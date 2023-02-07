ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know

Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron

On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement

The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
Sports World Praying For Former ESPN Employee

On Saturday morning the sports media world learned that former ESPN producer Barry Sacks suffered a heart attack. Longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale took to Twitter asking for prayers for his good friend. Vitale said Sacks remains hospitalized following the "very serious" heart attack. ...
Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade

The Nets shocked the NBA world early Thursday morning, agreeing to a trade that'll send Kevin Durant to the Suns.  Not only are the Nets receiving dynamic forwards in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, they're getting back unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. That could, in theory, help ...
NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate LeBron James Announcement

It's been a big week for LeBron James. The Lakers forward finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday. Later in the week, the Lakers made wholesale changes to their roster, shipping out a lot of older names to bring in fresh new talent. While many of ...
Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star

Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
NFL World Reacts To Barry Sanders' Announcement

The football world reacted to a heartfelt message shared by legendary running back Barry Sanders on Friday. "To see fans from all the NFL teams chanting "BARRY" last night was an incredible feeling," the Hall of Famer tweeted. "The love and respect I get to share with all fans is by far my greatest ...
Look: Coach K Is At 1 College Basketball Game Today

Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is in attendance for this afternoon's Providence-St. John's game at Madison Square Garden. He hasn't attended a single Duke basketball game yet this season, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Coach K is "very close" with St. John’s athletic director ...
NFL World Reacts To New Tom Brady Retirement Decision

On February 2, 2022 Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football. Just over a month later, Brady decided he wasn't done with the game and announced his comeback for the 2022 season. Then, a year to the day after his first retirement, Brady retired from the game again. He made it ...
