Surprise, AZ

Signature art piece installed at Surprise park

By city of Surprise
 4 days ago
A signature public art piece the Surprise City Council approved in 2021 was installed in the Surprise Community Park last week, and a community dedication ceremony is planned for Friday, Feb. 17.

“Bloom Where You’re Planted,” by artist Brad Oldham, is an 18-foot tall, mirror-polished steel saguaro cactus. The piece features spring cactus blooms that illuminate at night.

As a tribute to our city’s founder Flora Statler, her image is located in the back of the cactus, visible through an open Dutch door, inviting visitors to approach and share their dreams and wishes with her.

The installation is located in an area of Surprise Community Park just in front of the Northwest Regional Library. The community is invited to a dedication ceremony at the site of the art piece at 2 p.m. Feb. 17.

This project was funded through the Council-adopted ordinance that earmarks 1.3% of Capital Improvement Project (CIP) initial costs to be dedicated to public art. The project was selected by the Surprise Arts and Cultural Commission for final review.

For information on public art in Surprise, visit surpriseaz.gov/arts.

Surprise, AZ
