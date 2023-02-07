Read full article on original website
Swanky South Congress hotspot spins open to the public, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. Swanky South Congress vinyl bar spins open to the Austin public. You no longer need to be a Soho House Austin member to enjoy the vibes and the vinyl at Dante's HiFi. 2. Documentary Turn Every Page deep-dives into historic publishing partnership. Turn Every Page may be most interesting to those who have read and loved Robert Caro’s books over the past five decades, but there’s enough there to open the...
Austin Modern Home Tour extends to the Hill Country with spectacular 2-day showcase
Modern design lovers, architecture buffs, and those looking for a unique home builder will have a chance to explore even more homes in the Central Texas area at this year’s Austin Modern Home Tour. The Modern Architecture + Design Society (MA+DS) has announced the addition of a second day to their 14th annual showcase at the end of February, giving the bonus day its own name, the Hill Country Modern Tour.Taking place on February 25 and 26, the goal of the two tours is to showcase the talent and hard work of architects, designers, and developers around the Central Texas...
Non-alcoholic beer company brews up rustic bar in East Austin
Many sober Austinites are lucky to have friends with different going-out habits, but it never hurts to find a new neighborhood hang that keeps others on the wagon. And who says a "beer run" actually has to include alcohol?Rick’s Near Beer, an Austin brand, is answering that very question with the launch of Rick’s Place, a pick-up and to-go hub in East Austin where non-alcoholic options will never be hard to find, on February 17.The Rick’s product line was launched in December of 2022, with two types of low-strength beer (less than half a percent): a Pilsner called Rick’s Original,...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Driftwood hospitality couple drift to Buda to launch steakhouse
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsClass is the main goal at Taste on Main, opening in Buda on February 15. The space is modeled after "classy downtown steak and seafood concepts," according to co-owner Travis Tindol. Tamra and Travis Tindol are known for their previous effort, Hays City Store & Ice House, a casual Southern staple in Driftwood, but now they're turning up the refinement. The menu follows most steakhouse standards, but...
2 Austin restaurants make Texas Monthly's list of best new spots in the state
Texas Monthly editor Patricia Sharpe has published her list of Texas' Best New Restaurants in 2023. Numbered one to 10, it’s open to establishments that opened between December 1, 2021 and December 1, 2022, and it must be a restaurant's first Texas location. Notably, it’s Texas Monthly’s first ranked list of best new restaurants since 2020. Due to the challenges restaurants faced in 2021 and 2022, the magazine shared a longer list of favorite dishes and drinks from restaurants across the state. Now, the article has returned to its familiar format. After riffing on a few topics, including the rise of shareable...
Suki Waterhouse blurs the line between real and rumored rock stardom in free Austin concert
There’s nothing like a little nostalgia to propel a band to stardom, and that’s exactly what worked for Daisy Jones & The Six — a fictional band based on very real feelings and '70s tropes.Although they have nothing explicitly to do with Austin, the novel that spawned them (and the upcoming Amazon Prime miniseries) embodies a familiar fondness for a bygone era of music. One starring cast member, Suki Waterhouse, will give a free concert at the Domain Northside on March 4, followed by a watch party that may introduce Austinites to the increasingly popular story.Daisy Jones & The Six...
11 historic homes to explore on Preservation Austin’s 30th anniversary tour
If you’ve ever wanted a look inside some of Austin’s historic homes, now’s your chance. Preservation Austin just announced dates and tickets for their 30th Anniversary Homes Tour from April 22-23. Now in its 70th year of operation, Preservation Austin is a nonprofit that seeks to honor the diverse culture and rich architectural history of the neighborhoods that have made Austin what it is today. The Homes Tour is one of their premier events, and the nonprofit is marking this milestone year with a special VIP Preview Party on April 18.The party will provide an exclusive look at one of...
10 Austin spots tackle Super Bowl plans with takeout and watch parties
It seems fair to say Austinites know they can drop by H-E-B for most of their game day needs. But we’re not talking needs, we’re talking excess. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a host who wants to offer something truly memorable — or just absolutely clueless on this whole football thing but looking forward to Rihanna and the food — CultureMap is setting you up for a touchdown.On February 12 at 5:30 pm, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, and there are basically two places to be: at home, or out with everyone else....
10 takeaways from the Greater Austin Music Census
In July of 2022, the Greater Austin Music Census called out to industry professionals and Austinites answered — that is, 2,260 of them, anyway. This was the first major data collection since 2014, and responses dropped from the 3,968 of the previous study.The 2023 study attributes this more selective response to “survey fatigue” from the pandemic, among other factors, but notes that it still achieved good diversity. The completion rate, or amount of the survey filled, was well beyond the industry standard (71 percent compared to 42), further indicating more quality than quantity in this round of responses.“Having this data...
H-E-B reclaims top spot in annual survey of best U.S. grocers
Shawn Mendes and Camillo Cabello called it quits. The word “cheugy” became a thing. Addison Rae got a Netflix deal. Lots of bummer things happened in 2021. But for Texans, no greater indignity was suffered than H-E-B falling behind Amazon on dunnhumby’s Top U.S. Grocery Retailers list.Thank goodness that’s all behind us. The consumer research firm recently released its 2022 Retailer Preference Index report, a survey of over 30,000 consumers. Once again, H-E-B took the throne, besting more than 60 grocers ranging from giants like Walmart to beloved regional chains like Wegmens.To arrive at the rankings, dunnhumby zeroed in on...
Frontier Airlines clears unlimited travel pass for takeoff from Austin this summer
Cheap flights are at Austinites’ fingertips as Frontier Airlines offers its all-you-can-fly summer and annual passes. The “Go Wild” passes really do offer unlimited flights to unbounded destinations — both international and domestic — starting May 2.Both passes are currently deeply discounted. The summer pass, which runs from May 2 to September 30, is available for $399 (compared with $999), and the year-round pass starting on the same day is going for $1,299 (formerly $1,999).This deal is best for people who travel light and plan fast. Booking options allow domestic flights to be purchased one day in advance, while international...
Nonprofit serving unhoused Austinites receives $3 million for growing community shelter
The Travis County Commissioners Court has approved $3 million for a new transitional shelter contract with The Other Ones Foundation (TOOF).The money will go towards the Esperanza Community, a transitional shelter located in East Austin. The complex will be made up of 200 individual shelter units, shaded gathering areas, hygiene facilities, and a community center. There will also be holistic supportive services, work opportunities, mail service, internet access, security, and housing navigation to help people get back on their feet.“It’s exciting to know residents will have access to a shelter complex with amenities, supportive services, and options for community gathering....
Thousands of Austinites still without power as Austin Energy works toward full restoration
About 600 workers from Austin Energy and other utilities are working around-the-clock to restore power to thousands of customers after announcing full restoration will not occur until February 12.City of Austin officials spoke at a second press conference this weekend to provide residents in the dark with more updates on recovery efforts. Full restoration is at the top of mind for City leaders, but the storm left a lot of damage in its wake. "We're still dealing with hurricane-level devastation," Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said. "I really wish that we could give you an estimated time of restoration....
