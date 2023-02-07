ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Law enforcement ready for criminal activity lured to Arizona by Super Bowl LVII

By by Cameron Arcand | The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
 4 days ago

(The Center Square)- The Department of Homeland Security and other authorities are getting prepared in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area for Super Bowl LVII this Sunday.

While the game will be hosted at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, numerous festivities throughout the valley warrant a large security presence, including the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center and Margaret T. Hance Park.

"HSI Arizona, the National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and all of our public and HSI Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown said in a statement on Monday.

"Large-scale events like the Super Bowl provide opportunities for criminal organizations to profit from illicit activity – our goal is to educate the public and stop this activity from happening in our communities. We are grateful to our federal partners, but also local law enforcement – including Maricopa County Sheriff's Office and the Phoenix and Glendale Police Departments – for their invaluable support in maintaining public safety," he added.

The statement added that a major role of Homeland Security Investigations is not only physical security but also monitoring for intellectual property crime. In addition, "Operation Team Player" is a mission focused on cracking down on "counterfeit sports apparel and merchandise."

Law enforcement, including DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, held a press conference with the National Football League on Tuesday morning in Phoenix.

Mayorkas said there is no legitimate security threat to the Super Bowl at this time and that they're working to prevent human trafficking activity as the events convene.

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
