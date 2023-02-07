Read full article on original website
Related
prosportsextra.com
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead
It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Is Ready For The Super Bowl
On Sunday, the Chiefs will face the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Both teams enter this game with 14-3 records. Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, is clearly ready for the big game to begin. Earlier this Friday, Hunt posted a photo of herself wearing Chiefs gear on ...
Emmitt Smith Takes Shot At Former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore and the Cowboys agreed to mutually part ways on January 29th. Despite departing as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator nearly two weeks ago, current and former Dallas players have continued to share thoughts on the decision. Yesterday, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said, "I’m ...
Football World Reacts To Brian Kelly's Daughter's Announcement
The football world was shocked by a report suggesting LSU head coach Brian Kelly filed for divorce from his wife. WBRZ News reported that Kelly and his wife Francisca were headed for divorce after 28 years of marriage and three children together. The report quickly went viral, catching ...
Kentucky Fans Are Not Happy With John Calipari Today
John Calipari and The Kentucky Wildcats continue to struggle through their 2022-23 season. With a loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon, the Wildcats drop to 16-9 on the year. Coach Cal's team entered the year as a preseason top-5 team, but have since failed to meet expectations in a ...
Chiefs Owner's Daughter Makes Opinion On Patrick Mahomes' Family Clear
Patrick Mahomes receives a ton of love from the NFL world when it comes to his production on the field. No one will question that. That being said, Mahomes' family has been criticized plenty of times over the past few years. Fans have trolled both his brother Jackson and his wife ...
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Owner's Troubling Patrick Mahomes Comment
As owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, Clark Hunt is allowed to say basically anything he wants about his team. But a comment he made about quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a lot of people raising their eyebrows. On Friday, Mahomes did not appear on the injury report - indicating that he's 100-percent ...
Look: Dak Prescott Reluctantly Reveals His Super Bowl Pick
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has some strong ties to the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott played with Eagles stars Fletcher Cox and Darius Slay at Mississippi State, where his quarterbacks coach was Brian Johnson, who currently holds the same role with Philadelphia. Nevertheless, because of ...
Warriors’ plan for Gary Payton II after failed physical
The Golden State Warriors have until Saturday to decide whether they will push through the Gary Payton II trade or rescind their offer and cancel the whole four-team trade. And sure enough, the team is doing its due diligence to make sure they do the right thing. According to the...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future
The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
George Kittle Names Only Way Eagles Can Beat Chiefs
49ers tight end George Kittle knows a thing or two about the teams playing in this year's Super Bowl. Earlier this season, the Chiefs blew out the 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Patrick Mahomes had over 400 passing yards and three touchdowns. Then, in the NFC Championship, the 49ers suffered ...
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
NFL World Reacts To Packers President's Aaron Rodgers Announcement
On Thursday night, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy had a telling update on Aaron Rodgers. Murphy suggested there is no deadline for a potential decision from Rodgers. However, the Packers want to know the star quarterback's decision as soon as possible. "There hasn’t been a deadline. The ...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Athletic’s Matt Barrows expects 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey to command a deal worth at least $15 million a year in free agency and is doubtful whether San Francisco can or wants to match that. Barrows also notes 49ers S Jimmie Ward, who was moved to nickel corner in...
Look: Vikings Star Has Brutally Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers
Adam Thielen's time in a Minnesota Vikings uniform could be over. With a $13.55 million cap hit in 2023, the team could save $6.4 million in cap space by cutting the veteran wide receiver this offseason. With his NFL future up in the air, Thielen has a lot to think about. That being said, he won't ...
NFL World Reacts To The Derek Carr Dinner News
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr had a visit with the Saints on Wednesday. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football provided an update on this meeting. Carr reportedly had dinner with head coach Dennis Allen, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and other members of the Saints' brass. This ...
Sports World Praying For Former ESPN Employee
On Saturday morning the sports media world learned that former ESPN producer Barry Sacks suffered a heart attack. Longtime college basketball analyst Dick Vitale took to Twitter asking for prayers for his good friend. Vitale said Sacks remains hospitalized following the "very serious" heart attack. ...
Watch: Paige Spiranac Runs Football Drills During Super Bowl Week Coverage
The former pro golfer is a guest Super Bowl LVII correspondent for ‘Inside Edition.’
Eagles Owner Has Honest Admission About Firing Andy Reid
After a disappointing season in 2012, the Eagles announced that Andy Reid would not return. That led to him becoming the next head coach of the Chiefs. On Sunday night, Reid will have a chance to lead the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory over the Eagles. With kickoff approaching very soon, ...
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
724K+
Followers
93K+
Post
447M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0