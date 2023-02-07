ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how you can help Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

By Sarah Wilson
 4 days ago

Thousands of people are dead and even more are in need of help after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey and Syria this week.

There are several ways to donate to help those in need.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched a donation fund to help with aid. You can click here for more information and to donate.

Global Giving, which helps around the world during a disaster, is also collecting donations. You can click here to contribute and learn more.

You can click here to learn about additional ways to help.

