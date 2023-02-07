It seems fair to say Austinites know they can drop by H-E-B for most of their game day needs. But we’re not talking needs, we’re talking excess. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a host who wants to offer something truly memorable — or just absolutely clueless on this whole football thing but looking forward to Rihanna and the food — CultureMap is setting you up for a touchdown.On February 12 at 5:30 pm, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there are basically two places to be: at home, or out with everyone else....

AUSTIN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO