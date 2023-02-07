ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Dispute: Would a Washington Road Usage Charge be ‘regressive’?

By By Timothy Schumann | The Center Square contributor
 4 days ago

(The Center Square) – Would a new vehicle tax on miles traveled be a “regressive” tax on lower income Washingtonians or would it force the more well-off to pay more?

A recent report by the Washington State Transportation Commission raises these questions.

In 2019, the WSTC was directed by the state legislature to “assess the potential impacts of RUC on underserved communities, including communities of color, low-income households, vulnerable populations, and displaced communities,” which it received federal funding for in July 2020.

The report notes that Washington has “imposed an annual registration surcharge on hybrid vehicles, and added three registration surcharges on electric vehicles totaling $225 per year–the nation’s highest.”

In addition to this, Washingtonians already pay the third highest fuel excise taxes in the nation at 49.4 cents per gallon, as previously reported by The Center Square, and are starting to pay more with auctions for carbon pollution pushing up pump prices.

The WSTC report also admits that “reliance on existing revenue mechanisms (fuel taxes and vehicle fees) adversely impacts low-income households given they are flat and regressive in nature.”

Yet the same report found that a Road Usage Charge, or RUC, was not well received by Washingtonians. It had some explanations for this.

“There was a widespread belief that low-income households drive more miles than other households due to the need to access affordable housing far from places of work,” the report noted. “This belief, combined with the assumption that RUC would be levied in addition to the gas tax, led most participants to have negative attitudes toward RUC.”

True, miles driven correlate positively with household income, as one report by the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics notes. Greater income tends to lead to additional vehicles per household, and additional disposable income, hence more mileage on an income adjusted basis. That might mean the well-off would pay more in fuel taxes. However, once adjusted for fuel economy, things get murkier.

“Fuel economy is correlated with income: those who make more money drive newer and more fuel-efficient vehicles,” the WSTC report highlights. “The result is that low-income households, on average, contribute the most on a per-mile-driven basis in motor fuel taxes, while the highest-income households contribute the least.”

High income earners can also disproportionately afford to buy electronic vehicles, which are not currently subject to fuel taxes.

The report claims that replacing a gas tax with a RUC “could result” in savings for low-income earners. However, though those projected savings to come to only $7 per vehicle per year for some Washingtonians.

Michael Zombiesaint
4d ago

Washingtonians are already over taxed. our state and local sales taxes are among the highest in the country. The 49 cent fuel tax is outrageous. Not to mention the carbon tax of another 46 cents. Ridiculous that this continues when so many in this state struggle to make ends meet. Like it or not the taxes are solely on the democrats in power in Washington and they don't care to help the working class that drives the economy. I find it hard to believe that Inslee was re-elected with how poorly he treats the people of Washington

My Fumble Opinion
4d ago

What ? Imagine if you will, the sound of crickets at dusk, now imagine all those crickets are law makers in Olympia, now imagine the noise they make is the word TAX !Welcome to Washington

Guest
4d ago

I think with the Democratic voters and voters at large should really think about is, where has our infrastructure money gone. What did Insley do with that money?

