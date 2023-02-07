Surprise arts, culture calendars fill in spring

Arts and cultural events will fill the spring in Surprise.

From theater performances, gallery tours, poetry readings and more, make sure to mark the calendar.

Events include:

• 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 17 — Poetry Slam at WHAM, 16560 N. Dysart Road.

• Noon, Feb. 23 — Lunchtime Theater featuring WE3 Classical Jazz at Arts HQ, 16126 N Civic Center Plaza. Cost is $15.

• 11 a.m. to noon March 1 — AZ Speaks, “Flying through AZ: The Story of the First National Women’s Air Race” by Natalie J. Stewart-Smith. In the Surprise City Council Chambers, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

• 10 to 11 a.m. March 9 — Public Art Tour of City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

• Noon, March 16 — Lunchtime Theater with a West Valley Symphony Jam Session at Arts HQ. Cost is $15.

• 10 a.m. to noon March 25 — Tour of artist Joe Tyler’s Home & Studio.

• Noon, April 6 — Lunchtime Theater with calypso and folk music from the Salty Dawgs at Arts HQ. Cost is $15.

• 11 a.m. to noon, April 11 — AZ Speaks at Council Chambers. “Growing in the Desert: The History and Culture of the Tohono O’odham” by Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan.

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 — Public Art Bus Tour to “Cowgirl Up!” Exhibit at Desert Caballeros Museum in Wickenburg. Bus ride is free; museum entrance is $9.

• 6 to 8 p.m. April 21 — Poetry Slam at WHAM.

All dates and times are subject to change. All events are free unless otherwise stated.

To register for Public Art Tours and AZ Speaks presented by Arizona Humanities, head to surpriseaz.gov/artssignup.

For Lunchtime Theater, contact Arts HQ at 623-584-2626, or visit westvalleyarts.org/theater.

To learn about Poetry Slam, contact WHAM at 623-584-8311, or visit wham-art.org/poetry.