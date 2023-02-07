Read full article on original website
Ways to reduce browntail moth risks in the winter months
MAINE, USA — Browntail moths are a growing problem throughout the state of Maine, remaining in outbreak status since 2015. February was announced as Browntail Moth Awareness Month by the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry to increase attention on clipping and destroying their webs in the winter months.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Manmade Lake in Maine?
Located in the North Maine Woods, Chesuncook Lake is the largest manmade lake in Maine. Covering 26,200 acres, the lake is actually the third largest lake overall in the state, trailing only Moosehead Lake and Sebago Lake. The Making of a Lake. Chesuncook Lake was formed by a succession of...
The 2022 Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Towns in Maine
There aren't enough homes in Maine to go around. Mainebiz published Maine's Hottest Towns top 10 rankings. The information comes from Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough. They pick the towns and cities with the biggest jump in single-family home sales. Part of the data includes the average price and days on the market.
Bay State Lobstermen Sue NOAA for Shutdown of Fishing Grounds
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale. The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay...
WMTW
Record warmth reaches Maine
Temperatures soared on Friday for parts of Maine. Portland reached 52 degrees just before 1 p.m., tying the record for the date. The last time it got that warm, on this date, in Maine's largest city was back in 1955. As warm as it was, it was nowhere close to...
wabi.tv
Highly contagious Avian Flu strain found in Kennebec County
WINTHROP, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife has confirmed the presence of avian flu in wild waterfowl in Winthrop. The Department says six ducks found dead at Mill Stream tested positive for the strain circulating in Maine. It is considered a highly contagious strain that...
onthewater.com
Coastal New Hampshire and Maine Fishing Report- February 9, 2023
While there are no guarantees about how long it will last, there’s been some catching at some of the smelt camps! Smaller ponds as well as some of the bays of Winnipesaukee remain the most reliable hardwater option. Maine has some under-appreciated hardwater gems worth a look. Should you desire to reacquaint yourself with your casting reflexes then there is at least one open-water river option!
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
Some Maine Towns Asking Residents To “Register” Security Cameras
These days, internet connected security cameras are literally EVERYWHERE. Having come down substantially in price in recent years, they are typically within the budget of any home owner. And, they have several uses. Of course, they provide security for the property and its residents. They are a deterrent and they...
Beware of The Top 4 Most Dangerous Roads in Maine
I like to drive. It's cathartic and freeing. I remember when I first got my license and took that first open road by storm. I was playing Missy Elliot and really feeling myself. That day I learned a very important lesson which was that even though I am being told to "lose control", I shouldn't.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
WMTW
Rain for coastal Maine and snow for the mountains
Maine — A quick moving system will bring a few inches of snow to areas north of route 2 Thursday evening. Looking at 1-3" of snowfall with locally higher amounts. Some snow will drop further south but it will be mixing and eventually turn to all rain. Even...
Maine fruit farmers affected by negative temperatures
LIMERICK, Maine — The negative wind chills and cold temperatures Maine has been experiencing could impact fruit orchards across the state. Aaron Libby is a fourth-generation fruit farmer with his family's company, Libby & Sons U-Pick Fruit and Farm Orchard. With many years of experience, he knows what extreme weather can do to his crops.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
People Are Flocking to Maine to Catch a Glimpse of This Massive, Rare Eagle
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I'm not a big bird guy, but some creatures you can't help but be mesmerized by. In order to spot a rare Stellar's Sea Eagle, you'd need to be in the right place at the right time. According to Wikipedia, this species of eagle is native to Northeast Asia and has a current population estimating at 5,000 and decreasing. Experts suspect that is due to climate change. The largest eagle in the world is said to be the Philippines Eagle, but this sucker outweighs them by an average of 2.2 pounds. Their wingspan ranges anywhere between 6 and 8 feet.
wabi.tv
The Solon Hotel reopens under new management
SOLON, Maine (WABI) - Folks who head to Solon will now have a new place to rest their head. The four-story hotel was built in 1895 and has had many names over the years. After closing in 2021, one couple saw the potential for the hotel. So, they decided to...
wabi.tv
Maine yellow flag law underutilized according to report
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Deadly Force Review Panel released its third annual report this week, and found that the state has underutilized its “yellow flag law” that has been in effect since 2020. The law allow for the removal of guns from a person’s possession following...
newscentermaine.com
Alcohol-to-go could be a permanent fixture in Maine, if new bill passes
To-go alcohol was made possible during the pandemic. If the bill passes, selling alcohol to go would be permanent, including beer and wine takeout by the glass.
penbaypilot.com
Family of Graham Lacher increases reward; expands search out-of-state
The family of Graham Lacher, missing since June 6, 2022, when he fled the grounds of Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center (DDPC) in Bangor, has increased the reward amount for his safe return from $2,500 to $3,500. They are also making a special effort to let other states know about the Silver Alert issued for him in Maine.
