FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Carolina Complete Health Hosts Groundbreaking Community Baby Shower for Expecting Mothers and FamiliesJot BeatCharlotte, NC
Chinese surveillance device targets the Carolinas todayBarbara WashingtonCharlotte, NC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
WKRC
Bengals coordinators reportedly finalists to land NFL head coaching jobs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Five NFL teams were looking for a head coach this offseason and three vacancies have been filled. A pair of Bengals coordinators are considered finalists for the two open positions. The Carolina Panthers hired Frank Reich, the Denver Broncos traded for and signed former New Orleans Saints...
Former Buccaneers’ OC Interested in College Position
Former Bucs’ OC, Byron Leftwich, is looking to get into the college game.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team
Steve Wilks was hoping to land a head coach job this offseason after serving as one in an interim capacity with the Carolina Panthers, but he will have to instead settle for arguably the next-best thing. Wilks has been hired as the defensive coordinator of the San Francisco 49ers, according Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport... The post Steve Wilks lands defensive coordinator job with playoff team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
WLTX.com
Haason Reddick explains why he didn't re-sign with the Panthers | Locked On Panthers
Former Panthers edge rusher Haason Reddick will take part in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday as a member of his hometown Eagles. That and more on Locked On Panthers.
WLTX.com
Stephen Holder on Frank Reich's Colts tenure and what the Panthers are getting in him | Locked On Panthers
Stephen Holder of ESPN.com joins to discuss what lead to Reich's firing in Indy, and how much of the blame Reich shoulders. That and more on Locked On Panthers.
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Report: Broncos to interview Saints quarterbacks coach for OC
The Broncos have set up an interview with Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com notes. Curry, who coached with Payton from 2016-21, is also in consideration for the Buccaneers’ OC job. Payton deciding on Denver could make a difference for the former NFL wide receiver. Entering...
Yardbarker
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
Report: Texans hire former 49ers chief of staff Nick Kray
The Houston Texans have added a former San Francisco 49ers staffer as coach DeMeco Ryans assembles his new crew. According to Aaron Wilson from KPRC-TV, the Texans have hired former 49ers chief of staff Nick Kray, who previously was an administrative assistant to Shanahan. Kray’s new role for the Texans...
Steve Wilks Faces Immense Pressure With the 49ers
There won't be much room for a margin of error for Steve Wilks going into the 2023 regular season as the 49ers' defensive coordinator.
Ben McAdoo will not return as Panthers offensive coordinator: Sources
McAdoo was hired in January 2022, making this a one-year stint in Carolina for the now-former OC.
WLTX.com
Sorry, not sorry. LeBron James is the GOAT and it’s not even close
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — LeBron James is the G.O.A.T and there's no question about it. On Tuesday night, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul Jabbar to become the all-time scoring leader with his 38 point performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The stars were out in Los Angeles to see LeBron accomplish...
