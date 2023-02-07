Zoey Stark vs. Sol Ruca announced for WWE NXT

The episode is the Vengeance Day fallout edition of NXT.

WWE has announced a new addition to the lineup for tonight's Vengeance Day fallout edition of NXT.

Zoey Stark will be in action on NXT tonight, taking on Sol Ruca. The two also faced off one-on-one on NXT this past November with Stark picking up the win.

WWE.com wrote:

Incredible in-ring action is coming to NXT when the electric Sol Ruca takes on the infallible Zoey Stark in what is sure to be a memorable affair. Stark has claimed to be the best competitor NXT and has backed it up by accumulating wins in dominant fashion. Ruca, meanwhile, is quickly garnering attention for her unorthodox offense combined with her cool, laid-back persona. Which Superstar will steal the show and earn a crucial win? Tune in to NXT at 8/7 C on Tuesday on USA to find out!

Last Tuesday, Stark was mentioned among the potential suspects for Nikkita Lyons' mystery attacker. There was an angle two weeks ago where it was revealed that Lyons had been laid out in the NXT parking lot. The angle was a cover for Lyons needing to undergo surgery for a torn ACL and torn meniscus.

Stark and Lyons are former tag team partners.

WWE star Bayley will make an appearance on NXT tonight as she hosts a "Ding Dong, Hello!" segment with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, who both came up short when they challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship in a triple threat match at Vengeance Day. Lyra Valkyria vs. Valentina Feroz is also set for the episode.