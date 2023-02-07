ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise arts, culture calendars fill in spring

By CITY OF SURPRISE
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fCusP_0kfcGp3l00

Arts and cultural events will fill the spring in Surprise.

From theater performances, gallery tours, poetry readings and more, make sure to mark the calendar.

Events include:

• 6 to 8 p.m. Feb 17 — Poetry Slam at WHAM, 16560 N. Dysart Road.

• Noon, Feb. 23 — Lunchtime Theater featuring WE3 Classical Jazz at Arts HQ, 16126 N Civic Center Plaza. Cost is $15.

• 11 a.m. to noon March 1 — AZ Speaks, “Flying through AZ: The Story of the First National Women’s Air Race” by Natalie J. Stewart-Smith. In the Surprise City Council Chambers, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

• 10 to 11 a.m. March 9 — Public Art Tour of City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

• Noon, March 16 — Lunchtime Theater with a West Valley Symphony Jam Session at Arts HQ. Cost is $15.

• 10 a.m. to noon March 25 — Tour of artist Joe Tyler’s Home & Studio.

• Noon, April 6 — Lunchtime Theater with calypso and folk music from the Salty Dawgs at Arts HQ. Cost is $15.

• 11 a.m. to noon, April 11 — AZ Speaks at Council Chambers. “Growing in the Desert: The History and Culture of the Tohono O’odham” by Jacelle Ramon-Sauberan.

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 15 — Public Art Bus Tour to “Cowgirl Up!” Exhibit at Desert Caballeros Museum in Wickenburg. Bus ride is free; museum entrance is $9.

• 6 to 8 p.m. April 21 — Poetry Slam at WHAM.

All dates and times are subject to change. All events are free unless otherwise stated.

To register for Public Art Tours and AZ Speaks presented by Arizona Humanities, head to surpriseaz.gov/artssignup.

For Lunchtime Theater, contact Arts HQ at 623-584-2626, or visit westvalleyarts.org/theater.

To learn about Poetry Slam, contact WHAM at 623-584-8311, or visit wham-art.org/poetry.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR News

Mesa’s Dobson Ranch Library reopens after significant makeover

PHOENIX — The Dobson Ranch Library in Mesa reopened this month following a reconstruction project that started last year. Renovations to the public space, located on Dobson Road between Baseline and Guadalupe roads, included updates to the façade and the addition of the THINKspot makerspot, designed with community innovation and networking in mind.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Scottsdale gallery owner accused of mocking Native American performers

PHOENIX — The owner of a Scottsdale gallery that sells Native American jewelry and art prompted a police investigation this week after he was caught on video mocking Native performers. Three counts of disorderly conduct, a class 1 misdemeanor, have been submitted against Gilbert Ortega, the Scottsdale Police Department...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Hidden gems to discover if visiting the Valley this month

With the Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show all taking place this month, millions of people will be visiting the Valley. While there is no shortage of event-related activities, this area has so much more to offer than the inside of your hotel and whatever chain restaurant is nearby.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

The VIG Park West to Open in 2023

The sixth location from Genuine Concepts’ growing restaurant collection, The VIG Park West, is set to open in early 2023 in the heart of the Peoria Sports & Entertainment District with its first-ever pizza oven and staple neighborhood bites. Led by renowned chef Jeremy Pacheco, The VIG Park West...
PEORIA, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

Queen Creek Family Market happening Feb. 11

The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Feb. 11, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 25 food booths/trucks alone, Jack Axes and a bounce house and face painting for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Ash+Char+Co., Baby Designs by Beth, Bek's Boutique, Anne Marie Designs, Archer King Designs, Arclight Designs, Belle Street Company and Bottles with a Twist.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
queencreeksuntimes.com

San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar happening Feb. 11

Tomorrow is the second Saturday of the month, so that means it's time for the San Tan Valley Farmers Market and Bazaar for February. Beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and going until produce is sold out, the farmers market is located at 40815 N. Ironwood Drive. Parking is at the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Get your produce on for $15, cash only at the market on the second Saturday of every month.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
Kristen Walters

Rising restaurant chain opening new location in Arizona

A popular restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Arizona next week. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 14, 2023, the popular and fast-growing restaurant chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona location in Chandler, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
CHANDLER, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Mesa Riverview | Shopping center in Arizona

Mesa Riverview is an outdoor shopping center in Mesa, Arizona (part of the Phoenix metropolitan area) located in the northwestern corner of the city near Loop 202 and Dobson Road. The shopping center has a gross leasable area of 1,115,112 square feet (103,000 m2). Anchor stores include Bass Pro Shops,...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

WM Phoenix Open tickets sold out for Friday and Saturday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t bought your ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open for this weekend in Scottsdale, you may be out of luck. An event spokesperson confirmed to Arizona’s Family that tickets for Friday and Saturday have been capped and are no longer available. However, general admission tickets remain available for Thursday and Sunday online or at-the-gate purchase as of publishing.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Twitter reacts to the 2023 WM Phoenix Open 'streaker'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A 27-year-old Arizona man was detained by Scottsdale police Friday after running onto the golf course and disrupting play at the WM Phoenix Open. Scott Patrick McConnell was seen on video jumping and running around the iconic 16th hole of the tournament and then later jumping into a water hazard before being apprehended by police.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy