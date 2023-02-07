ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Observer Live: Jerry Lawler updates, Cody vs. Heyman, WWE Raw

By Bryan Alvarez
 4 days ago

Bryan & Mike also look at last Friday's WWE and AEW ratings.

Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including all the latest on Jerry Lawler and the medical emergency he suffered yesterday, a full WWE Raw recap with the Cody Rhodes vs. Paul Heyman promo, WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage ratings from last Friday, and tons more.

A fun packed as always so check it out~!

