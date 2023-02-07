Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Lawson Jeff Updates Holdings in Twilio (TWLO)
Fintel reports that Lawson Jeff has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.59MM shares of Twilio Inc (TWLO). This represents 3.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.48MM shares and 3.70% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Helion Venture Partners Cuts Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)
Fintel reports that Helion Venture Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of PubMatic, Inc. Class A (PUBM). This represents 1.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease...
NASDAQ
Raymond James Initiates Coverage of Brighthouse Financial (BHF) with Market Perform Recommendation
On February 8, 2023, Raymond James initiated coverage of Brighthouse Financial with a Market Perform recommendation. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Brighthouse Financial is $57.02. The forecasts range from a low of $49.49 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.42% from its latest reported closing price of $57.84.
NASDAQ
Topline Capital Management Increases Position in Paysign (PAYS)
Fintel reports that Topline Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.31MM shares of Paysign Inc (PAYS). This represents 6.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 2.64MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
NASDAQ
Superior Uniform Group (SGC) Declares $0.14 Dividend
Superior Uniform Group said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 13, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
Rubric Capital Management Cuts Stake in Golar LNG (GLNG)
Fintel reports that Rubric Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.35MM shares of Golar LNG Ltd. (GLNG). This represents 5.91% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 6.80MM shares and 6.19% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Lake Street Upgrades EMCORE (EMKR)
On February 9, 2023, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for EMCORE from Hold to Buy. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for EMCORE is $3.57. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 169.43% from its latest reported closing price of $1.32.
NASDAQ
Artal International S.C.A. Increases Position in Morphic Holding (MORF)
Fintel reports that Artal International S.C.A. has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.15MM shares of Morphic Holding Inc (MORF). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.59MM shares and 4.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Lytton Laurence W Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Lytton Laurence W has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.92MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 7.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated May 23, 2022 they reported 2.04MM shares and 5.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
York Water (YORW) Declares $0.20 Dividend
York Water said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 27, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share. At the current share...
NASDAQ
RWWM Increases Position in Daily Journal (DJCO)
Fintel reports that RWWM has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Daily Journal Corporation (DJCO). This represents 21.67% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 0.25MM shares and 18.25% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.46% and an increase in total ownership of 3.42% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Woodline Partners Cuts Stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - (ACDI)
Fintel reports that Woodline Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.29MM shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp III - Class A (ACDI). This represents 4.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.91MM shares and 6.40% of the...
NASDAQ
Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar General (DG)
On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett downgraded their outlook for Dollar General from Buy to Accumulate. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dollar General is $269.08. The forecasts range from a low of $192.91 to a high of $302.40. The average price target represents an increase of 17.50% from its latest reported closing price of $229.00.
NASDAQ
Utah Medical Products (UTMD) Declares $0.30 Dividend
Utah Medical Products said on February 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share ($1.18 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 16, 2023 will receive the payment on April 4, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
NASDAQ
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
NASDAQ
Kforce (KFRC) Declares $0.36 Dividend
Kforce said on February 6, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share. At the current share price...
