Can you imagine Han Solo or Indiana Jones singing karaoke? Well, we’re getting the next best thing, which is Harrison Ford singing Sugar Ray’s “Every Morning” in a clip from the new Apple TV+ series “Shrinking.” E! News reports the scene from Friday’s episode shows Ford’s character Dr. Paul Rhoades getting a ride with fellow therapist Gaby (Jessica Williams), asking her “Can we play that song I like?” Then it shows Ford and Williams singing along to the 1999 pop-rock hit from the “Fly” band: “Every morning there’s a halo hanging from the corner of my girlfriend’s four-post bed.” Click here to watch the clip, or tune in to Apple TV+ for new episodes of “Shrinking,” also starring Jason Segel, every Friday. Here’s the music video for comparison and throwback joy:

1 DAY AGO