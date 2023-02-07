Read full article on original website
Sea Coast Echo
It’s Carnival Time: Krewe of Kids, Krewe of Nereids parades this weekend
The Krewe of Kids and the Krewe of Nereids will kick off the Mardi Gras parade excitement in Hancock County this weekend. “The weather is going to be beautiful, our kids are really geared up,” Krewe of Kids Captain Lisa Cowand said Tuesday. “We’re going to have an extra, extra good time this year, and I know that Dunbar Village is so happy to have the children in, as well. … I’ve never seen so much excitement coming out of there.”
WLOX
Mardi Gras ramps up this weekend with 7 parades taking to Coast streets
Open Now: "Black Like It Never Left" art exhibit at MGCCC's Harrison Co. Campus. Feb. 9th at noon, Gulfport native and MGCCC alumnus Anthony Badon will discuss his paintings that showcase the return of old trends from the African American community incorporated into our modern culture. Buy your 2023 St....
Order of Inca has smallest crowd in 11 years: Mobile Mask
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Order of Inca rolled through downtown Mobile Friday night, however, the parade was a lot less crowded than previous years. Officials with the Mobile Police Department released the numbers for the Order of Inca parade, saying that a total of 8,396 people attended. The Mobile Mask said this is the […]
Show Us Your Mardi Gras Gowns: Inca stages a resurrection
The Order of Inca celebrated its 66th annual Mardi Gras ball on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Mobile Civic Center. The theme for the tableau was “Inca Tells a Story,” and the soiree opened with high drama as Snow White, portrayed by lovely Leading Lady Stephanie, was poisoned and brought into the arena in a glass coffin carried by the Seven Dwarves. Thanks to “true love’s kiss,” the princess was thankfully revived.
ourmshome.com
Pascagoula’s Hometown Spirit Company
You’ve seen her flags all around town, now meet the woman behind them. Alice Kate Berry of Pascagoula is the designer of the eye-catching decorative flags and banners adorning numerous light fixtures and private homes and businesses. She has always been artistic and credits her passion for her craft...
OnlyInYourState
Taste The Best Burgers On The Gulf Coast At This Unassuming Mississippi Burger Joint
There’s certainly no shortage of burger joints in the Magnolia State, but finding the best burgers in Mississippi can be quite the undertaking. Luckily, we’ve found a top contender for such a high honor, and you’re going to have to jump in the car and head over to weigh in.
Mardi Gras turns sinister with Slaughter Gras at OWA
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA is opening its newest haunted house Slaughter Gras to put some fear and fright into the Mardi Gras season. Those brave enough to enter can face their fears this Mardi Gras season with four different scare zones all within one terrifying haunted attraction. The terror begins on February 10 and continues on weekends through March 5.
WLOX
Plan for spring planting with two tree distribution events
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Two tree distribution events are happening Friday, February 10- one free and one only $5 a bundle!. The Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District will hold its Arbor Day Tree Distribution at the Lyman Community Center located off Highway 49. It will run from 7 a.m. until they are out of stock.
Why another bayside park is closing in Daphne
Lucy Jacobson has been visiting the small park packed with history, southern charm, and perfect views of sunsets over the Mobile Bay since she was a little girl. It’s a family tradition to visit May Day Park that she shared with her 9-year-old daughter, Sophie, on Wednesday. “It’s clean,...
WLOX
Life Church of Gautier provides community food giveaway
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Life Church of Gautier worked to provide the community with free groceries on Wednesday. Nearly 100 people moved through the line within two hours. “The need has been so great lately with the food prices going up,” pastor assistant Kimberly Broughton said. “We went from every Friday we would have eight people, thinking that was, wow, a lot, to we’ve been serving 30 to 40 people on a Friday.”
Chik-N-Pig restaurant dream come true for George Co. family
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A new barbecue restaurant in the Agricola community has proven popular with locals and visitors, selling out most days in the month since opening. From the moment the doors first opened at Chik-N-Pig on Jan. 12, it was obvious the crew would get little rest in the days to come. […]
tourcounsel.com
Pelican Place at Craft Farms | Shopping mall in Alabama
Pelican Place at Craft Farms is a 372,000-square-foot (34,600 m2) lifestyle center in Gulf Shores, Alabama. It is planned to expand to 650,000 square feet (60,000 m2). It was designed by CMH Architects of Birmingham, the firm that also designed the Eastern Shore Centre in nearby Spanish Fort. It was developed by Colonial Properties as part of their "Pinnacle" brand of lifestyle centers and was originally known as the Pinnacle at Craft Farms.
Thomas Robert Lane: Woman comes home from work to find roommate dead
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman comes home from work to find her roommate dead in the bathtub. Months earlier, the roommate had filed for divorce from her husband. Was he involved? This is the story of Thomas Robert Lane. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the Gulf Coast. Thomas […]
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
WLOX
Moss Point city leaders aim to redevelop the River City
MOSS POINT Miss. (WLOX) - Revitalization plans are in the works for River City. This comes after city leaders hold a public workshop to discuss future development with retail planners. When you cross into Moss Point city limits, you’re greeted with empty businesses and vacant lots. “We are not...
cspdailynews.com
Wawa Enters Alabama With 6 New Stores
Wawa will open its first six locations in Alabama in the next year, the chain said during press conferences in Mobile and Spanish Fort, Alabama, according to an AL.com report. The new stores follow Wawa’s plan, announced in April, to double its store count by 2030, CEO Chris Gheysens told the Philadelphia Business Journal. That would bring the total store count to approximately 1,800 locations, with new stores in the Florida markets of Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee, along with Mobile, Alabama.
WALA-TV FOX10
Arrest made in case of Mount Vernon man killed in Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, Miss. (WALA) - The man accused of shooting and killing a Mount Vernon, Ala., man in Greene County, Miss., has been taken into custody. Michael Holder was arrested Friday afternoon and is facing a premeditated murder charge for the death of Logan Wainwright. Holder appeared before a judge...
Family and friends host ride in honor of motorcyclist who died on I-10 in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Family and friends hope other witnesses come forward in the death of a man on a motorcycle. 29-year-old Christopher Means died on I-10 when police say he lost control of his motorcycle Monday morning and was hit by other vehicles on the road. A line of motorcycles filed out of a […]
beckersspine.com
Baldwin Bone & Joint to open new location
Daphne, Ala.-based Baldwin Bone & Joint is expanding by opening a new facility in Spanish Fort, Ala. The 10,300-square-foot facility will include 18 exam rooms, four procedure rooms, an X-ray and MRI suite as well as a 1,400-square-foot physical therapy department, according to a Feb. 9 news release shared with Becker's.
