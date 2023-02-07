ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Gov. Murphy signs temp worker ‘bill of rights’

By By Christian Wade | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426hHP_0kfcHo6N00

(The Center Square) — Temporary workers in New Jersey will get new protections under a "bill of rights" signed into law by Gov. Phil Murphy, which is aimed at preventing "wage theft" and other abuses by unscrupulous employers.

The law, which goes into effect in 90 days, will eliminate many of the fees temp agencies deduct from workers’ paychecks, require companies to pay them the same as their full-time counterparts and provide basic information in their native language about where they will be working, the pay rate and how much sick time they can receive.

Temp workers would also be guaranteed to earn at least minimum wage after fees are deducted from their checks, under the new law.

The requirements are expected to benefit more than 127,000 temp workers who are employed by temp agencies in New Jersey, mostly in warehouse and factory operations.

Murphy said the new law sets guidelines for temporary help service firms and third-party clients "to ensure that these workers are afforded basic protections and treated with the dignity they deserve."

“Our temporary workers, regardless of their race or status, are key contributors to the workforce in our state," Murphy, a Democrat, said in a statement.

One of the bill's primary sponsors, state Assemblywoman Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex, called the new workplace protections a "historic victory for labor rights."

“Temporary workers have been treated differently for far too long and have been forced to deal with a multitude of injustices all while carrying out essential work and trying to provide for their families," she said. "The law will ensure temporary workers are finally protected and will create a safer and fairer temporary labor sector in New Jersey."

Approval of the new protections comes after more than a year of legislative wrangling over details of the bill, and pushback for business groups, who argued it would hurt employers by driving up labor costs.

The Democratic-controlled state Legislature initially approved the bill last year, but Murphy issued a conditional veto, calling for changes to the proposal. Lawmakers revised the bill to accommodate Murphy's demands and have held several votes since last October on the proposal.

The legislation was prompted, in part, by published news reports revealing some low-paid temp workers were being exploited and mistreated by temp agencies that set them up with jobs in local warehouses and factories.

But Alexis Bailey, vice president of government affairs for the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said the requirement of the new law that temporary workers be paid on par with full-time employees will make it "extremely difficult" to provide jobs for them.

Bailey said that provision of the law will "greatly drive up the cost of utilizing temp agencies" ... "jeopardize legitimate temp agencies, harm third-party businesses that use them, and, as a result, provide less opportunity for those seeking temporary employment.”

Comments / 0

Related
southarkansassun.com

SNAP Benefits Increases In New Jersey After Governor Murphy Signs Law

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have increased in New Jersey after Governor Murphy signed the bill A-5086 into law. The increase in SNAP benefits is expected to begin on March 1. On February 8, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has signed the bill A-5086 into law. This move...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

New Jersey claws back $1.3M lost wages from employers

(The Center Square) — New Jersey officials say a multi-agency investigation has recovered $1.3 million in lost wages for workers who were allegedly cheated out of money by their employers. The investigation by the state departments of Labor and Workforce Development, Treasury, and Banking and Insurance and the Attorney General office resulted in penalties being issued to 20 contractors working at 88 Regent Street in Jersey City over allegations they misclassified as independent contractors or paid them off-the-books. ...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
The Center Square

Pay raises for Washington state elected officials finalized for 2023 and 2024

(The Center Square) – A pay boost for all elected statewide elected officials has been finalized by the Washington Citizens’ Commission on Salaries for Elected Officials. Under the salary schedule, the governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, superintendent of public instruction, insurance commissioner, commissioner of public lands, and all state legislators would get a 4% cost of living salary increase starting July 1, with another 3% raise going into effect on July 1, 2024. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Lamont, legislative leaders agree to extend fiscal reforms

(The Center Square) — Gov. Ned Lamont and Connecticut's legislative leaders have agreed to extend a raft of fiscal reforms that have been credited with helping turn the state's finances around. A compromise bill unanimously approved by the state General Assembly late Thursday commits the state government to keep in place several spending "guardrails," which were approved as part of the 2017 fiscal year budget for at least another five years. ...
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Center Square

Governor Michelle Lujan announces bipartisan tax cut plan

(The Center Square) -New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham unveiled a bipartisan plan to cut taxes in the state. The plan would reduce the state’s Gross Receipts Tax rate by a quarter percent to 4.625%. It would also create a deduction for many services sold to businesses. The plan could save New Mexicans as much as $411 million, according to the press release from the governor’s office. State Rep. Jason...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

Arizona lawmakers closer to banning local renters tax

(The Center Square)- Legislation that would scrap the rent tax in municipalities has made its way out of the Arizona Senate. Senate Bill 1184, is sponsored by Sen. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix. He described it as a way to save taxpayers money on top of already increasing rent costs in the region. “When I think about my constituents waking up Jan. 1, 2024, starting a new year, we’re still gonna be...
ARIZONA STATE
The Center Square

