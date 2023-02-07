ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

How to watch ‘A Paris Proposal’: Time, TV channel, free live stream

“A Paris Proposal” is Hallmark’s newest romance movie that premieres just in time for Valentine’s Day. The movie premieres on Saturday, February 11 (2/11/2023) at 8 p.m. ET on the Hallmark Channel. A live stream of the movie can be found on Philo (free trial), fuboTV (free trial), and more live-streaming services listed below.
Syracuse.com

Harrison Ford hilariously sings Sugar Ray song; ‘Spartacus’ returns; more: Buzz

Can you imagine Han Solo or Indiana Jones singing karaoke? Well, we’re getting the next best thing, which is Harrison Ford singing Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning” in a clip from the new Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.” E! News reports the scene from Friday’s episode shows Ford’s character Dr. Paul Rhoades getting a ride with fellow therapist Gaby (Jessica Williams), asking her “Can we play that song I like?” Then it shows Ford and Williams singing along to the 1999 pop-rock hit from the “Fly” band: “Every morning there’s a halo hanging from the corner of my girlfriend’s four-post bed.” Click here to watch the clip, or tune in to Apple TV+ for new episodes of “Shrinking,” also starring Jason Segel, every Friday. Here’s the music video for comparison and throwback joy:
Syracuse.com

Paramount+ free trial: Here’s everything you get when you sign up today

What is Paramount+? Is it better than other streaming services? How much does Paramount+ cost?. Paramount+ has a free trial on all their plans for new subscribers only. Stream shows and movies like “Picard,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” or “Teen Wolf: The Movie” when you sign up today. Plus, you can tune in to live-action sports from the NFL on CBS, UEFA Champions League, and March Madness, along with highlights, replays, and expert analysis from CBS Sports HQ.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
59K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy