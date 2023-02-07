Read full article on original website
Related
Anthony Davis Brutally Honest On Russell Westbrook's Exit From Lakers
Anthony Davis expresses his opinion on Russell Westbrook and his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers.
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Sports World Reacts To What Barack Obama Said About LeBron
On Tuesday night, LeBron James officially became the NBA's all-time leading scorer. Roughly 24 hours later, he received a shoutout from former President Barack Obama. Though it shouldn't really surprise any of us given their preexisting relationship, Obama is very proud of James' latest ...
Reggie Miller Questions Thomas Bryant For Not Wanting To Play With LeBron James: "I Never Heard Of A Player Not Wanting To Play With Michael Jordan..."
Reggie Miller couldn't believe Thomas Bryant wanted out of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Report: Charles Barkley 'In Negotiations' For Major New Job
NBA legend Charles Barkley could have his own news-oriented primetime show, according to a report from Dylan Byers. Christ Licht, the chairman and C.E.O. of CNN, is reportedly in negotiations with Barkley. If Barkley and CNN agree to a deal at some point in the future, he'll be ...
Basketball World Calling For Entire Officiating Crew To Be Fired Tonight
The college basketball world — especially the Duke fanbase — was puzzled by a consequential call late in tonight's ACC matchup against No. 8 Virginia. In a tie game in Charlottesville, freshman big man Kyle Filipowski was fouled on a drive to the basket with less than one second remaining on the ...
NFL World Saddened By The Jay Glazer Announcement
The football world is sending its love and prayers to beloved NFL insider Jay Glazer today. On Thursday night, Glazer announced his dog Alma passed away. "This is the hardest post I’ve ever had to do but this morning I lost my beloved Alma, a dog I rescued from a shelter 11 years ago but as it ...
Sports World Praying For Former ESPN Employee
On Saturday morning the sports media world learned that former ESPN producer Barry Sacks suffered a heart attack. Longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale took to Twitter asking for prayers for his good friend. Vitale said Sacks remains hospitalized following the "very serious" heart attack. ...
Sports World Reacts To Blockbuster Kevin Durant Trade
The Nets shocked the NBA world early Thursday morning, agreeing to a trade that'll send Kevin Durant to the Suns. Not only are the Nets receiving dynamic forwards in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, they're getting back unprotected picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. That could, in theory, help ...
Basketball World Stunned By Controversial Call During Duke-Virginia
Duke-UVA went to overtime in Charlottesville, but should the unranked Blue Devils have won it in regulation? On Duke's final possession, it appeared that Kyle Filipowski had been fouled as time expired. However, officials decided to overturn the call sending the game to OT. The basketball world ...
NBA World Reacts To Unfortunate LeBron James Announcement
It's been a big week for LeBron James. The Lakers forward finally eclipsed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer on Tuesday. Later in the week, the Lakers made wholesale changes to their roster, shipping out a lot of older names to bring in fresh new talent. While many of ...
Stephen A. Smith Admits 'Personal Differences' With NBA Star
Throughout his career, Stephen A. Smith has never been shy about giving his opinion on the athletes he covers. At times, those opinions can draw the ire of said athletes. That appears to be the case with Kyrie Irving, who Smith addressed Thursday. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Smith ...
Football World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Super Bowl Bet
NBA legend Charles Barkley will have a lot of money on the line when the Chiefs and Eagles square off this Sunday in the Super Bowl. During a recent conversation with Ernie Johnson, Barkley revealed that he'll put roughly $100,000 on the Eagles. "Probably a hundred thousand." Barkley ...
James Harden Uses 1 Word To Describe His Time With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving
The James Harden-Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving trio will go down as the biggest 'what if' in NBA history. The star-studded trio played just 16 games together. Not a single member of Brooklyn's former big three remains with the Nets. Harden plays for the Sixers, Durant the Suns and Irving the ...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
NFL World Reacts To Barry Sanders' Announcement
The football world reacted to a heartfelt message shared by legendary running back Barry Sanders on Friday. "To see fans from all the NFL teams chanting "BARRY" last night was an incredible feeling," the Hall of Famer tweeted. "The love and respect I get to share with all fans is by far my greatest ...
Look: Skip Bayless Reveals His Score Prediction For Super Bowl
With the Super Bowl set for Sunday, fans and analysts from around the world are giving their predictions. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless is no different. On Friday's episode of FS1's UNDISPUTED, Bayless predicted a Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bayless' reason for the ...
Look: Coach K Is At 1 College Basketball Game Today
Former Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski is in attendance for this afternoon's Providence-St. John's game at Madison Square Garden. He hasn't attended a single Duke basketball game yet this season, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. Coach K is "very close" with St. John’s athletic director ...
Football World Reacts To Sean Payton's Message For Rob Gronkowski
Convincing star players to join your roster is part of the job for any head coach. It's especially important for a new coach, as is the case with new Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Payton took to Twitter to recruit an old friend from his short lived stint as a broadcaster. The new Broncos coach ...
NFL World Reacts To New Tom Brady Retirement Decision
On February 2, 2022 Tom Brady announced his retirement from the game of football. Just over a month later, Brady decided he wasn't done with the game and announced his comeback for the 2022 season. Then, a year to the day after his first retirement, Brady retired from the game again. He made it ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
724K+
Followers
93K+
Post
447M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0