Rep. Schrier proposes bill to strengthen Medicaid for improved health care for children

(The Center Square) – U.S. Representative Kim Schrier (WA-08) is looking to strengthen Medicaid to boost health care access for children through a new House bill. The Kids’ Access to Primary Care Act seeks to ensure Medicaid pays at least the same rate as Medicare. Currently, Medicaid payment rates are at a lower rate than Medicare for the same primary care procedures and service, according to Schrier. The reimbursement rate...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Bill expanding ADU construction in Washington passes out of committee in the Senate

(The Center Square) – Legislation expanding the construction of accessory dwelling units in Washington state has passed out of the Senate Committee on Local Government, Land Use & Tribal Affairs. An accessory dwelling unit, or ADU, is a legal and regulatory term for a secondary house or apartment that shares the building lot of a larger primary home. They are also known as backyard cottages or mother-in-law units. Senate Bill...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Murphy vetoes nonprofit loan program proposal

(The Center Square) — Gov. Phil Murphy vetoed a bill backed by top Democratic leaders that would have required the state to create a loan program for nonprofit groups, calling the plan "unworkable" as proposed. The proposal, which was approved by the state Assembly in December, would authorize the New Jersey Economic Development Authority to provide financial assistance, in the form of loan guarantees, to support the construction of new physical spaces by nonprofit organizations. ...
The Center Square

Colorado restaurants rally members against 'Fair Workweek' bill

(The Center Square) – The Colorado Restaurant Association is rallying its members to speak out against a bill in the House of Representatives regarding work scheduling. House Bill 23-1118 would require businesses with more than 250 employees and all food or beverage establishments to obtain from employees a written statement of their desired number of weekly work hours and the days and times they're available to work. Employers will be required to provide written notice of employee work schedules no later than 14 days before...
COLORADO STATE
The Center Square

Iowa legislators pass malpractice reform bill

(The Center Square) – Iowa will limit the noneconomic damages juries can award a plaintiff against health care providers under a bill that Gov. Kim Reynolds has signaled she supports. Juries wouldn’t be able to assess more than $250,000 for noneconomic damages for personal injury or death unless the jury determines that there is substantial or permanent loss or impairment of a bodily function, substantial disfigurement, loss of pregnancy, or death. In those cases, juries could assess up to $1 million, or up to $2...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Doubling Rhode Island funding for leased buildings draws scrutiny

(The Center Square) — Doubling Rhode Island funding for leased buildings drew scrutiny when the line item in Gov. Dan McKee’s proposed fiscal year 2024 budget was under review Thursday evening at a legislative meeting. The Rhode Island House Committee on Finance continued its deliberations on House Bill 5200. The legislation outlines financial appropriations for the upcoming budget, which kicks in July 1 and runs through June 30, 2024. Article...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
The Center Square

Michigan House OKs Dem tax plan, could block income tax break

(The Center Square) – Michigan House lawmakers voted 56-53 on House Bill 4001, which aims to provide some tax relief, but also block an automatic, permanent tax break for all Michiganders triggered by an influx of money in state coffers. The package would increase the earned income tax credit from 6% to 30%, reduce taxes on public and private pensions, and possibly provide a $180 check to Michigan tax filers. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Washington GOP give some support to fix for Blake drug possession ruling

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill to permanently stiffen penalties for possession of many drugs in Washington state is nevertheless worried about “criminalization” of the drug problem. “It’s clear we need a new response to drug possession, one that increases access to substance use treatment and emphasizes care over criminalization,” said state Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, in a statement. She believes her legislative response to the problem,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

West Virginia House approves $105M additional incentive for Form Energy

(The Center Square) – West Virginia’s House of Delegates voted Friday to approve a bill that will send $105 million in incentives to a new Form Energy iron-air batter facility in Weirton. House Bill 2882 is the second phase of incentive funding for the project expected to ultimately give $290 million to the facility, which produces batteries significantly increasing the ability for utility companies to store energy at a large scale for up to 100 hours instead of the current average of 4-6 hours. ...
WEIRTON, WV
The Center Square

Kentucky Senate passes TikTok ban on state devices

(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Senate on Friday passed a bill that would bar a popular social media app from being installed or used on most state-owned or operated devices. After a 31-0 vote, Senate Bill 20 now heads to the House for consideration. The bill, sponsored by state Sen. Robby Mills, R-Henderson, would prohibit TikTok on cell phones, computers or other devices that can connect to the internet that are considered the property of the state’s executive or legislative offices. ...
KENTUCKY STATE
wrnjradio.com

Bill giving municipalities more options for publishing legal notices advances

NEW JERSEY – Legislation sponsored by Senator Jean Stanfield that gives municipalities more options for publishing legal notices was approved by the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee. “Local newspapers are a valuable resource for delivering important information throughout our communities,” said Stanfield (R-8). “This legislation gives local governments...
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
47K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy