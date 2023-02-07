Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS physician pay down 22% from 2001-2022; providers urge Congress to fix 'broken' system
Congress' $1.7 trillion omnibus package, passed in December, kept a 2 percent Medicare reimbursement cut to physicians in 2023, and 2024 may bring at least another 1.25 percent cut. Physician groups continue to lobby against further Medicare reimbursement cuts while inflation and the cost of running a practice continue to...
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
beckershospitalreview.com
Nurse viewpoint: Mandatory staffing ratios are the wrong fight
Mandatory nurse staffing ratios are a temporary solution to a larger issue and will not bring about the respect the profession deserves, Kathleen Bartholomew, MN, RN, a national speaker and nurse advocate, wrote in an op-ed for Nurse.org. Instead, nurses should be advocating for charge nurses to have the authority to set ratios on an hourly basis and "get as many nurses as they request. Period," she said.
beckershospitalreview.com
Hearing patients loud and clear: How grasping communication preferences builds trust & loyalty
Delivering a remarkable patient experience is a top priority for providers. When it comes to engagement, however, patient preferences can be surprising. Understanding preferences is the foundation for driving the experiences each patient craves. Every few years, RevSpring surveys approximately 1,000 U.S. patients to better understand how they are interacting...
beckershospitalreview.com
US News to adjust standards for hospital rankings
U.S. News and World Report is shifting its standards for rankings starting with the 2023-24 "Best Hospitals" and "Best Children's Hospitals" rankings to be published this summer. The rankings will now put more weight on clinical outcomes and objective measures of quality and less weight on the organization's opinion survey...
beckershospitalreview.com
US physicians are experiencing a data overload
More than 7 in 10 physicians said they are suffering from a data overload, Politico reported Feb. 8. The news outlet cited a poll from consulting firm ZS that said physicians have more data than they can handle. In the poll, physicians said that they don't know what to do...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 women making moves in healthcare
The following leadership moves made by women have been reported by Becker's on or after Feb. 6:. 1. Margaret Dimond, PhD, was appointed president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, Mich. 2. Janise Whitesell, MD, was selected as the first female chief of medical staff at Southeast Georgia Health System...
beckershospitalreview.com
Senators probe telehealth startups' healthcare data sharing practices
A group of senators sent letters to three telehealth startups — Monument, Workit Health and Cerebral — to request more information on how these companies are sharing their consumer health data. The probe comes as the senators express concern that these companies could be tracking and sharing their...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 major medical groups: Don't forget about COVID-19 vaccines
As the COVID-19 pandemic transitions out of its crisis era, the American Nurses Association, American Hospital Association and American Medical Association are reminding people of the importance of vaccines in a new public service announcement. On Feb. 9, the groups issued a joint PSA on the matter. The 30-second video...
beckershospitalreview.com
Can US News regain medical schools' favor?
Following law schools' leads, top medical schools have withdrawn from U.S. News & World Report's ranking system. Their current plans do not include a rekindling, even if the publication changes its ways — for the most part. The medical schools took issue with several of U.S. News' key ranking...
beckershospitalreview.com
43% of rural hospitals are in the red: 6 things to know
With the end of pandemic-era relief programs, the rural health safety net is under renewed pressure, according to a Feb. 7 report from healthcare advisory firm Chartis Group. 1. Forty-three percent of rural hospitals have negative operating margins. More than half (51 percent) of rural hospitals in non-Medicaid expansion states have negative operating margins, compared with 39 percent in expansion states.
beckershospitalreview.com
How much 5 health systems are paying to settle data breach lawsuits
Several health systems have faced lawsuits regarding data breach incidents. Here are is how much five health systems are paying to dispute them:. Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Center has agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the health system was negligent in protecting patients' confidential information after its June 2020 data breach.
beckershospitalreview.com
Co-chair of the telehealth caucus on the future of virtual care
U.S. Rep. David Schweikert, co-chair of the Congressional Telehealth Caucus, said after the passing of the telehealth extensions granted by the Omnibus Appropriations bill, he expects Congress to redefine the definition of telehealth to include wearables, Politico reported Feb. 9. Mr. Schweikert told the news outlet that he expects telehealth...
beckershospitalreview.com
How Henry Ford rehired 25% of nurses who left during the pandemic
Job flexibility is at the center of hospitals' and health systems' strategies to welcome back nurses who left during earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic — and some are seeing significant progress. As a priority for the year, Jennifer Mensik Kennedy, PhD, RN, the newest president of the American...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS, others oppose rule aiming to keep mailed drugs at safe temperatures
The nation's first rule to ensure shipped medications are protected from heating up or cooling down too much is facing strong opposition, including CVS Health, healthcare organizations and trade groups, NBC News reported Feb. 8. Oklahoma's pharmacy board introduced the rule in late 2022, and in early February, the board...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals lead fresh hiring boom
The current state of the workforce is tough to piece together based on headlines alone. Hiring is allegedly up — which seems counterintuitive as inflation rises, consumers rein in spending and high-profile tech layoffs dominate the news. However, job growth in some sectors — hospitals, nursing homes, restaurants and...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 steps to prevent instances of retained surgical items
Although rare, surgical tools or items are unintentionally left inside a patient in about 1,500 out of 28 million surgery operations each year in the U.S., which can result in significant harm. As part of a national workgroup effort, 114 healthcare facilities participated in evidence-based research to identify the best ways to reduce instances of retained surgical items in patient procedures.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 hospital, state moves to fight physician shortages
A nationwide shortage of physicians has hospitals and systems scrambling to fill spots, especially as more physicians leave the workforce. Here are seven hospitals, systems and states creating initiatives to fight physician shortages across the nation. New Mexico lawmakers are attempting to pass a bill to allocate $7.5 million to...
beckershospitalreview.com
What's going on at the VA? A timeline of recent Oracle Cerner implementation news
In 2018, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs tapped Cerner to overhaul its EHR system. Recently, a series of slowdowns, legislative spats and open letters have again turned attention to the VA's EHR overhaul process. A rundown of recent VA Oracle Cerner news:. On Jan. 13, consulting firm Booz Allen...
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
Treatment did not go as planned, there were complications during surgery, an injury is more severe than thought — whatever the case may be, sharing sometimes life-altering news with patients and their families takes an emotional toll on physicians. Conjuring up the right words in the right order to...
Comments / 0