Arkansas State

Audit finds issues with Arkansas' used tire recycling programs

By Merrilee Gasser | The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) - An audit of Arkansas' Used Tire Recycling and Accountability Program found problems with seven out of 10 programs, according to the report presented to the Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday.

Findings for two of the programs were referred to the prosecuting attorney, the auditors said.

"We've got a mess," said Rep. Jim Wooten, R-Beebe, referring to page eight of the audit report. "I mean, when you start talking about referring it to a prosecuting attorney, it's a mess."

Page eight detailed findings related to the Pulaski County Inter-District Used Tire Program (PID), which the auditors said did not correctly complete TAP quarterly progress reports. Program officials also entered into agreements with a vendor and made charitable donations that appear to conflict with Arkansas Code. Auditors told the committee the finding was referred to the prosecuting attorney.

"What they were doing was when they were filling out their TAP reports, they were putting full amount of revenue regardless of what they received and their expenditures. And whatever the difference between the revenues and expenditures were, they were writing a check and crediting that to the Capital Fund," a representative from Arkansas Legislative Audit told the committee.

PID would then use money from the Capital Fund to pay for some maintenance and repair expenditures for one of the vendors, the audit said.

Auditors found an ethics violation with the White River program, which bought a trailer from a board member for $3,000. The finding was referred to the prosecuting attorney's office.

Management for the White River program said in its response that the management district staff was unaware that buying the used trailer from a board member was an ethics violation.

When asked by Wooten when prosecuting attorneys would take action on the findings, representatives with Arkansas Legislative Audit said they referred the findings at the beginning of January and have yet to receive any word back from the prosecuting attorney.

Findings for five other programs ranged from failing to file reports to issues with bidding.

The Southeast Used Tire Program was cited for failing to file quarterly reports.

The audit found the Ozark Mountain Used Tire Program has not filed an annual financial audit since 2019.

The Upper-Southwest Inter-District was flagged for not having its 2020 and 2021 audits.

Auditors said the Carroll County Used Tire Program did not ask for bids on a waste disposal contract.

The West River Valley's program did not seek competitive bids for mulch colorants totaling $224,532. It also did not have approval for a hauling services contract, the report said.

