. 1. Banner Health, based in Phoenix, seeks a supply...
