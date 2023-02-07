ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bruce Springsteen Kicks Off 2023 Tour: Video, Pictures, Set List

Bruce Springsteen launched his 2023 tour tonight in Tampa, Fla., marking his first live performance with the E Street Band in close to six years. “Good evening, Tampa!” he declared as he stepped on stage, greeted by thunderous applause from the fans in attendance. From there, Springsteen jumped straight into opening song “No Surrender,” the side two opener from 1984's Born in the U.S.A.
TAMPA, FL
iheart.com

Music: The 2023 Rock Hall Nominees Are Out, Slipknot, Pantera, Limp Bizkit

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced their nominees yesterday for the 2023 Class. There are 14. Eight of them are FIRST-TIME nominees. They are: Sheryl Crow . . . Missy Elliott . . . Joy Division/New Order . . . Cyndi Lauper . . . George Michael . . . Willie Nelson . . . The White Stripes . . . and Warren Zevon.
OHIO STATE
exystence.net

The Rolling Stones – GRRR Live! (2023)

Ten years ago, The Rolling Stones named their tour 50 & Counting which turned out not to be an exaggeration at all, considering The World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band is still going strong today even after weathering the loss of drummer Charlie Watts. Mercury Studios commemorate a special night on that tour with the release of GRRR Live!, a 24-song set recorded at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on December 13 and 15, 2012.
NEWARK, NJ

