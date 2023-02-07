ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MS

Sea Coast Echo

It’s Carnival Time: Krewe of Kids, Krewe of Nereids parades this weekend

The Krewe of Kids and the Krewe of Nereids will kick off the Mardi Gras parade excitement in Hancock County this weekend. “The weather is going to be beautiful, our kids are really geared up,” Krewe of Kids Captain Lisa Cowand said Tuesday. “We’re going to have an extra, extra good time this year, and I know that Dunbar Village is so happy to have the children in, as well. … I’ve never seen so much excitement coming out of there.”
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets

Open Now: "Black Like It Never Left" art exhibit at MGCCC's Harrison Co. Campus. Feb. 9th at noon, Gulfport native and MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon will discuss his paintings that showcase the return of old trends from the African American community incorporated into our modern culture. Buy your 2023 St....
GULFPORT, MS
WKRG News 5

Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Show Us Your Mardi Gras Gowns: Inca stages a resurrection

The Order of Inca celebrated its 66th annual Mardi Gras ball on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Mobile Civic Center. The theme for the tableau was “Inca Tells a Story,” and the soiree opened with high drama as Snow White, portrayed by lovely Leading Lady Stephanie, was poisoned and brought into the arena in a glass coffin carried by the Seven Dwarves. Thanks to “true love’s kiss,” the princess was thankfully revived.
MOBILE, AL
ourmshome.com

Pascagoula’s Hometown Spirit Company

You’ve seen her flags all around town, now meet the woman behind them. Alice Kate Berry of Pascagoula is the designer of the eye-catching decorative flags and banners adorning numerous light fixtures and private homes and businesses. She has always been artistic and credits her passion for her craft...
PASCAGOULA, MS
OBA

Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
FOLEY, AL
WLOX

Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
AL.com

Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne

Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
DAPHNE, AL
WLOX

Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
GAUTIER, MS
WKRG News 5

Chik-N-Pig restaurant dream come true for George Co. family

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new barbecue restaurant in the Agricola community has proven popular with locals and visitors, selling out most days in the month since opening. From the moment the doors first opened at Chik-N-Pig on Jan. 12, it was obvious the crew would get little rest in the days to come. […]
AGRICOLA, MS
tourcounsel.com

Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama

Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
GULF SHORES, AL
mississippifreepress.org

Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast

The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City

MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
MOSS POINT, MS
cspdailynews.com

Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores

Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi

GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody. Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright. Holder appeared before a judge...
GREENE COUNTY, MS
beckersspine.com

Baldwin Bone & Joint to open new location

Daphne, Ala.-based Baldwin Bone & Joint is expanding by opening a new facility in Spanish Fort, Ala. The 10,300-square-foot facility will include 18 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, an X-ray and MRI suite as well as a 1,400-square-foot physical therapy department, according to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker's.
SPANISH FORT, AL

