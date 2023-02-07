Ten years ago, The Rolling Stones named their tour 50 & Counting which turned out not to be an exaggeration at all, considering The World’s Greatest Rock and Roll Band is still going strong today even after weathering the loss of drummer Charlie Watts. Mercury Studios commemorate a special night on that tour with the release of GRRR Live!, a 24-song set recorded at Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center on December 13 and 15, 2012.

